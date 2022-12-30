Read full article on original website
The Guardian view on China’s Covid crisis: zero preparation
China’s citizens know this winter is a deadly one. But they do not know how deadly. According to leaked information, health officials estimated that about 250 million people – 18% of the population – were infected with Covid in the first 20 days of December and that as of Christmas Eve, the rate of infection was still rising.
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Russians Rage at Commanders After Missile Massacre
Russian lawmakers and commentators have expressed outrage at Kremlin commanders after scores of troops were killed in a devastating missile strike in Ukraine. A temporary barracks holding Russian soldiers was reduced to rubble on New Year’s Eve in Makiivka, eastern Ukraine, when it was hit by four rockets fired from U.S.-made HIMARS launchers, the Russian defense ministry said, adding that 63 of its troops were killed in the attack. The operation—one of the deadliest single strikes since the start of the conflict—has sparked outrage among Russian nationalists who have called for military officials to be punished. “What happened in Makiivka is horrible,” wrote Archangel Spetznaz Z, a Russian military blogger, adding: “Who came up with the idea to place personnel in large numbers in one building, where even a fool understands that even if they hit with artillery, there will be many wounded or dead?” Sergei Mironov, a Russian lawmaker and former chairman of the Federation Council, also called for criminal consequences for officials who “allowed the concentration of military personnel in an unprotected building” and “all the higher authorities who did not provide the proper level of security.”Read it at Reuters
Colombia's ELN guerrillas deny ceasefire with government
Colombia's National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels on Tuesday denied they had agreed to a six-month ceasefire with the government, pouring cold water on a widely-hailed announcement by President Gustavo Petro. On New Year's Eve Petro tweeted that a truce had been agreed with the country's five largest armed groups, including the National Liberation Army (ELN), pending ongoing peace talks.
Your letters: Can the U.S. form an inclusive democracy?
Some Americans fear the straight white race will lose its majority position in the U.S., and that rising percentage of minority people will unify to replace them. The core of the fear of “being replaced” is that minorities will be as united in the vindictiveness toward white people as the white race has been historically united in enforcing its dominance. There is almost no evidence to back this up.
