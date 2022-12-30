Read full article on original website
Solana Continues Its Freefall – Will The FUD Ever Stop?
Solana has been on a freefall since the collapse of FTX and has not been able to move upwards because of the FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt) surrounding the ecosystem and its connections with the former crypto exchange. According to recent news, Solana’s native token SOL has dropped 51.14% since...
SOL Jumps 15% In 24 Hours As Solana Receives Support From Ethereum Founder
Solana (SOL) has been completely engulfed in FUD since the FTX crash. This invariably resulted in the price of the token declining much faster than the rest of the market, and last week, SOL touched single-digit values for the first time in almost two years. However, there seems to be a turn in the tide for the digital asset as it receives support from Vitalik Buterin.
Solana Up 13% Since Yesterday, A Sign Of Brighter Things to Come?
The touted “Ethereum killer” Solana has been on the down-low since its association with the collapsed exchange FTX. However, it seems as though 2023 has new plans for the struggling ecosystem with its native token SOL up by 13% based on CoinGecko figures, Tuesday. This huge uptick in...
Bitcoin Still Stuck At $16,700, Why This Indicator Points To New Trajectory
Bitcoin has seen little to no action in its first two days of 2023; the cryptocurrency is bound for a spike in volatility, but in which direction? After experiencing months of downside pressure, there seems to be no room for further losses. As of this writing, Bitcoin trades at $16,700...
Bitcoin Taker Buy/Sell Ratio Can’t Give Any Clear Signals As Demand Remains Low
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin taker buy/sell ratio has been unable to give any real signal recently as the demand has remained low in the market. Bitcoin Taker Buy/Sell Ratio Hasn’t Been Able To Catch Any Momentum Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the...
Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund Is Betting Against Bitcoin And Grayscale, Not Just USDT
The pressure continues to mount on Grayscale with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and parent company Digital Currency Group. And as Ram Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of crypto-native investment advisor Lumida, pointed out in a recent thread, two new characters, Valkyrie Investments and Fir Tree have entered the “Shakespearean drama.”
What May CRV Token Holders In 2023 Expect From Curve Finance?
It seems that the collapse of FTX has turned the tables around for Curve Finance and its CRV token, as more people switched to DEXs and DeFi. CRV has dipped in terms of Total Value Locked (TVL) in 2022 which is considerably lower in comparison to its stats at the beginning of the year.
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba inu (SHIB) investors are moving to Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
Memecoins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have greatly relied on billionaire Elon Musk to pump their tokens. However, their value has dropped drastically ever since Musk got busy with managing Twitter. In this article, we will take a closer look at Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) and explain why investors of these tokens are heavily invested in Snowfall Protocol SNW. Let’s dive right in!
7 Best Crypto ICOs and Token Presales to Invest in 2023
Looking for the best ICO crypto? Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) give investors the chance to buy a coin before it lists on an exchange. This is a key opportunity. At this stage, the coin’s growth potential is at its highest. Below we outline seven outstanding opportunities from among the...
Litecoin Whale Withdraws $32M In LTC From Binance, Good Sign For Rally?
Data shows a Litecoin whale has withdrawn $32 million in LTC from Binance, a sign that could be positive for the latest rally. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert, a massive LTC transfer has taken place during the past day. In total, the transaction involved the movement of 425,660 LTC on the blockchain, worth around $32.1 million at the time of the transfer.
Avalanche Exits 2022 With 10% Decline – Will AVAX Recoup That Loss This Week?
Avalanche recorded a number of significant developments, which was encouraging for AVAX since it enhanced the network’s value. Before 2022 came to a close, the network revealed that it had partnered with Dua.com, a SocialFi that had picked Avalanche to develop its “Fi.”. The Avalanche ecosystem also grew...
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Sees Sharp 3.59% Drop
The bitcoin mining difficulty had adjusted upward for the majority of 2022, recording its highest correction in the same year. However, 2023 kicked off with a downtrend as the mining difficulty has begun to drop. A sharp drop in this metric recorded in the early hours of Tuesday could be the start of a trend reversal in this regard.
Chainlink (LINK) first-ever staking pool draws in 24.27 million tokens, Filecoin (FIL) announces the launch of Filecoin Chair, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) brings in new price gains
The crypto market is growing at an unprecedented rate, with some of the most well-known cryptocurrencies seeing massive gains in value over the past year or so. However, not all cryptocurrencies are created equal – there are a number of blockchain projects that have failed to live up to expectations, while others, like Snowfall Protocol (SNW), offer unique benefits that make them superior choices over some well-known options. In this article, we’ll take a look at why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is better than Filecoin (FIL) and Chainlink (LINK), which are two of the most popular blockchain projects on the market.
China's a 'big wild card' for oil prices as the hit from surging COVID cases has yet to be seen, energy expert Dan Yergin says
The fallout from escalating COVID-19 cases in China is yet to be seen on oil prices, while a crisis with Taiwan could send crude prices shooting up, says Dan Yergin.
Chainlink Automation is Now Live, and Ripple v. SEC Case Picks Speed, While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Sells Over 200 Million Tokens
Many crypto projects are taking big steps to expand their network. For instance, Chainlink (LINK) is seeking better partnerships to evolve its network’s capabilities. Ripple (XRP) is fighting a case against the SEC to prove its legitimacy, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is focusing on token sales as its official launch date comes near. Keep reading ahead to learn the latest occurrences in the crypto community.
A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Tony Spilotro
2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at NewsBTC decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. In the spirit of Charles Dicken’s classic, “A...
Cardano Enters 2023 With A Bang, But ADA Still Bearish In The Short Term
Cardano (ADA) started 2023 with an upward trend that retested the $0.2522 resistance level but has since failed to gather any meaningful momentum to sustain the run. As of writing, Coingecko notes an increase of a measly 0.2%. This might be small gains, but is a great indicator that investor sentiment has reversed by the start of this fiscal year.
Litecoin Surges 7% In Strong 2023 Start, Jumps To 12th On Market Cap List
Litecoin has kicked off 2023 to a bright start as the crypto has surged 7% in the last 24 hours and has climbed to 12th on the market cap list. 2022 was a terrible year for the entire cryptocurrency sector as the long bear market resulted in losses of more than 50% for most of the coins. Litecoin was no exception; the asset ended the year with a drawdown of about 53%.
Can Polygon (MATIC) Break 2022 Sideways Momentum?
Polygon has been stuck in its current sideways movement since the later half of 2022. Since then, the ecosystem’s native token MATIC has not left its current support of $0.7550. This spot has left MATIC in a very delicate situation even as Polygon itself is setting itself apart from competitors.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Lack Volumes To Justify Caps, Says Santiment
Data from Santiment reveals both Bitcoin and Ethereum currently lack the trading volumes to justify their market caps. Bitcoin And Ethereum NVT Ratios Are Both Bearish Right Now. According to the on-chain analytics firm Santiment, both the bitcoin and ethereum networks will need to see a pickup in activity this...
