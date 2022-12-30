Read full article on original website
Related
The Guardian view on China’s Covid crisis: zero preparation
China’s citizens know this winter is a deadly one. But they do not know how deadly. According to leaked information, health officials estimated that about 250 million people – 18% of the population – were infected with Covid in the first 20 days of December and that as of Christmas Eve, the rate of infection was still rising.
Ecuador reaches trade deal with China, aims to increase exports, Lasso says
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso said on Tuesday the country has sealed a free trade deal with China, an agreement expected to increase exports and boost growth in the South American country's industrial sector.
Comments / 0