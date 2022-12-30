ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Fire damages vacant home in Johnston County

GARNER, N.C. — A fire broke out Tuesday at a vacant home near Garner. Before 3:45 a.m. firefighters responded to a home on 2974 North Shilo Road. Crews had to use foam to extinguish the fire, which left extensive damage. It appeared the fire started in the attic. Neighbors...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman dies after car crash in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died in a vehicle crash in Fayetteville Monday night, police said. The incident was reported around 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Langdon Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police. When police arrived, they found the cars involved in the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

1 dead at scene after vehicle hits pedestrian just outside Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A road in a neighborhood just outside Raleigh was closed for about three hours after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pearl Road, which is just off Rock Quarry Road south of Battle Bridge Road in Wake County.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh officials take new steps to slow down speeders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In 2023, 19 streets in Raleigh will receive traffic projects meant to make them safer. The Raleigh City Council approved these projects in November 2022. One design the city has used to try and slow drivers down is chicanes. Chicanes are alternating blocks in the...
RALEIGH, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Man injured in drive-by shooting near Aberdeen

The driver of a pickup truck was shot in a drive-by shooting on Pinebluff Lake Road outside of Aberdeen Monday. The man was driving on Pinebluff Lake Road heading toward Highway 15-501 when the shooting occurred around 4:15 p.m. He continued driving and stopped his truck on 15-501 South at the intersection with Heflin Road.
ABERDEEN, NC
WRAL

Pedestrian killed in Wake County crash

A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh. A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

NC gas prices jump 11 cents in two weeks

On Jan. 2, AAA showed the average price of a tank of gas was back above $3 in Raleigh and across the state, about 10 cents higher than the week before. Meanwhile, the state is also tacking on an additional 2 cents per gallon, pushing that tax from 38.5 cents to 40.5 per gallon.
RALEIGH, NC
wcti12.com

Fire breaks out in Duplin County home, no one injured

PINK HILL, Duplin County — A fire broke out at a Duplin County home around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. It happened on Lester Houston Road and Potters Hill Fire Department, along with Beulaville, Sarecta and Pink Hill responded for mutual aid. Officials said the fire was contained...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinebluff accident on rain-soaked road

A driver escaped serious injury during an accident on a rain-soaked road in Pinebluff Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 1 between Currant Street and Windy Hill Road. The female driver of a Nissan sedan was heading northbound on U.S. 1 toward Aberdeen when she lost control and...
PINEBLUFF, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy