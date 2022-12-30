Read full article on original website
Related
postsouth.com
What are the most generous parishes in Louisiana?
A study has ranked the most generous parishes in Louisiana. SmartAsset, a web-based financial services company, dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in...
theadvocate.com
Oil, insurance, traffic, pot - Louisiana's congressional delegation takes aim at 2023
WASHINGTON – Battling higher flood insurance premiums, reviving offshore drilling, decriminalizing marijuana and reinstating troops who refused COVID shots are among the various goals for Louisiana's senators and representatives in Congress going into 2023. The state's one Democratic and seven Republican members are taking on more power come Jan....
New Orleans plans to erase $130 million in residents’ medical debt
The New Orleans City Council, following the footsteps of other local governments in Cook County, Illinois, and Toledo, Ohio, passed a last-minute line item in early December to the city’s 2023 budget: a $1.3 million expenditure that is earmarked to be used to erase more than $100 million in medical debt for city residents. The […] The post New Orleans plans to erase $130 million in residents’ medical debt appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
mississippicir.org
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
New national database helps people find unclaimed property
Louisiana’s unclaimed property program is now connected to a national database where you can check to see if you are owed money from one of 49 states.
Severe Weather Risk for Much of Louisiana Today
Forecasters say the strongest severe weather threat in Louisiana will shift from the I-20 corridor to the I-10 corridor during the day today.
q973radio.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
NOLA.com
Our Views: Ready or not, we face more changes that we might not like
Rhoman Hardy grew up in Lake Charles but has since seen the broader world in a career with a multinational oil giant, Shell. Asked how adaptable Louisiana is, he paused and said, “there are different levels of not liking change.”. At this new year, Hardy’s words have a particular...
wbrz.com
Louisiana lets the good times roll in the Rose Parade in California Monday
PASADENA, Calif. - The famous Rose Parade sets off in Pasadena on Monday, and Louisiana is showing up in a huge way with its float and ambassadors participating this year. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser talked with 2une In Monday morning about the hype surrounding the parade and how Louisiana is stepping up its parade game on the west coast.
Airbnb experiences you didn’t know were in Louisiana
Aside from pub crawls, walking tours, and photo shoots, Louisiana is home to several unique experiences that can be found on Airbnb.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana-themed 'Celebration Riverboat' takes part in Rose Parade
The crowds might not have been as raucous as on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but a little bit of Louisiana participated in Monday’s famous Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The Louisiana-themed Celebration Riverboat float rolled in the annual procession before the 2023 Rose Bowl college football game. Complete with a spinning paddle-wheel, the steamboat-styled float carried 21 fair and festival queens, as well as a former Shriners Hospital patient, the Louisiana Office of Tourism said.
theadvocate.com
As traditional public schools in Baton Rouge shrink, charters, suburban schools grow
Mirroring the state as a whole, public schools in East Baton Rouge Parish are continuing to shed students despite the receding of the coronavirus pandemic. Ascension and Livingston parish schools, however, have rebounded and are growing again. Almost 128,000 students were enrolled in public K-12 schools in the capitol region...
theadvocate.com
Clean sweep? Louisiana may be in line for big grant to create regional hydrogen hub
Louisiana's petrochemical industry and its greenhouse gas emissions have long contributed to the warming climate putting the state at high risk. Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration is now advocating a cleaner source of fuel for those plants — and the state's bid to develop a regional hub for that purpose could be in line for a major federal grant.
theadvocate.com
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Jan. 4, 2023
Editor's note: Be sure to check with the site to verify holiday hours. The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday:...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Consumer Affairs ranks Louisiana third for the worst roads in America
Louisiana ranks third for the worst roads in America according to Consumer Affairs. Their study looked at the D-plus grade Louisiana received from the American Society of Civil Engineers for its poor road conditions and pavement roughness. Deputy Editor at Consumer Affairs, Cassidy McCants, says they also found Louisiana doesn’t spend enough money on its roads.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Only Jeff Landry looked other way on railroad crossings petition
Reading the paper on Christmas morning, I noticed an article regarding blocked train crossings, which I know is a hot button issue here. It seems that 18 states’ attorneys general have petitioned the Supreme Court to help the states regulate the railroads. All of the states contiguous to us have signed the brief, with one glaring omission. You guessed it, Jeff Landry is so busy protecting our children from library books that he ignores real safety issues.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's crime gun pipeline: How firearms flow to and from Texas, Mississippi, elsewhere
When it comes to guns connected to crimes, Louisiana supplies more to Texas than the other way around — despite a sevenfold difference in population between the Lone Star and Bayou states, federal data suggests. And Mississippi funnels more to Louisiana than vice versa, even though it has half...
NOLA.com
Work on traffic choke point in Covington will soon become more visible
It may not look like it to passersby, but work is indeed underway on a long-awaited remedy to one of St. Tammany Parish’s most notorious traffic choke points: the two-lane bridge on U.S. 190 over the Bogue Falaya River in Covington. A state project valued at about $30 million...
theadvocate.com
Around the Felicianas for Jan. 4, 2023
Arts for All will present a collection of works of art by five artists from St. Francisville and the surrounding area in the main meeting room and foyer of the West Feliciana Public Library in St. Francisville. The exhibition will celebrate the unique talents of these artists "around the town...
Comments / 2