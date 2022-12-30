Read full article on original website
WCJB
The Real Rosewood Foundation fundraises to relocate & build Rosewood museum in Archer (Part 2 of 3)
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s been 100 years since the Rosewood Massacre of 1923 and the only house that survived the massacre in the once, predominately black town of Levy County was John Wright’s house. During the massacre, the white family’s home protected neighboring black residents who were targeted by the racist mob.
WCJB
Renaissance group celebrates Saint Benet’s Day in Newberry
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Society for Creative Anachronism gathered in Newberry on New Year’s Day to celebrate a different kind of holiday. It’s called Saint Benet’s Day, a feast holiday that usually occurs sometime around Christmas and the new year. “Medieval and renaissance peasant...
WCJB
HOMETOWN HERO: Gabby Taylor is spreading joy one painting at a time
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “She’s just such an inspiration. Look at all of this that she does for the community,” said Gabby’s mother, Kerry Taylor. During the height of Covid, Gabby Taylor decided to pick up a paintbrush and begin her creations. These would eventually become...
Citrus County Chronicle
Real Rosewood Foundation to mark centennial of tragic massacre
It took 100 years. But on Jan. 7, 2023, people of all races and backgrounds will gather at Bo Diddley Plaza in downtown Gainesville to commemorate the centennial of the torching of Rosewood, a former mostly black community along State Road 24 – the road to Cedar Key. The...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Coney Island Drive-Inn
Relish an American food phenomenon at Coney Island Drive-Inn. It’s always fun to search for the top dog. That is why I eagerly anticipated my inaugural journey to Coney Island Drive-Inn, a Brooksville staple since 1960 that recently opened a location in Wildwood. Cities across the U.S. claim ownership...
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: TRX maps system
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The new year has begun and new year resolutions have been made. On this weeks Gainesville Health and Fitness, you can learn about the benefits of the TRX maps system.
WCJB
“It’s a history story that must be told,” Rosewood descendant reflects on Centennial anniversary of town’s massacre (Part 1 of 3)
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - January 1st marks 100 years since the Rosewood massacre and the families who keep its memory alive are making sure the story lasts for generations to come. At least 8 people died in Rosewood when a mob of Ku Klux Klan members destroyed the town based...
Villages Daily Sun
Mitey-Mites take second at Pop Warner National
One might describe the Wildwood Mitey-Mites’ performance at the Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championships as a Cinderella run. Another word came to their coach — her own. first name. Unique. “They were more focused and wanted to win on that big stage,” Unique Smith said after...
Social Scene | January 2023
Thousands of people were on hand for Light Up Ocala,. the beloved annual tradition that helps kick off the holidays.
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in North Central Florida recognize the 100th anniversary of the Rosewood Massacre starting January 1st. Events are happening all month long. On TV20, we’re airing a special Rosewood report highlighting how one descendant feels preserving this dark chapter in Florida history. Monday is when...
WCJB
Fire rescue crews in Gainesville respond to fire at Oaks Mall Plaza
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm at the Oaks Mall Plaza on Tuesday morning. Fire rescue crews were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to a fire alarm. Crews found the fire on the first floor inside Super Optical. The fire...
WESH
Families mourn 2 men shot, killed in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Ocala community came together Monday to remember 30-year-old Damonta Harris and 24-year-old Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey. The two were shot and killed at a gathering near Southwest 5th Street on New Year’s Day. Croskey’s father reminisced on his son’s life and reflected on...
WCJB
Driver runs stop sign and crashes in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers say a 24-year-old driver is dead after running a stop sign on Monday. Officers say the driver was going east around 9:15 p.m. on Northwest Fifth Avenue when he apparently ran the stop sign at the intersection of Third Street. His vehicle hit...
WCJB
Gainesville man throws acid during argument, calls police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is behind bars after police say he threw acid at another man during an argument. Tony Duncan, 59, was arrested on an aggravated battery charge. Police say Duncan called 911 during the incident, claiming he used a “chemical weapon” to keep the...
WCJB
Man dies in UTV crash in Gilchrist County
GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An 8-year-old girl was driving a UTV when it toppled and killed the 34-year-old man riding with her. The accident occurred in an open field on County Road 138, less than 10 miles southwest of Fort White. “Details about the crash are still very limited,...
alachuachronicle.com
One Ocala teen dead, three hospitalized in Alachua County I-75 accident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 17-year-old Ocala girl was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash last night; two other 17-year-old girls and a 19-year-old man, all of Ocala, were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The accident happened at 10:48 p.m. on the Archer Road northbound...
WCJB
A crash left an Ocala teen dead and three others in critical condition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala teen is dead and three others are in critical condition after a wreck late at night on Saturday. According to Florida highway patrol officials, three girls, which were each 17 years old, and a 19-year-old woman were driving on I-75 when the car ran off the road.
WCJB
Williston Boys Basketball Top Lovett (GA) 61-51 in Florida Get Down Showcase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is no rest for the (10-4) Williston boys basketball team. The Red Devils took down Lovett (out of Atlanta, GA) 61-51. On Wednesday they were in Brooksville, FL for the Nature Coast Christmas Coast finishing with a 2-1 record. Saturday, they were at St. Francis Academy as part of the Florida Get Down Showcase.
villages-news.com
Villager accused of attacking construction worker at site of new homes
A Villager is accused of attacking a construction worker at a site of new homes in Leesburg. Michael Patrick Gilbrook, 62, of the Village of La Zamora, was arrested last week on a warrant charging him with felony strong arm robbery. An affidavit of probable cause from the Leesburg Police...
ocala-news.com
Tasty Bowl in Ocala temporarily closed after health inspection failure
Tasty Bowl in Ocala was temporarily closed last week after a health inspector found three violations, including the presence of roach activity. The restaurant, which is located at 2575 SW 42nd Street, Unit 108 in Ocala, was temporarily shut down on Tuesday, December 27 after a failed inspection, according to a health inspection report filed by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
