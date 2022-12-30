Read full article on original website
Girlfriend asks cat dad to choose between her and 'Mittens.' It didn't end well for her.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 10, 2021. It has since been updated. When in love, most people tend to see their romantic partners and everything they do through rose-tinted glasses. Aside from ignoring some pretty obvious red flags, we also become willing to make quite a few sacrifices for the sake of keeping them happy. From silently watching them steal our favorite hoodies, grudgingly agreeing to watch the movie they like, giving up a hobby that brings us joy to make time for them, and making mental notes to consciously avoid a quirk that annoys them, most of us are guilty of happily bending over backward for a partner at some point in time. It is only when they take aim at something that really, truly matters to us that we wake up from the love-induced trance and see them for who they are.
TikToker explains why Americans spell some words without 'U' unlike British English users
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 26, 2021. It has since been updated. Most English speakers will be aware that when it comes to spelling, American English users and British English users follow different paths. From "flavor" vs "flavour," "color" vs "colour," "organize" vs "organise, and "center" vs "centre," the examples are plenty. While these subtle but sometimes infuriating differences have puzzled people for ages, not many are aware that these quirks of American spelling can be traced back to one single man and his quest to make spelling words a bit easier: Noah Webster. Yep, the one responsible for Webster's dictionary.
Feeling down? Here are 20 wholesome pics that will give you that warm fuzzy feeling
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 25, 2021. It has since been updated. After spending the whole of 2020 looking forward to 2021, we were all disappointed with the revelation that it was merely an extension of 2020. The Coronavirus pandemic coupled with the financial recession heaped misery on us but there's light at the end of the tunnel. We've all found new ways to cope during a pandemic that never seems to end. The best we can do is hold on to each other and navigate through this time. To keep your spirits up, we've prepared a list of wholesome pictures that'll warm your heart and remind you of the goodness out in the world.
Children disliking how they look is a natural stage of growing up
There is nothing new about preteens and teenagers being unhappy about the way they look (Social media triggers children to dislike their own bodies, says study, 1 January). I can clearly recall experiencing an intense dislike of my body and face at that age, in the late 1950s and early 60s, but no adults asked us about it in those days, though we did often share our unhappiness with our friends.
8 touching epitaphs written by ancient Greeks and Romans mourning their late dogs
These emotional tributes demonstrate that humans' love for dogs has known no bounds across time.
McDonald's workers provided shelter and hot coffee to 50 people during the deadly bilzzard
As our world tackles adverse weather and climate conditions, there are some who are trying their best to help those in need. A deadly storm halted the northern US during the Christmas weekend. Several people were stranded and were unable to get to their families to celebrate, three employees of a New York McDonald’s also accepted this fact. Moreover, they decided to make the best of the situation and opened the store to stranded motorists, per Good News Network. They ended up providing shelter for up to 50 people during the Christmas weekend.
Man saves 24 lives after breaking into school during deadly winter storm. He then left an apology note
The authorities thanked the 27-year-old mechanic for his timely intervention and lauded his bravery during the crisis.
New California law requires companies to post salary ranges in job listings for better transparency
The new law came into effect on January 1, 2023. The aim of this law is to reduce gender and racial pay gaps.
