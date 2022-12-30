Read full article on original website
Related
Markets are being rocked by the biggest macro storm in decades, and investors need to brace for volatility and persistent inflation, BlackRock warns
"Central banks are unlikely to come to the rescue in recessions they themselves caused to bring inflation down to policy targets," BlackRock warned.
Zacks.com
Air Products (APD) Up 24% in 3 Months: What's Driving the Rally?
APD - Free Report) shares have shot up 24.3% over the past three months. The company has also outperformed its industry’s rise of 10.1% over the same time frame. It has also topped the S&P 500’s roughly 7.4% rise over the same period. Let’s take a look into...
Zacks.com
Is It Wise to Retain Ventas (VTR) Stock in Your Portfolio?
VTR - Free Report) senior housing operations portfolio (SHOP), which refers to its senior housing communities in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, is well-positioned for growth due to rising healthcare spending by senior citizens and an aging population. Senior citizens constitute a major customer base of healthcare...
Zacks.com
3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy as 2023 Signals Fresh Start
In 2022, the broader equity indices witnessed one of their worst performances since 2008, with an inflation-driven market rout. Despite this, the Fed has vowed to continue its aggressive stance to curb inflation and has put the ‘terminal rate’ to a target range of 5-5.25%, intensifying fears of a global recession. The markets await further clarity as various economic metrics are scheduled to be released in the first week of 2023. With uncertainty becoming the norm of the day, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 3rd
LPG - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (. LPG - Free Report) through its LPG tankers worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.5% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
Time to Buy DocuSign (DOCU) and Block (SQ) for 2023?
DOCU - Free Report) and Block (. SQ - Free Report) , in particular, appear to be examples of growth stocks to buy at a discount after a 2022 tumble. Let’s see if it’s time to buy these stocks for 2023 and beyond. Synopsis. Both DocuSign and Block...
Zacks.com
Why Booz Allen (BAH) Stock is Up 13% in the Past Six Months
BAH - Free Report) has had an impressive run over the past six months. The stock has gained 12.6% compared with the 12.4% rise of the industry it belongs to and 0.5% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Reasons for the Upside. Booz Allen has developed its solutions business...
Zacks.com
Reasons to Add Apogee (APOG) Stock to Your Portfolio
APOG - Free Report) delivered sequential improvements in adjusted earnings per share in the last six quarters, which is impressive, considering the ongoing supply-chain disruptions and inflationary pressures. This has been aided by continued strong performances in Architectural Framing Systems and Architectural Services segments, which are expected to continue. Pricing actions, benefits from completed restructuring actions, cost-saving actions, and efforts to improve productivity and efficiency will also drive APOG’s results.
Zacks.com
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Industrias Bachoco (IBA) This Year?
IBA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Industrias Bachoco is one of 200 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
Zacks.com
Is Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
Zacks.com
Wall Street Analysts Predict a 36% Upside in Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI): Here's What You Should Know
JBI - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $10.76, gaining 26.4% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $14.67 indicates a 36.3% upside potential.
Zacks.com
Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
DVN - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this oil and gas exploration company have returned -7.6% over the past...
Zacks.com
Is CNA Financial (CNA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Zacks.com
3 Stocks to Watch From the Promising Outsourcing Space
ADP - Free Report) , Paychex, Inc. (. G - Free Report) are some stocks that are likely to gain from the abovementioned industry trends. However, rising data security issues, thanks to increased dependency on technology, are concerns for the industry. Industry Description. Outsourcing is the practice of transferring control...
Zacks.com
How to Find Strong Oils and Energy Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be...
Zacks.com
Why Fast-paced Mover Par Petroleum (PARR) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
Zacks.com
6 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy Golar LNG (GLNG) Stock
GLNG - Free Report) is benefiting from an improved FLNG (Floating Liquefied Natural Gas) performance. Let’s delve deeper to unearth the factors that make the stock an attractive investment opportunity. An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run on...
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Industrial Products Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what...
Zacks.com
ASBFY vs. UTZ: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
ASBFY - Free Report) or Utz Brands (. UTZ - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong...
Zacks.com
"Technofundamentals": 3 Top-Ranked Stocks with Strong Fundamentals and Technicals
Earnings estimate revisions are the most powerful force impacting stock prices. Harnessing the power of Earnings Estimate Revisions can supercharge your portfolio. Strong EPS estimates leading to strong performance is not just an assumption – it’s backed by data. Zack’s data shows that stocks whose earnings estimates are being raised are likely to outperform the S&P 500 year after year. Stocks that hold a Zack’s Ranking of 1 exhibit this essential characteristic.
Comments / 0