KGET 17

BestReviews tech expert shares products that will help you become more organized in the new year

New Year's resolutions aren't all about fitness and weight loss. For many, the new year marks a perfect opportunity to organize their house and life. There are numerous products for staying organized, but many overlook the electronics that can help. To learn more about products that can help you stay organized, we sat down with our tech expert, Jaime Vazquez.
KGET 17

Best skin care fridge

Over the past couple of years, skin care fridges have gone from being novelty items to self-care necessities. Not only do they cool skin care products for refreshing applications, but they may also help protect their formulas from deteriorating.
KGET 17

How I used tiny dots to get rid of blemishes before big events

While I am blessed with relatively clear skin, I'm not immune to the occasional breakout, and I don't know anyone who can claim otherwise. Acne doesn't care about skin type or even age, as I can attest to, since I'm already several decades into my life and still waiting for flawless skin.
KGET 17

What you need to whiten teeth at home

In-office whitening treatments can be expensive, so many people turn to at-home teeth whitening to save money. With nearly hundreds of products on the market — from whitening strips to whitening mouthwash — there's no shortage of options.
MAINE STATE

