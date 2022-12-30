ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Nation's Weather

By Accuweather
 4 days ago

The Nation's Weather for Friday, December 30, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

High pressure will hold rain off for another day today along

much of the Atlantic coast, with the exception of eastern

Florida. A flow of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to the

Great Lakes will lead to clouds, rain, drizzle and fog. The

fog can become dense enough in some areas to slow travel.

While flooding rain will be isolated, it is most likely from

Tennessee to the Gulf coast. Farther west, much of the

Plains will be dry and mild due to a lack of Arctic air.

Meanwhile, a series of storms will continue to affect the

West with rounds of rain, high-country snow and even

flooding in the Pacific Coast states. A major storm with

heavy rain is forecast to move in by Saturday with an even

greater chance of flooding. The storm train will help to

ease the long-term drought.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 86 at Weslaco, TX

National Low Thursday -15 at Bryce Canyon, UT

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Comments / 0

Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company's first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

