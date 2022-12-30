ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last chance to apply for vacant Waco Council seat

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco’s District Four vacant Council seat application filing period ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The City of Waco says eligible applicants need to have resided in the State of Texas and the City of Waco for twelve months, and in District Four for at least six months. Applicants will be interviewed by the City Council on Tuesday, January 10.
Search underway for missing man

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department needs your help to find a man reported missing and endangered. The Waco Police Department said on December 30 that 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox is missing – but as of January 3, detectives believe Wilcox is endangered due to leaving behind his diabetes medication. Detectives believe Wilcox was last seen on foot in the 700 Block of LaSalle Avenue.
Remaining work on I-35 underpasses slated to wrap up by spring

The rebuilt portion of Interstate 35 that separates downtown Waco and Baylor University has been open for months, but one underpass remains closed to traffic, and work remains on other crossings. The underpass at 11th and 12th streets remains closed. Traffic and pedestrians can cross at University Parks Drive and...
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Waco

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Waco: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Waco folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Ascension Providence Waco announces first baby of 2023

Waco (FOX 44) — Ascension Providence Waco announced its first birth of 2023 took place Sunday at 6:49 a.m. The baby’s name is Emmitt Wayne Smith, and he weighed 6lbs, 8 ounces, and measured 20 inches in length. The parents are Taylor and Caleb Morwitz. This is their...
South Texas Woman Arrested By Bryan Police On Multiple Charges In Brazos And Robertson Counties

A Bryan police officer stopping a car for not dimming their headlights at 1:30 in the morning arrests the driver on multiple charges from two counties. 33 year old Stephanie Soto was charged with giving a false name, possessing drug paraphernalia, two warrants from Bryan municipal court, and felony warrants from Robertson County accusing her of online impersonation and something called unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.
Man charged with indecent exposure

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A 19-year-old man is charged with indecent exposure and indecency with a child by exposure. Waco Police Officers arrested 19-year-old Andrew Justice Smith on Friday. The department received multiple calls starting in September regarding a man exposing himself to women and children at businesses and parks throughout the city. The Special Crimes Unit investigated and identified the man as Smith.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Waco, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Residents at Temple apartment complex fed up with maintenance issues

TEMPLE, Texas — Residents living at The Retreat Apartments in Temple are fed up with the maintenance issues they claim to have been enduring for the last few years. Now, a handful of residents are banning together to seek legal help to either break their lease without any effect to their credit or finally get their issues resolved.
Warrant forgiveness is coming to a close in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has given those with outstanding warrants the opportunity to pay fees at the court located on 200 East Avenue D. Suite 1 instead of going to jail from Dec. 1 to 31. Warrants for misdemeanors such as traffic tickets, petty theft or...
Over pound of marijuana found during other arrest

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police say the discovery of over a pound of marijuana while making an arrest on other unrelated charges has led to additional charges being filed against a 28-year-old man. Terrell Issac Edwards remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday afternoon on state jail felony...
Nursing facility recognizes longtime employee

Lona Mae Tucker has worked 47 years as a certified nurse’s assistant at Greenview Manor Nursing and Rehab in Waco. But while the 79-year-old might be stepping away from her full-time duties at the nursing facility, she isn’t leaving. No way. “Greenview is my family; my residents are...
