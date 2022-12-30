Rail strikes ‘cost UK hospitality sector £1.5bn in December alone’

Restaurants, pubs, bars and hotels were hit by the cancellations of Christmas parties and dinners in December because of the rail strikes.

The rail strikes have cost bars, pubs, restaurants and hotels in the UK at least £1.5bn in December alone and – coupled with the cost of living crisis – will result in a “huge swathe of businesses and jobs lost”, industry bodies have warned.

Kate Nicholls, the chief executive of UKHospitality, said the financial impact of train strikes on the sector was worse than expected, resulting in a “perfect storm” for businesses battling soaring energy bills and inflation that meant “undoubtedly we will see more business failures” in the next three months.

Michael Kill, the chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), said: “Industrial action and cost inflation pressures have decimated trade across the night-time economy, with many hugely concerned that New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day will be further impacted by train strikes.”

Nicholls said the recent transport strikes caused a wave of cancellations of planned Christmas parties and dinners during the week of 12 December. UKHospitality had estimated a £1.5bn hit from the strikes across December and January but it now says recent industrial action resulted in losses of that magnitude being racked up in the past month alone.

Nicholls told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The hit in December was more significant than we were anticipating in terms of a slowdown in consumer footfall on the high street during that whole week.”

The NTIA has predicted the loss in trade to its members will be even higher, at £2bn. Its boss said many businesses lost up to 50% of revenues during the key festive period, which they were relying heavily on to see them through early 2023, traditionally a quieter period.

“The government’s postponed announcement on the energy relief extension has left many facing further uncertainty and once again the inability to plan,” Kill said. “We will without doubt now see a huge swathe of businesses and jobs lost in January due to the government’s inaction.”

UKHospitality and the NTIA called for more support from the government on energy prices beyond April, when the current cap on prices ends.

Rail unions led by the RMT have staged a series of strikes since June in a dispute over pay and working conditions. Several more strike days are planned next week, when the RMT is set to take action again across four days, while the Aslef union, which represents drivers, is staging a strike on 5 January.

UKHospitality has been tracking money coming through the tills and cancellations across the sector.

Nicholls said that after the train strikes were announced for the week of 12 December, “we saw cancellation rates as high as 50% to 60% in the centre of London, and 20% to 30% around the rest of the country directly attributable to those strike days”.

Footfall data for towns and city centres showed sales on strike days across the UK were down 27%, she said, while in central London and the City they had fallen 46%. Nicholls added that this had been happening through the year, since strike dates were first announced in May.

About 2,500 hospitality premises were forced to close in the last quarter and that trend is likely to continue in the new year because of the high cost of doing business, the UKHospitality boss said. “You’ve got businesses in a perfect storm with soaring energy bills, high input cost price inflation above 20% for the first time and the cost of living crisis hitting consumer confidence.

“It’s going to be undoubtedly a really tough first quarter for hospitality. It is traditionally a much quieter season for us – January, February – traditionally you get 70% of normal trading in those two months, whereas in December it is 130% of the normal month’s trading, so much more profitable sales in December being lost. That means those businesses are much more vulnerable and fragile going into January.”