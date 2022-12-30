ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 4

Christian Kabanda Mihigo
4d ago

the only way to make I-95 less deadly is to bring the speed limit down to 55 or 60. adn enforce it to the fullest. People just drive recklessly ànd put others in danger. This has got to stop.

Reply(1)
2
 

wtoc.com

Water main break causing traffic issues along DeRenne Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A water main break is causing traffic issues on DeRenne Avenue on Tuesday morning, according to the Savannah Police Department. Police say the left turn lane from Bull Street to DeRenne Avenue is closed as well as the right turn lane from White Bluff to DeRenne Avenue.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Trolley catches fire in Savannah; no injuries reported

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A trolley caught fire in Savannah on Friday. It happened on Lepageville Drive off of East President Street. The entire trolley was consumed, but firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. According to the Savannah Fire Department, no one was hurt. SFD has not yet said...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Trolley catches fire near gas station on East President Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A trolley fire in Savannah had crews responding to the area near the Parker’s on East President Street. Staff at the Parker’s gas station say they got quite the scare when they were on their regular shift, looked out the window, and saw a trolley engulfed in flames.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Jesup man killed in early morning New Year’s Day crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 21-year-old man is dead after a crash early Sunday morning in Wayne County. According to Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to a single vehicle crash in the area of Sunset Boulevard just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Troopers say the driver, 21-year-old Dylan Hargrove of...
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Officials investigating fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Burton Fire District, along with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating an early morning crash that turned fatal. Officials say multiple agencies responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash in the 3100 block of Trask...
BURTON, SC
wtoc.com

SWAT team responds to standoff in Pooler early New Year’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Pooler man has been arrested after pointing a gun at his neighbors and Pooler Police, then barricading himself inside his home early New Year’s Day, according to Georgia State Patrol. Pooler Police requested the help of the Georgia State Patrol SWAT Team for the...
POOLER, GA
WSAV News 3

New Year’s Day crash kills 21-year-old in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A crash early in the morning on New Year’s Day left one man dead in Wayne County. Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said the one-car crash happened on Sunset Boulevard in Wayne County just after 2 a.m. GSP launched an investigation and determined that the driver lost control of the 2011 […]
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on Trask Parkway on the morning of New Year’s Eve. The Burton Fire District said the crash happened in the 3100 block of Trask Parkway shortly after 6 a.m. Several agencies responded to the crash including the Burton Fire District, Beaufort County EMS, the […]
BURTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Shooting at Ridgeland night club injures 2 Sunday

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Jasper County Deputies responded to a shooting that injured two around 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day. According to police, officers responded to the scene at Club Pluto located at 8812 South Jacob Smart Boulevard in Ridgeland after being notified of a shooting incident early Sunday morning. Deputies learned, while on […]
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV-TV

SWAT Team assists in situation with armed elderly person at The Landings

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) responded to a situation involving an armed elderly person with dementia at The Landings Saturday night. SWAT Team assists in situation with armed elderly …. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) responded to a situation involving an armed elderly person with dementia at The...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

December food inspections: Tossed meatloaf, remains on ‘clean dishes,’ unsafe temperatures, perfect scores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every year tens of millions of people are getting sick, and thousands are dying according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The cause? Foodborne illness. Foodborne illness is caused by consuming contaminated foods or beverages. Many different disease-causing microbes or pathogens can contaminate foods, so there are many different […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

What you need to know about holiday-related accidents

What you need to know about holiday-related accidents. What you need to know about holiday-related accidents. Firefighters extinguished a trolley fire in Savannah Friday evening. Savannah Police seeks perfume thieves. Detectives are working to identify three individuals accused of stealing 24 bottles of perfume and cologne from drug stores in...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

CCPD requests SWAT team’s assistance for situation at The Landings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department requested the assistance of the Chatham County SWAT team for a situation at The Landings. According to officials, CCPD were called to a home at The Landings around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for a report that an elderly dementia patient who was acting very confused about their surroundings, had a firearm, and was refusing to let another person inside the residence leave.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Bluffton burglary suspect in custody after hiding under bathroom sink

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested a burglary suspect after finding him under a bathroom sink. According to officials, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office special operations teams executed a search warrant at a home on Amblewood Avenue in Bluffton Friday looking for 18-year-old Jonathan Paz, who was wanted for burglarizing a home in September while armed with a handgun.
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Statesboro family home destroyed in Christmas Eve fire

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – While at work on Christmas Eve, Austin Neal received a devastating call from his neighbor that his family home was on fire. Both Austin and his roommate Katherine were at work when the blaze, likely started by a faulty heater, began.  They say the destruction they were met with when they got […]
STATESBORO, GA

