Happy Tuesday: We’ve got good news about “Wednesday.” On Monday (we know, lots of days here), The Independent reported that Netflix’s hit “Addams Family” spinoff “Wednesday” could be leaving the streaming giant in favor of an Amazon property, likely Prime Video, for Season 2. We’re here to assure fans that the idea is about as far-fetched as a severed hand that walks itself around. The “Wednesday” deal between Netflix and MGM were locked in long before Amazon purchased MGM, a person with knowledge of the situation told IndieWire for this story. Reps for Netflix and Amazon did not immediately respond to our requests...

26 MINUTES AGO