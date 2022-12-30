ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia

It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

The Most Popular Historical Sites in Pennsylvania

- If you're looking to learn about Pennsylvania's history, there are many places you can visit that will be both educational and fun. These include the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, Fort Ligonier, Valley Forge, the Johnstown Flood Museum, and the Erie Maritime Museum. Independence Hall. Independence Hall, located in Independence...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

If you call an ambulance in Chester County, you’ll have a longer ride and a longer wait at a crowded hospital

It was dark. It was cold. And the patient screamed in pain as the Keystone Valley Fire Department ambulance parted a sea of traffic. Riding on an ambulance felt more like being on a boat than in a car as the raised interior swayed back and forth with every veer and turn, but emergency medical technician Sophie Eberly remained upright as she calmed the hysterical patient in the back of the massive vehicle.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

PREIT loses appeal regarding apartments at the Plymouth Meeting Mall

PREIT, the owner of the Plymouth Meeting Mall, has lost an appeal before the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas involving its effort to construct a 503-unit apartment community on the mall property. In 2021, Plymouth Township’s zoning hearing board voted to not grant a special exception to PREIT that would have allowed the planned development to move forward.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
phillyvoice.com

Jim's Steaks plans to reopen in 2023 with a second-story addition

Jim's loyalists will be reunited with their cheesesteaks soon enough. The South Street sandwich shop rang in the new year by posting plans for its rebuild to Twitter. A rendering features a second-story addition that matches the shop's well-known Art Deco style. "Can't wait to see you again in 2023!"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nationalparkstraveler.org

New Philadelphia National Historic Site

The patch of rural Illinois holds no visible clues to the pre-Civil War history of the landscape, but it is enveloped in stories of aspiration, self-determination, and independence. Here, in western Illinois, not far from the Mississippi River, was where Frank McWorter envisioned a new life for former slaves like himself.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Epicenter of Philadelphia gun violence found in a few ZIP codes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 2022 was a violent year in Philadelphia. 514 people were killed in the city; on average, that's more than one person murdered per day. In total, 2,273 people were shot in Philadelphia last year, according to data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department. That's slightly less than 2021, but it's still well above 2019 before the pandemic. CBS Philadelphia found many shootings are concentrated in just several neighborhoods, leaving behind a horrible toll of trauma for those living in those areas. Security video from October shows three gunmen running from a vehicle and ambushing a 19-year-old man.They were firing more...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

County 2050 Plan Depends on Public as its Crystal Ball

NORRISTOWN PA – Montgomery County began planning during 2022 for the next 28 years of its future. Don’t be surprised, county Board of Commissioners’ Chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh told an online video conference audience (below) in October. COVID and other outside forces, she explained then, “are shifting the way county residents work, learn, and live.” Its officials, she indicated, simply want to be prepared for whatever lies ahead.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

Join the South Jersey towns opposing LNG terminal | Opinion

There is a plan to transport massive quantities of liquified natural gas (LNG) through our communities in South Jersey via rail and/or truck. But grassroots activism could derail this multimillion-dollar fossil-fuel scheme, which involves creating a marine export facility in Greenwich Township (Gibbstown), Gloucester County. The gas export deal is...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
