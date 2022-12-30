Read full article on original website
DK
4d ago
I love jaylen that’s my dude he’s so sweet and caring I worry ab him being out there at times but everybody loves the joy he brings ❤️❤️❤️
10
ItzCaroleMFNBaskin
4d ago
I never see him when I go through there. But it warms my heart just to know he brings joy to others as they go on about their day. Peace, love, and blessings Jaylen❤️
5
Cleta Council
4d ago
I hope no one harms him, he's joyful but he also appears to be on the autism spectrum to me( I'm no doctor or specialist) but my grandson who is on the spectrum exhibits some of those characteristics.
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
Trash Collection Delays Cause Overflowing Cans and Frustration for Dallas ResidentsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Birdcall Restaurant Brand is Concluding Arrangements to Open A New Location In RichardsonMadocRichardson, TX
Related
fortworthreport.org
Made in Tarrant: Fort Worth contractor got his start by catching birds, building cages
Editor’s note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional Q&A series on small businesses started in Tarrant County. Submit your business here. Who? Ralph Lahoud, 62, is the founder of DaVinci’s Design and Remodel, LLC. When? Lahoud has more than 30 years of experience in the contracting industry. His...
fox7austin.com
North Texas twins born in different years
DENTON, Texas - A Denton couple is celebrating their new twin girls who were born in different years!. Kali Jo Scott had to be checked in early to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton for monitoring. Scott had to be taken in for a C-section on New Year's Eve a week...
fox4news.com
Truck drives through Fort Worth couple’s home
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are trying to find two suspects after the truck they were in plowed through a couple’s living room. It happened early Sunday morning as Michael Garcia and his girlfriend were drifting off to sleep after celebrating the new year. "Only thing I...
fortworthreport.org
Walking the walk: government reporter explores the reasons for Fort Worth’s crumbling sidewalks
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. Fort Worth residents have been responsible for shouldering the full cost of sidewalk repairs in front of their homes and businesses, or face misdemeanor citations, for more than 60 years. Now, the city is considering a 50-50 cost share program with a particular emphasis on low-income homes, seniors and disabled residents.
fox4news.com
Random gunfire injures 1 in Fort Worth, hits Arlington home
FORT WORTH, Texas - At least one person was injured in North Texas because of celebratory gunfire. Fort Worth police responded to a call about a person being shot about 15 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day. The injured person was struck by a bullet that fell from...
A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans
East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
Victim in Fort Worth struck by bullet fired during NYE celebrations
One person is recovering after being struck by a falling bullet in Fort Worth on New Years Eve. Just a few minutes past midnight, the victim was hit by a round that fell out of the sky on Bright Street
Dallas, Texas Police Had Zero Patience With This New Years Eve Arrest
We all know the kind of craziness that happens on New Year's Eve. There are lots of drunk people and others just acting a fool before welcoming in the new year and that was on display on a video that has been capturing a ton of attention online out of Deep Ellum which is an area located within Dallas, Texas.
fox4news.com
WATCH LIVE: Downtown Dallas fireworks show to ring in 2023
DALLAS - Downtown Dallas is ringing in 2023 with a massive fireworks display at Reunion Tower. The Texas-sized show includes nearly 15,000 pounds of fireworks and more than 200 drone lights. Those drones are expected to fly in sync with the fireworks this year. You can watch the fireworks right...
Thrifting in North Texas! This Dallas vintage shop has jewelry worn by Marilyn Monroe herself
Everybody loves a good deal, and one of the best ways to get quality products on a budget is secondhand.
KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: January 3 - 8
RED ALERT - FORT WORTH - SB 121 between Hwy 10 and Handley-Ederville Road ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED from 9 pm on Friday, 1/6 through 6 am on Monday, 1/9, traffic will be diverted to SB E. Loop 820 to the Trinity Blvd exit.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Claremont Drive
On December 31, 2022, at around 10:50 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 7700 block of Claremont Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man and woman shot inside the home. After further investigation, it was determined Martha Sanchez-Lopez, 36, and Felipe...
Man gunned down in Fort Worth, killer is still on the run
A man is dead in Fort Worth and the gunman who killed him is still on the run. On New Year’s morning, the victim was shot at an address on Barclay Avenue near Belknap and Sylvania.
dpdbeat.com
Critical Missing Person Arthur Bonner
Mr. Arthur Bonner has been safely located. The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Mr. Arthur Bonner. Mr. Bonner is described as a hazel-eyed, grey-haired, 65-year-old black male who stands at about 5’09” and weighs about 170 lbs. He was last seen on January 1, 2023, at about 9:00 a.m., in the 3500 block of S. Buckner Boulevard wearing a grey t-shirt and black warm-up pants. He may be confused and in need of assistance.
CandysDirt.com
Dallas as it Once Was: A Glimpse at Dallas’s Neighborhoods From Decades Past
On this first day of 2023, let’s take a look back at Dallas as it once was. Imagine the clip-clop of horse-drawn carriages that once traveled down Greenville Avenue. A Japanese pagoda in Oak Cliff that was accessible only by footbridge. A Dallas neighborhood with noisy yet loved resident peacocks. Here’s a look at the origins of Dallas’s most beloved neighborhoods as we’ve covered through the years on CandysDirt.com.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Trash Piles as City Fails to Pick Up
Trash always piles up over holidays but in some Dallas neighborhoods, residents complain a lack of city collection has made things far worse this holiday season. It comes after a Dec. 5 trash collection schedule change that was supposed to improve service. Residents said Monday there was no city collection...
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers, here is a list of three great burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit next time they are around.
North Texas Apartments Still Dealing with Aftermath of Winter Storm
North Texas apartments are still recovering from the recent winter storm and freezing temperatures.Photo byColin LloydonUnsplash. Residents of some North Texas apartments are dealing with the aftermath of this past week's freezing temperatures, with many going days without heat or water in their units. CBS DFW reports that Dallas Code Compliance has been investigating the problems, which they say stem from frozen pipes that caused major leaks and outages. Technicians are working on the issue, but residents say not enough is being done to address the issue.
A Triple Disappearance at Christmas: The Fort Worth Missing Trio
The Fort Worth Missing TrioPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. In December of 1974, three young girls, Rachel Trlca, Renee Wilson and Julie Moseley would go to the local mall in Fort Worth, Texas for some last-minute Christmas shopping. When they didn’t return home that evening as they were supposed to, their families began to panic. The Oldsmobile they drove in was found abandoned in the parking lot, but there was no sign of the three girls. This is a story with so many strange twists and turns, it’s hard to believe it really happened.
Arlington business owners reap benefits from Cotton Bowl crowds
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After Tulane beat USC in the Cotton Bowl, fans filed out of AT&T Stadium and headed to Arlington bars and restaurants – helping local businesses still recovering from the pandemic.For 4 Kahunas Tiki Lounge owner JP Hunter, every sports event in Arlington is great for business."Usually when the game lets out we usually have a crowd of people," said Hunter.And the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic is no exception. "Every event honestly that's in the area is a bit of a success story for us, every time we get to see people it's always fun because we get...
