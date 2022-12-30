ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

The Guardian view on China’s Covid crisis: zero preparation

China’s citizens know this winter is a deadly one. But they do not know how deadly. According to leaked information, health officials estimated that about 250 million people – 18% of the population – were infected with Covid in the first 20 days of December and that as of Christmas Eve, the rate of infection was still rising.

