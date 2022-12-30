ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Death of a Salesman: Audience member interrupts Wendell Pierce during Broadway show

By Sophie Thompson
 4 days ago

A woman was removed from the Broadway show ‘ Death of a Salesman ’ after she interrupted actor , Wendell Pierce , mid-performance.

The incident happened on 27 December at New York ’s Hudson Theatre, when the woman reportedly began approaching the stage and trying to interact with the actor.

Pierce appeared to try and diffuse the situation as he calmly pleaded with her to leave, before police came and took her away.

No arrests have been made.

