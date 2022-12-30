GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 64-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Greensboro. Kelley Barts Starkey is dead from injuries sustained in the crash. Greensboro police said Taneka Antonia Bethel, 57, of Reidsville was driving south in a 2007 BMW X3 on Summit Avenue at Textile Drive while Starkey of Greensboro was making a right turn from Textile Drive onto Summit Avenue in a 2022 Buick Encore when the two cars crashed on Christmas around 8:00 a.m.

