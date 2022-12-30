Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Last chance to apply for vacant Waco Council seat
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco’s District Four vacant Council seat application filing period ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The City of Waco says eligible applicants need to have resided in the State of Texas and the City of Waco for twelve months, and in District Four for at least six months. Applicants will be interviewed by the City Council on Tuesday, January 10.
cw39.com
CenTex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Moves Office to support Waco Businesses
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The CenTex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is moving to a new location to help more local businesses. Its new headquarters is inside the N 25 workspace off of Austin Ave. The chamber moved there to be near Spanish business corridors where they can meet...
fox44news.com
Search underway for missing man
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department needs your help to find a man reported missing and endangered. The Waco Police Department said on December 30 that 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox is missing – but as of January 3, detectives believe Wilcox is endangered due to leaving behind his diabetes medication. Detectives believe Wilcox was last seen on foot in the 700 Block of LaSalle Avenue.
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millions
Over the holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
WacoTrib.com
Remaining work on I-35 underpasses slated to wrap up by spring
The rebuilt portion of Interstate 35 that separates downtown Waco and Baylor University has been open for months, but one underpass remains closed to traffic, and work remains on other crossings. The underpass at 11th and 12th streets remains closed. Traffic and pedestrians can cross at University Parks Drive and...
WacoTrib.com
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Waco: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Waco folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
WacoTrib.com
Cindy Walker's house: Texas music fans, Mexia boosters work to preserve famed songwriter's home
Current efforts to save the dilapidated Mexia home of one of country music's most prolific songwriters, Cindy Walker, house, spun out of a documentary-in-progress, "You Don't Know Me: The Story of Cindy Walker," led by Central Texas broadcaster and Texas music advocate Lindsay Liepman, who shows the Trib around. Texas...
fox44news.com
Ascension Providence Waco announces first baby of 2023
Waco (FOX 44) — Ascension Providence Waco announced its first birth of 2023 took place Sunday at 6:49 a.m. The baby’s name is Emmitt Wayne Smith, and he weighed 6lbs, 8 ounces, and measured 20 inches in length. The parents are Taylor and Caleb Morwitz. This is their...
wtaw.com
South Texas Woman Arrested By Bryan Police On Multiple Charges In Brazos And Robertson Counties
A Bryan police officer stopping a car for not dimming their headlights at 1:30 in the morning arrests the driver on multiple charges from two counties. 33 year old Stephanie Soto was charged with giving a false name, possessing drug paraphernalia, two warrants from Bryan municipal court, and felony warrants from Robertson County accusing her of online impersonation and something called unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.
fox44news.com
Man charged with indecent exposure
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A 19-year-old man is charged with indecent exposure and indecency with a child by exposure. Waco Police Officers arrested 19-year-old Andrew Justice Smith on Friday. The department received multiple calls starting in September regarding a man exposing himself to women and children at businesses and parks throughout the city. The Special Crimes Unit investigated and identified the man as Smith.
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
WacoTrib.com
Tetens outlines plans to tackle challenges as new McLennan County DA
Incoming McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said he will take office in the new year with plans to improve the office’s communication with the courts and law enforcement, tackle a sizeable backlog of cases and improve organization. Tetens said he will swear his oath of office at 12:30...
Man exposed himself to women and kids at Waco businesses and parks, police say
WACO, Texas — Waco police arrested a man accused of exposing himself to women and children at businesses for the past several months. Andrew Justice Smith, 19, was charged with indecent exposure and indecency with a child by exposure. Police said starting in Sept. 2022, Smith began exposing himself...
Residents at Temple apartment complex fed up with maintenance issues
TEMPLE, Texas — Residents living at The Retreat Apartments in Temple are fed up with the maintenance issues they claim to have been enduring for the last few years. Now, a handful of residents are banning together to seek legal help to either break their lease without any effect to their credit or finally get their issues resolved.
News Channel 25
'You will be fined': Waco police reminds public about New Year's Eve firework ban
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Ringing in the New Year with fireworks is as common as champagne and watching the ball drop. However, if you are planning to celebrate with a bang... we've got a word of caution to keep things safe and legal ahead of Saturday night!. DNR fireworks...
Warrant forgiveness is coming to a close in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has given those with outstanding warrants the opportunity to pay fees at the court located on 200 East Avenue D. Suite 1 instead of going to jail from Dec. 1 to 31. Warrants for misdemeanors such as traffic tickets, petty theft or...
fox44news.com
Over pound of marijuana found during other arrest
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police say the discovery of over a pound of marijuana while making an arrest on other unrelated charges has led to additional charges being filed against a 28-year-old man. Terrell Issac Edwards remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday afternoon on state jail felony...
WacoTrib.com
Nursing facility recognizes longtime employee
Lona Mae Tucker has worked 47 years as a certified nurse’s assistant at Greenview Manor Nursing and Rehab in Waco. But while the 79-year-old might be stepping away from her full-time duties at the nursing facility, she isn’t leaving. No way. “Greenview is my family; my residents are...
KWTX
Multiple agencies rescue man pinned under construction equipment in Hill County
HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple agencies in Hill County responded to a man who was trapped under a piece of construction equipment, according to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. It happened in the 200 block of county road 1369, outside of Osceola at 4:38 in the afternoon.’. Hill...
Baylor defensive back Lorando “Snaxx” Johnson enters the Transfer Portal
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Baylor secondary took another hit on Monday afternoon, as sophomore defensive back Lorando “Snaxx” Johnson entered the Transfer Portal. This past season, Johnson emerged as one of the top members of the Baylor secondary, as he played in 12 games for the Bears, in which he recorded 16 tackles […]
