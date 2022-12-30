Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities said a man from Lake Wales was arrested for killing his brother.EddyEvonAnonymousLake Wales, FL
The Freshest Catches at Cherry Pocket Steak ‘n SeafoodJ.M. LesinskiLake Wales, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Adds In-House Rehab UnitModern GlobeBrandon, FL
Lakeland Will Host Two Public Forums Regarding Munn ParkModern GlobeLakeland, FL
Related
Elderly Florida woman neighbors describe as 'hoarder' found dead after Christmas fire
A Christmas night fire resulted in the death of a Florida woman in her 80s who neighbors say was known to be a hoarder and had been asking around for an extension cord.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Pam Grier has a warning for cheating partners: 'Don't worry about my guns. Worry about my chainsaw'
Pam Grier talked about her present day dating life, as well as being self-sufficient. The "Foxy Brown" actress talked about how she has no tolerance for cheaters and knows how to handle them.
Cops walked into this Florida home and smelled ammonia. Then they took a look around
Florida deputies encountered a shocking scene last Wednesday evening at a home Beverly Hills, about a half-hour drive south from Ocala.
allthatsinteresting.com
Mysterious Structure Seen Poking Out Of Florida Beach Determined To Be A Shipwreck From the 1800s
Archaeologists believe that the vessel sank sometime in the 19th century when ships were as prevalent as "Amazon trucks." After two hurricanes battered a beach at Daytona Beach Shores in Florida, local residents started to notice wooden structures poking out from the sand. Now, archaeologists have announced that they believe the storms revealed a lost 19th-century shipwreck.
Upworthy
Brave boy swims one hour to shore to save his dad and sister who were stranded in the river
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 1, 2021. It has since been updated. A brave seven-year-old boy managed to save the lives of his father and sister after a boating accident caused them to float adrift. The children's father, Steven Poust, had taken his children Chase and Abigail to St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida over Memorial Day weekend for a swim. Poust anchored his boat and was fishing while the kids splashed around in the water. There was a strong current in the water that caused the four-year-old Abigail to let go of the boat. Chase decided to let go of the boat as well to try and keep his little sister from drifting away.
‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ sells longtime mansion, moves to Florida
Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is closing a big chapter in his life. The sprawling home Chapman purchased with his late wife, Beth Chapman, in 2009 for just $750,000 has scored a buyer, The Post has learned. Initially listed back in October for $1.69 million, a pending offer was in the works in November following a $95,000 price cut. The home is expected to close on Monday at the asking price of $1,595,000. The move comes a year after Chapman got married to Francie Frane, who he met six months after Beth’s passing in June 2019 and who also lost her spouse,...
Florida Mother Of Two Dies During Cosmetic Surgery Procedure, Family Seeks Answers
A young mother is dead and unanswered questions remain after a cosmetic surgery procedure left two children without a mother. On Oct. 20, 2021, 26-year-old Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams and her mother, Latoshia Leggett, traveled from Hillsborough County, Florida, to Best U Now cosmetic surgery center
Sick details revealed after California doctor filmed women and nurses with secret camera in unisex bathroom
A DOCTOR will serve only a month behind bars after it was revealed that he secretly filmed women inside a bathroom at a medical clinic. Dr Vincent Tran, 52, pleaded guilty to five counts of filming women inside two unisex bathrooms at the Chula Vista Outpatient Center -Veterans Affairs Clinic - for months.
A 20-year-old mother placed her son for adoption. His new family refused to leave her behind.
When Schauna Austin was 20 years old and single, she gave birth to a baby boy. But the family that would adopt her son wanted to involve her in every major step of his life. Austin said she gave birth to a child she named Riley, and held him for 72 hours straight.
Woman arrested in South Carolina airport after attacking husband over 'indecent' photos on his phone: police
A 55-year-old woman was arrested in South Carolina after police say she physically attacked her husband when she found indecent photos on his phone during vacation.
Georgia couple tricks Walmart cashier, easily walks out of store with thousands in merchandise: police
A sheriff's office in Georgia is looking for a man and woman who allegedly tricked a Walmart cashier and walked out of the store with more than $6,000 in merchandise, gift cards.
Olive Garden manager fired after demanding staff show her their dead pets if they want a sick day for it
Olive Garden fired the manager who claimed she'd never taken a day off in 11 years. One Olive Garden manager’s extreme approach to employee time-off has backfired spectacularly. The unnamed individual emailed a rant to employees at her Overland Park restaurant in Kansas over the “staggering rate” at which...
Couple arrested in Alabama traffic stop on way to honeymoon, spends wedding night in jail
A newlywed couple on their way to a Florida honeymoon spent the night in a Henry County jail after being stopped for speeding. WTVY in Dothan is reporting that the arrests happened Thursday night after the couple were detained on U.S. 431 in Abbeville. Shavarious Jawan Moses, 28, of Riverdale,...
Bloody New York City New Year's Eve 'gang related' stabbing in Times Square sends man to hospital
An altercation between two men in Times Square on Saturday morning sent one man to the hospital with stab wounds while the suspect fled the scene on foot.
Upworthy
Devastated father makes an unbelievable discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room
On May 28, 2014, 13-year-old Athena Orchard of Leicester, England, died of bone cancer. The disease began as a tumor in her head and eventually spread to her spine and left shoulder. After her passing, Athena's parents and six siblings were completely devastated. In the days following her death, her father, Dean, had the difficult task of going through her belongings. But the spirits of the entire Orchard family got a huge boost when he uncovered a secret message written by Athena on the backside of a full-length mirror.
A Florida teacher was fired after a video appeared to show her interrupting and disrespecting Muslim students praying, says report
A viral TikTok video appeared to show a Florida teacher objecting to Muslim students praying and telling them, "I believe in Jesus."
Catherine Zeta-Jones feared she gave husband Michael Douglas 'a heart attack' after surprising him
Catherine Zeta-Jones feared she gave husband Michael Douglas a "heart attack" when the "Wednesday" actress and her children surprised him in France for Thanksgiving.
Entire family wiped out after plane plunged into the sea apart from orphaned daughter who was at sleepover
A YOUNG girl's entire family has been wiped out after a plane crashed into the sea. Newly-trained pilot Christian Kath, 42, was flying a light aircraft with his wife Misty, 43, and eldest daughter Lily, 12, on board when it plunged into the water off the coast of Florida, US.
Airline outrage: Passenger reportedly tells mom in first class she shouldn’t be there with a child
After a passenger confronted her, an anonymous mother turned to Reddit to ask if she was wrong for buying her young daughter a first-class ticket on a cross-country flight.
Fox News
919K+
Followers
4K+
Post
713M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0