Reading the paper on Christmas morning, I noticed an article regarding blocked train crossings, which I know is a hot button issue here. It seems that 18 states’ attorneys general have petitioned the Supreme Court to help the states regulate the railroads. All of the states contiguous to us have signed the brief, with one glaring omission. You guessed it, Jeff Landry is so busy protecting our children from library books that he ignores real safety issues.

1 DAY AGO