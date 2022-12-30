ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

What are the most generous parishes in Louisiana?

A study has ranked the most generous parishes in Louisiana. SmartAsset, a web-based financial services company, dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

New Orleans plans to erase $130 million in residents’ medical debt

The New Orleans City Council, following the footsteps of other local governments in Cook County, Illinois, and Toledo, Ohio, passed a last-minute line item in early December to the city’s 2023 budget: a $1.3 million expenditure that is earmarked to be used to erase more than $100 million in medical debt for city residents. The […] The post New Orleans plans to erase $130 million in residents’ medical debt appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
mississippicir.org

Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas

A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
LOUISIANA STATE
q973radio.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Louisiana lets the good times roll in the Rose Parade in California Monday

PASADENA, Calif. - The famous Rose Parade sets off in Pasadena on Monday, and Louisiana is showing up in a huge way with its float and ambassadors participating this year. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser talked with 2une In Monday morning about the hype surrounding the parade and how Louisiana is stepping up its parade game on the west coast.
PASADENA, CA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana-themed 'Celebration Riverboat' takes part in Rose Parade

The crowds might not have been as raucous as on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but a little bit of Louisiana participated in Monday’s famous Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The Louisiana-themed Celebration Riverboat float rolled in the annual procession before the 2023 Rose Bowl college football game. Complete with a spinning paddle-wheel, the steamboat-styled float carried 21 fair and festival queens, as well as a former Shriners Hospital patient, the Louisiana Office of Tourism said.
LOUISIANA STATE
louisianaradionetwork.com

Consumer Affairs ranks Louisiana third for the worst roads in America

Louisiana ranks third for the worst roads in America according to Consumer Affairs. Their study looked at the D-plus grade Louisiana received from the American Society of Civil Engineers for its poor road conditions and pavement roughness. Deputy Editor at Consumer Affairs, Cassidy McCants, says they also found Louisiana doesn’t spend enough money on its roads.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Letters: Only Jeff Landry looked other way on railroad crossings petition

Reading the paper on Christmas morning, I noticed an article regarding blocked train crossings, which I know is a hot button issue here. It seems that 18 states’ attorneys general have petitioned the Supreme Court to help the states regulate the railroads. All of the states contiguous to us have signed the brief, with one glaring omission. You guessed it, Jeff Landry is so busy protecting our children from library books that he ignores real safety issues.
theadvocate.com

Around the Felicianas for Jan. 4, 2023

Arts for All will present a collection of works of art by five artists from St. Francisville and the surrounding area in the main meeting room and foyer of the West Feliciana Public Library in St. Francisville. The exhibition will celebrate the unique talents of these artists "around the town...
ZACHARY, LA

