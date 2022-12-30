Read full article on original website
Christian Kabanda Mihigo
4d ago
the only way to make I-95 less deadly is to bring the speed limit down to 55 or 60. adn enforce it to the fullest. People just drive recklessly ànd put others in danger. This has got to stop.
wtoc.com
Water main break causing traffic issues along DeRenne Ave.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A water main break is causing traffic issues on DeRenne Avenue on Tuesday morning, according to the Savannah Police Department. Police say the left turn lane from Bull Street to DeRenne Avenue is closed as well as the right turn lane from White Bluff to DeRenne Avenue.
WJCL
Trolley catches fire in Savannah; no injuries reported
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A trolley caught fire in Savannah on Friday. It happened on Lepageville Drive off of East President Street. The entire trolley was consumed, but firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. According to the Savannah Fire Department, no one was hurt. SFD has not yet said...
wtoc.com
Trolley catches fire near gas station on East President Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A trolley fire in Savannah had crews responding to the area near the Parker’s on East President Street. Staff at the Parker’s gas station say they got quite the scare when they were on their regular shift, looked out the window, and saw a trolley engulfed in flames.
wtoc.com
Jesup man killed in early morning New Year’s Day crash
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 21-year-old man is dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Wayne County. According to Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to a single vehicle crash in the area of Sunset Boulevard just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Troopers say the driver, 21-year-old Dylan Hargrove of...
live5news.com
Pedestrian killed in Beaufort Co. hit and run early on New Year’s morning
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is working to identify the vehicle involved in a New Year’s morning fatality in Beaufort County. The crash happed at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Broad River Boulevard, about one mile west of Beaufort, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said.
wtoc.com
Officials investigating fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District, along with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating an early morning crash that turned fatal. Officials say multiple agencies responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash in the 3100 block of Trask...
wtoc.com
SWAT team responds to standoff in Pooler early New Year’s Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Pooler man has been arrested after pointing a gun at his neighbors and Pooler Police, then barricading himself inside his home early New Year’s Day, according to Georgia State Patrol. Pooler Police requested the help of the Georgia State Patrol SWAT Team for the...
wtoc.com
Fewer DUI arrests in Chatham Co. than during recent New Year’s celebrations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol is encouraging people to continue safe driving practices as many are traveling back home Monday. GSP had their lowest amount of DUI arrests during this weekend’s New Year’s celebrations than the past two years. They are expecting Monday to be busy...
wtoc.com
Hardeeville family loses everything in fire days after Christmas
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - A Hardeeville family lost everything in a fire late last week. A mother, who’s trying to push forward, thankful she and her two kids weren’t there when the flame engulfed their home. Around 2 a.m. on Dec. 28, much of her home turned to...
New Year’s Day crash kills 21-year-old in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A crash early in the morning on New Year’s Day left one man dead in Wayne County. Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said the one-car crash happened on Sunset Boulevard in Wayne County just after 2 a.m. GSP launched an investigation and determined that the driver lost control of the 2011 […]
wgxa.tv
GSP: Savannah man, Washington Co. teen arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- The Georgia State Patrol said two people attempting to outrun law enforcement have been arrested following a crash in Baldwin County. Troopers say the Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested GSP’s assistance in pursuing a vehicle that sped away from deputies on Deepstep Rd. near State Route 24 around 5:44 pm Sunday.
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on Trask Parkway on the morning of New Year’s Eve. The Burton Fire District said the crash happened in the 3100 block of Trask Parkway shortly after 6 a.m. Several agencies responded to the crash including the Burton Fire District, Beaufort County EMS, the […]
WJCL
Jasper County Sheriff's Office: Two people shot at Ridgeland club early New Year's Day
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Two people are recovering after being shot at a Jasper County club on New Year's Day. The shooting happened at around 3 a.m. Sunday at Club Pluto on South Jacob Smart Boulevard in Ridgeland. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, once on scene, officers learned...
Shooting at Ridgeland night club injures 2 Sunday
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Jasper County Deputies responded to a shooting that injured two around 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day. According to police, officers responded to the scene at Club Pluto located at 8812 South Jacob Smart Boulevard in Ridgeland after being notified of a shooting incident early Sunday morning. Deputies learned, while on […]
WSAV-TV
SWAT Team assists in situation with armed elderly person at The Landings
The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) responded to a situation involving an armed elderly person with dementia at The Landings Saturday night. SWAT Team assists in situation with armed elderly …. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) responded to a situation involving an armed elderly person with dementia at The...
December food inspections: Tossed meatloaf, remains on ‘clean dishes,’ unsafe temperatures, perfect scores
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every year tens of millions of people are getting sick, and thousands are dying according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The cause? Foodborne illness. Foodborne illness is caused by consuming contaminated foods or beverages. Many different disease-causing microbes or pathogens can contaminate foods, so there are many different […]
WSAV-TV
What you need to know about holiday-related accidents
What you need to know about holiday-related accidents. What you need to know about holiday-related accidents. Firefighters extinguished a trolley fire in Savannah Friday evening. Savannah Police seeks perfume thieves. Detectives are working to identify three individuals accused of stealing 24 bottles of perfume and cologne from drug stores in...
wtoc.com
CCPD requests SWAT team’s assistance for situation at The Landings
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department requested the assistance of the Chatham County SWAT team for a situation at The Landings. According to officials, CCPD were called to a home at The Landings around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a report that an elderly dementia patient who was acting very confused about their surroundings, had a firearm, and was refusing to let another person inside the residence leave.
wtoc.com
Bluffton burglary suspect in custody after hiding under bathroom sink
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested a burglary suspect after finding him under a bathroom sink. According to officials, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office special operations teams executed a search warrant at a home on Amblewood Avenue in Bluffton Friday looking for 18-year-old Jonathan Paz, who was wanted for burglarizing a home in September while armed with a handgun.
Statesboro family home destroyed in Christmas Eve fire
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – While at work on Christmas Eve, Austin Neal received a devastating call from his neighbor that his family home was on fire. Both Austin and his roommate Katherine were at work when the blaze, likely started by a faulty heater, began. They say the destruction they were met with when they got […]
