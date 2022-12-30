Read full article on original website
ncataggies.com
Aggies Improve to 2-0 In CAA Play With Win Over Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. – North Carolina A&T women's basketball defeated its second consecutive team ranked in the Colonial Athletic Association preseason poll top-5 after a 66-58 victory against College of Charleston Sunday in TD Arena on Sunday. "I'm proud of the young ladies on this team," said N.C. A&T coach...
ncataggies.com
Elliott Buzzer-Beater Leads Men's Basketball to First-Ever CAA Win
HEMPSTEAD, NY – The North Carolina A&T Aggies men's basketball team spent their previous two games trying to overcome large second-half deficits, coming close to doing so, before losing both games. However, most of that scenario changed Saturday afternoon at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex against the Hofstra Pride.
ncataggies.com
Aggies Ring in the New Year in Charleston Sunday
THE GAME North Carolina A&T (7-5, 1-0 CAA) vs. College of Charleston (6-5, 1-0 CAA) LOCATION Charleston, S.C. STREAM: Sunday's contest will be streamed live on FloHoops starting at 2 p.m. North Carolina A&T Aggies Storylines. Head coach Tarrell Robinson is in his 11th season and is the school's all-time...
Duke basketball recruiting target commits to UNC
Without giving the public advance notice of a decision date, St. Rita (Ill.) center James Brown is officially on board as a future Tar Heel after revealing his UNC basketball commitment on Monday night. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior had held a Duke basketball offer since late July. And the Blue...
First $200K prize in new lottery game claimed by woman from North Carolina
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
Winston-Salem woman wins $200,000 from $5 scratch-off just before New Year’s Day
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem woman is the lucky winner of a $200,000 lottery prize thanks to a $5 scratch-off. Glynis Bell bought her winning Ruby Red 7’s ticket from Circle K on West Clemmonsville Road in Winston Salem. She claimed her winnings at lottery headquarters on Thursday, taking home $142,021 after taxes. Ruby […]
Greensboro man wins $250,000 after buying $20 scratch-off ticket at gas station in McLeansville
MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Rufus Wallace, of Greensboro, bought a $20 ticket and won the top $250,000 prize on a holiday scratch-off, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Wallace bought his winning Holiday Spectacular ticket from Kennedy’s Korner on Friendship Church Road in McLeansville. He arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday to collect […]
WXII 12
Pedestrian struck, killed in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is dead after they were struck by a car Thursday morning. Greensboro police said a car hit them on East Gate City Boulevard near Bennett Street. Police have not released the identity of the person killed. They have also not stated if the driver will be charged at this time.
Man wins $100,000 lottery prize from birthday present
A North Carolina man won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket he received as a birthday present from his wife.
Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
Livingstone player dead in Cumberland County wreck
Livingstone College basketball player Eric Henderson died in a car wreck with an off-duty Cumberland County deputy on Monday.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Greensboro at East Gate City Boulevard, Bennett Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after being hit in Greensboro on Thursday. FOX8 is told a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street. The vehicle involved was reportedly not on the scene when officers arrived. All westbound traffic was diverted to North Bennett Street, and […]
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Durham
Durham might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Durham.
cbs17
1 dead, 2 injured in daytime shootings in Durham; duo found shot in a car, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after three males were shot in Durham Sunday afternoon, police said. The initial shooting was reported just after 3:45 p.m. along N.C. 98 near the U.S. 70 overpass, police said. When police arrived, they found...
Greensboro woman dead after crash on Summit Ave.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 64-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Greensboro. Kelley Barts Starkey is dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Greensboro police said Taneka Antonia Bethel, 57, of Reidsville was driving south in a 2007 BMW X3 on Summit Avenue at Textile Drive while Starkey of Greensboro was making a right turn from Textile Drive onto Summit Avenue in a 2022 Buick Encore when the two cars crashed on Christmas around 8:00 a.m.
North Carolina substitute teacher expected in court, charged for indecent liberties with 2 students
A Wake County substitute teacher is expected to make a court appearance after being arrested and charged for indecent liberties with two students.
cbs17
Woman shot in Durham neighborhood early Friday morning, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a woman was shot in a Durham neighborhood early Friday morning. At about 4 a.m., officers said they were called to the 200 block of Laurel Ave. in reference to shots fired. They said they found a woman...
Man accused of ramming into store, cars in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is being accused of ramming his truck into a store and several other cars, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that Brian Keith Ewing Sr. crashed his truck into the Pure convenience store on Guilford College Road. Additionally, Ewing is accused of striking an additional three […]
Pursuit through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem ends with 3 arrests
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are accused of leading troopers on a chase through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem on Wednesday. State Highway Patrol Sergeant Robert Reavis said they got notified early Wednesday morning about a stolen rental truck after it was “pinged” by Enterprise Rental. Reavis said the truck was being used by a […]
WXII 12
Large police presence spotted on Reynolda Road, including officers, deputies, highway patrol
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There was a large police presence on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. This scene was around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Old Town Road. WXII 12 crew reported seeing several cruisers...
