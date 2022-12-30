ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

WCJB

Renaissance group celebrates Saint Benet’s Day in Newberry

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Society for Creative Anachronism gathered in Newberry on New Year’s Day to celebrate a different kind of holiday. It’s called Saint Benet’s Day, a feast holiday that usually occurs sometime around Christmas and the new year. “Medieval and renaissance peasant...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

HOMETOWN HERO: Gabby Taylor is spreading joy one painting at a time

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “She’s just such an inspiration. Look at all of this that she does for the community,” said Gabby’s mother, Kerry Taylor. During the height of Covid, Gabby Taylor decided to pick up a paintbrush and begin her creations. These would eventually become...
TIOGA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Real Rosewood Foundation to mark centennial of tragic massacre

It took 100 years. But on Jan. 7, 2023, people of all races and backgrounds will gather at Bo Diddley Plaza in downtown Gainesville to commemorate the centennial of the torching of Rosewood, a former mostly black community along State Road 24 – the road to Cedar Key. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Coney Island Drive-Inn

Relish an American food phenomenon at Coney Island Drive-Inn. It’s always fun to search for the top dog. That is why I eagerly anticipated my inaugural journey to Coney Island Drive-Inn, a Brooksville staple since 1960 that recently opened a location in Wildwood. Cities across the U.S. claim ownership...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Mitey-Mites take second at Pop Warner National

One might describe the Wildwood Mitey-Mites’ performance at the Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championships as a Cinderella run. Another word came to their coach — her own. first name. Unique. “They were more focused and wanted to win on that big stage,” Unique Smith said after...
WILDWOOD, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in North Central Florida recognize the 100th anniversary of the Rosewood Massacre starting January 1st. Events are happening all month long. On TV20, we’re airing a special Rosewood report highlighting how one descendant feels preserving this dark chapter in Florida history. Monday is when...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WESH

Families mourn 2 men shot, killed in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Ocala community came together Monday to remember 30-year-old Damonta Harris and 24-year-old Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey. The two were shot and killed at a gathering near Southwest 5th Street on New Year’s Day. Croskey’s father reminisced on his son’s life and reflected on...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Driver runs stop sign and crashes in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers say a 24-year-old driver is dead after running a stop sign on Monday. Officers say the driver was going east around 9:15 p.m. on Northwest Fifth Avenue when he apparently ran the stop sign at the intersection of Third Street. His vehicle hit...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man throws acid during argument, calls police

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is behind bars after police say he threw acid at another man during an argument. Tony Duncan, 59, was arrested on an aggravated battery charge. Police say Duncan called 911 during the incident, claiming he used a “chemical weapon” to keep the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man dies in UTV crash in Gilchrist County

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An 8-year-old girl was driving a UTV when it toppled and killed the 34-year-old man riding with her. The accident occurred in an open field on County Road 138, less than 10 miles southwest of Fort White. “Details about the crash are still very limited,...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

One Ocala teen dead, three hospitalized in Alachua County I-75 accident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 17-year-old Ocala girl was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash last night; two other 17-year-old girls and a 19-year-old man, all of Ocala, were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The accident happened at 10:48 p.m. on the Archer Road northbound...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

A crash left an Ocala teen dead and three others in critical condition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala teen is dead and three others are in critical condition after a wreck late at night on Saturday. According to Florida highway patrol officials, three girls, which were each 17 years old, and a 19-year-old woman were driving on I-75 when the car ran off the road.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Williston Boys Basketball Top Lovett (GA) 61-51 in Florida Get Down Showcase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is no rest for the (10-4) Williston boys basketball team. The Red Devils took down Lovett (out of Atlanta, GA) 61-51. On Wednesday they were in Brooksville, FL for the Nature Coast Christmas Coast finishing with a 2-1 record. Saturday, they were at St. Francis Academy as part of the Florida Get Down Showcase.
WILLISTON, FL
villages-news.com

Villager accused of attacking construction worker at site of new homes

A Villager is accused of attacking a construction worker at a site of new homes in Leesburg. Michael Patrick Gilbrook, 62, of the Village of La Zamora, was arrested last week on a warrant charging him with felony strong arm robbery. An affidavit of probable cause from the Leesburg Police...
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

Tasty Bowl in Ocala temporarily closed after health inspection failure

Tasty Bowl in Ocala was temporarily closed last week after a health inspector found three violations, including the presence of roach activity. The restaurant, which is located at 2575 SW 42nd Street, Unit 108 in Ocala, was temporarily shut down on Tuesday, December 27 after a failed inspection, according to a health inspection report filed by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
OCALA, FL

