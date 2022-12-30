Read full article on original website
Olivia Wilde All Smiles In France Despite Insiders Claiming She's Still 'Upset' Over Harry Styles Split
Olivia Wilde is ending the year with a smile on her face!. Despite going through a break up, custody issues, and one headline-making press tour, the Don't Worry Darling director took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 29, to share a snap of herself strolling the streets of France with a grin plastered from ear-to-ear.
Lewis Capaldi Hilariously Responds To Fan Mistaking Him For Female Singer
Capaldi joked that it was a "great start to the new year."
Ayda Field says Robbie Williams is never asked if he feels guilty about leaving kids for work
Ayda Field says Robbie Williams is never asked if he feels guilty about leaving kids for work. Ayda Field says Robbie Williams is never asked if he feels guilty about leaving his children to pursue his career.
Ringo Starr Had an ‘Incredibly Intimate’ Relationship With Another Rock Star Who Wanted to Take His Place in The Beatles
Ringo Starr had an intimate relationship with a drummer who wanted to take his job.
John Lennon’s Ex-Wife Said Paul McCartney Was the Only Beatle Who ‘Had the Courage’ to Defy Lennon
John Lennon and Paul McCartney butted heads over the years. Lennon's ex-wife said that McCartney was the only Beatle who would stand up to Lennon.
Prince Harry Told a Naïve Meghan Markle to Stop Smiling at the Paparazzi in Early Days of Their Relationship
“You can’t talk to them,” Harry told his then girlfriend in 2016.
‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’
Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
Prince Harry Felt Meghan Markle Was Stealing the Royal "Limelight" Just Like Princess Diana Once Did
It was threatening to other royals, apparently.
Queen Consort Camilla Shock: King Charles' Wife Will Face Princess Diana Karma In 2023, Astrologer Claims
Queen Consort Camilla will face karma for what she did in the past. Read on to know if it has something to do with her affair with King Charles while he was married to Princess Diana. Karma Will Come After Queen Consort Camilla, Astrologer Claims. Astrologer Jessica Adams weighed in...
Prince Harry Referred to Prince William as the Person Who Said Royal Women Go Through What Meghan Markle Experienced, Source Claims
Prince Harry made some surprising revelations in Harry & Meghan, which was released on Dec. 8 on Netflix. Through the first three episodes of the docuseries, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex suggested that there were issues of racism within the royal household. Table of contents. Prince Harry Claims Someone...
Kate Middleton May Be the New Princess of Wales, But She Will Not Be Diana 2.0
Kate Middleton is the first member of the royal family to use the title of Princess of Wales since Princess Diana.
George Harrison’s Wife Thinks Their Son, Dhani, Was ‘Some Sort of an Anchor’ at Concert for George: ‘Somehow Through Him, George Was Really Present’
George Harrison's wife, Olivia, thinks their son, Dhani, was 'some sort of an anchor' at George's tribute, Concert for George.
Fans Are Shocked By Simon Cowell's New Appearance, But He's Been Open About His Weight Loss Journey For Awhile
Fans have been giving their two cents on Simon Cowell, who's been discussing his health for some time now.
Simon Cowell Makes Rare Appearance After Shocking Fans With Unrecognizable Look
Simon Cowell has shown his face in public again. On Wednesday, December 21, the former American Idol judge, 63, made a rare appearance on an episode of Loose Women after sparking concern from fans over his unrecognizable facial features during a Royal Variety Performance only weeks before. Although Cowell covered his face with a pair of oversized shades, the music executive appeared relaxed as he chatted about son Eric, 8, whom he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. I 'COULD HAVE SMASHED MY SPINE TO PIECES': SIMON COWELL RELIVES DEBILITATING BIKE ACCIDENT, CALLING THE HORRIFYING INCIDENT 'SURREAL'When asked if his...
Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
Why Shania Twain Feels She and Husband Frédéric Thiébaud Are Experiencing a ‘Second Honeymoon Phase’
Singer-songwriter Shania Twain thinks she and her husband Frédéric Thiébaud are in a 'second honeymoon phase' in their marriage.
Prince Harry Says Royal Family Thought He And Meghan Markle Were Still Living in Canada When They Moved in With Tyler Perry
A place of refuge. Prince Harry revealed that his and wife Meghan Markle’s stay at Tyler Perry’s house in 2020 was a secret from his family at the time. “No one knew we were there,” Harry, 38, said during episode 6 of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which aired on Thursday, December 15. […]
