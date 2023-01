The San Juan County Sheriff’s office responded to the following calls. • San Juan deputies responded to a jail issue. An in-custody person covered the security camera and door window with an unknown brown substance. During the cleaning process, the person spit on one deputy and punched another in the face. Probable cause for two Assault in the Third Degree charges were forwarded to the Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

