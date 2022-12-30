ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Aggies Improve to 2-0 In CAA Play With Win Over Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. – North Carolina A&T women's basketball defeated its second consecutive team ranked in the Colonial Athletic Association preseason poll top-5 after a 66-58 victory against College of Charleston Sunday in TD Arena on Sunday. "I'm proud of the young ladies on this team," said N.C. A&T coach...
Elliott Buzzer-Beater Leads Men's Basketball to First-Ever CAA Win

HEMPSTEAD, NY – The North Carolina A&T Aggies men's basketball team spent their previous two games trying to overcome large second-half deficits, coming close to doing so, before losing both games. However, most of that scenario changed Saturday afternoon at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex against the Hofstra Pride.
Aggies Ring in the New Year in Charleston Sunday

THE GAME North Carolina A&T (7-5, 1-0 CAA) vs. College of Charleston (6-5, 1-0 CAA) LOCATION Charleston, S.C. STREAM: Sunday's contest will be streamed live on FloHoops starting at 2 p.m. North Carolina A&T Aggies Storylines. Head coach Tarrell Robinson is in his 11th season and is the school's all-time...
Duke basketball recruiting target commits to UNC

Without giving the public advance notice of a decision date, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown is officially on board as a future Tar Heel after revealing his UNC basketball commitment on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior had held a Duke basketball offer since late July. And the Blue...
Greensboro man wins $250,000 after buying $20 scratch-off ticket at gas station in McLeansville

MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Rufus Wallace, of Greensboro, bought a $20 ticket and won the top $250,000 prize on a holiday scratch-off, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Wallace bought his winning Holiday Spectacular ticket from Kennedy’s Korner on Friendship Church Road in McLeansville. He arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday to collect […]
Pedestrian struck, killed in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is dead after they were struck by a car Thursday morning. Greensboro police said a car hit them on East Gate City Boulevard near Bennett Street. Police have not released the identity of the person killed. They have also not stated if the driver will be charged at this time.
Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
Greensboro woman dead after crash on Summit Ave.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 64-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Greensboro. Kelley Barts Starkey is dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Greensboro police said Taneka Antonia Bethel, 57, of Reidsville was driving south in a 2007 BMW X3 on Summit Avenue at Textile Drive while Starkey of Greensboro was making a right turn from Textile Drive onto Summit Avenue in a 2022 Buick Encore when the two cars crashed on Christmas around 8:00 a.m.
Man accused of ramming into store, cars in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is being accused of ramming his truck into a store and several other cars, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that Brian Keith Ewing Sr. crashed his truck into the Pure convenience store on Guilford College Road. Additionally, Ewing is accused of striking an additional three […]
Pursuit through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem ends with 3 arrests

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are accused of leading troopers on a chase through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem on Wednesday. State Highway Patrol Sergeant Robert Reavis said they got notified early Wednesday morning about a stolen rental truck after it was “pinged” by Enterprise Rental. Reavis said the truck was being used by a […]
