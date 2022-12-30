Read full article on original website
Santander Closing 13 P.A., N.J. Branches; One Is in Montgomery County
Santander Bank is closing 13 branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Montgomery County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Overall, five closing locations are in the immediate Philadelphia region, while five more are on its outskirts. According to the Office of the Comptroller of the...
Pa., Philadelphia lose tens of thousands in population, U.S. Census Bureau says
Pennsylvania lost about 40,000 people from July 2021 to July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The state had the fourth-biggest population decline in America during that time.
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
Parts of U.S. 1, I-95 in Bucks County to Be Reconstructed in Massive Project. Here’s What to Know
As the new year begins, two major roads that go through Bucks County are set to see a large reconstruction take place in the near future. Kenny Cooper and Emily Rizzo wrote about the reconstruction for WHYY. Both U.S. 1 and I-95 will see major reconstruction take place in 2023,...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia
It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
Langhorne Resident, President of Largest Labor Organization in Philadelphia, Retires at 82
The Bucks county resident oversaw a major organization for decades. A Bucks County resident, who has overseen a major labor organization for decades, is retiring after a lifetime of service to his community. Juliana Feliciano Reyes wrote about the local business man for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Langhorne’s Pat Eiding, president...
PhillyBite
The Most Popular Historical Sites in Pennsylvania
- If you're looking to learn about Pennsylvania's history, there are many places you can visit that will be both educational and fun. These include the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, Fort Ligonier, Valley Forge, the Johnstown Flood Museum, and the Erie Maritime Museum. Independence Hall. Independence Hall, located in Independence...
If you call an ambulance in Chester County, you’ll have a longer ride and a longer wait at a crowded hospital
It was dark. It was cold. And the patient screamed in pain as the Keystone Valley Fire Department ambulance parted a sea of traffic. Riding on an ambulance felt more like being on a boat than in a car as the raised interior swayed back and forth with every veer and turn, but emergency medical technician Sophie Eberly remained upright as she calmed the hysterical patient in the back of the massive vehicle.
Delco is creating a land bank to fight blight. Can it avoid the problems plaguing others?
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Delaware County is establishing a land bank to transform blighted and abandoned properties into new opportunities for affordable housing, commercial development, and green space.
Montgomery County Leadership: Phil Closius, Dean, Wilmington University School of Law
Phil Closius, dean of the Wilmington University School of Law, spent his childhood in two very different environments – New York City and the suburbs of Kansas City – but appreciated both. He had two dreams that remained constant since he was in second grade: to go to the University of Notre Dame and to become a lawyer.
morethanthecurve.com
PREIT loses appeal regarding apartments at the Plymouth Meeting Mall
PREIT, the owner of the Plymouth Meeting Mall, has lost an appeal before the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas involving its effort to construct a 503-unit apartment community on the mall property. In 2021, Plymouth Township’s zoning hearing board voted to not grant a special exception to PREIT that would have allowed the planned development to move forward.
phillyvoice.com
Jim's Steaks plans to reopen in 2023 with a second-story addition
Jim's loyalists will be reunited with their cheesesteaks soon enough. The South Street sandwich shop rang in the new year by posting plans for its rebuild to Twitter. A rendering features a second-story addition that matches the shop's well-known Art Deco style. "Can't wait to see you again in 2023!"...
Volunteers Working to Save Long-Neglected Gladwyne Jewish Memorial Cemetery
A volunteer in the restoration of the Gladwyne Jewish Memorial Cemetery assesses damage.Photo byJose F. Moreno at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A group of volunteers is working to save the historic six-acre Gladwyne Jewish Memorial Cemetery at 1130 Vaughan Lane in Gladwyne after the site was neglected for decades, writes Paul Jablow for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Department Store Chain Closing Big Location in Center City Philadelphia, PA
As the city wraps up a brutal year with rampant crime and murders, the retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a store along Market Street in Center City. Too dangerous for hoagies and coffee. Earlier this year, Wawa made headlines when they...
nationalparkstraveler.org
New Philadelphia National Historic Site
The patch of rural Illinois holds no visible clues to the pre-Civil War history of the landscape, but it is enveloped in stories of aspiration, self-determination, and independence. Here, in western Illinois, not far from the Mississippi River, was where Frank McWorter envisioned a new life for former slaves like himself.
Epicenter of Philadelphia gun violence found in a few ZIP codes
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 2022 was a violent year in Philadelphia. 514 people were killed in the city; on average, that's more than one person murdered per day. In total, 2,273 people were shot in Philadelphia last year, according to data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department. That's slightly less than 2021, but it's still well above 2019 before the pandemic. CBS Philadelphia found many shootings are concentrated in just several neighborhoods, leaving behind a horrible toll of trauma for those living in those areas. Security video from October shows three gunmen running from a vehicle and ambushing a 19-year-old man.They were firing more...
sanatogapost.com
County 2050 Plan Depends on Public as its Crystal Ball
NORRISTOWN PA – Montgomery County began planning during 2022 for the next 28 years of its future. Don’t be surprised, county Board of Commissioners’ Chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh told an online video conference audience (below) in October. COVID and other outside forces, she explained then, “are shifting the way county residents work, learn, and live.” Its officials, she indicated, simply want to be prepared for whatever lies ahead.
Beloved West Philadelphia barber retires after nearly 60 years
James Rice, 75, helped to shape minds for more than half a century at his barber shop.
Join the South Jersey towns opposing LNG terminal | Opinion
There is a plan to transport massive quantities of liquified natural gas (LNG) through our communities in South Jersey via rail and/or truck. But grassroots activism could derail this multimillion-dollar fossil-fuel scheme, which involves creating a marine export facility in Greenwich Township (Gibbstown), Gloucester County. The gas export deal is...
Plastic bag ban goes into effect in Media & Haverford Twp.
A plastic bag ban is now in effect in two Delaware County communities.
