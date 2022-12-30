ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Robert Masterson
4d ago

more govt control , has nothing to do with helping disadvantaged communities ifvyou believe this for 1 minute , you have been successfully indoctrinated

4d ago

Should start with all government vehicles first.

Raj guleria

By 2035, New York will only sell zero-emission new Cars.

Summary :By 2035, New York will require zero emissions for all new vehicles and trucks sold there. The state will invest more than $1 billion on zero-emission vehicles of all weight classes. The goal is to have 100 per cent of vehicle sales be electric by 2035. California will increase the number of zero-emission vehicles for sale. The state also established new standards for energy and water efficiency for residential and commercial products. State officials plan to phase out inefficient and wasteful items to save more than 25 billion gallons of water annually by 2035.
kiowacountypress.net

New York solar grazing combines farming, climate-smart resources

Lissa Harris for The River. (New York News Connection) This is how it begins: A farmer and an agricultural economist walk into a bar. Greater Ithaca, New York, being what it is, the bar is Brookton's Market, a little country store with two dozen craft brews on tap in the tavern, proudly local eggs starring in the breakfast sandwiches, and a bounty of fresh foods from local farmers and producers. The perfect spot to hatch an agricultural revolution.
ITHACA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Residents Will Spend More Money On Gas Starting Today

Get ready to pay more at the pump next time you gas up. If your New Year's resolution was to spend less money in 2023, fuel isn't one place you're going to save your cash. Back in June of 2022, New York State put a gas tax suspension in place to help ease rising prices for New Yorkers. The tax of $0.16 is now back in place after the suspension expired yesterday, December 31.
stupiddope.com

How to Get a Cannabis Dispensary License in New York State: A Step-by-Step Guide

The state of New York has recently legalized recreational cannabis, and as a result, many people are interested in opening a cannabis dispensary. If you’re one of them, you’ll need to obtain a cannabis dispensary license in order to operate legally. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get a cannabis dispensary license in New York state.
NEW YORK STATE
96.9 WOUR

Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?

The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
BUFFALO, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Great Sacandaga campground approved

The Adirondack Park Agency gave its stamp of approval for an RV campground in the town of Mayfield at is monthly meeting last week. It also sent out to public comment plans for an expanded boat launch and a beach closure in Broadalbin, about seven miles from where the campground is planned.
MAYFIELD, NY
longisland.com

NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Announces Launch of State Lands Kiosk Survey

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced the release of the new DEC Kiosk Survey seeking public input on informational kiosk signage on DEC properties. Feedback received will help inform DEC improvements to informational kiosk signage throughout the state. "DEC is encouraging New Yorkers...
adafruit.com

New York Governor Signs Modified Right-to-Repair Bill at 11th Hour

New York state governor Kathy Hochul has signed the Digital Fair Repair Act into law, months after it had passed both chambers of the state’s legislature with overwhelming bipartisan majorities. The bill had originally passed in June, but it was only formally sent to Hochul’s desk earlier this month; the governor had until midnight on December 28th to sign the bill, veto it, or allow it to pass into law without her signature.
stupiddope.com

New York’s Cannabis Market Excludes Legacy Delivery Companies, Leaving Small Businesses Struggling

New York state’s recently legalized cannabis market has caused excitement and anticipation among consumers and industry insiders alike. However, the current rules and regulations governing the market have left many legacy cannabis delivery companies feeling left out in the cold. These small businesses, which have been operating for decades in a gray area of the law, were expecting to be included in the new market and have been preparing for the opportunity to become legitimate, licensed businesses.
NEW YORK STATE
WNYT

New NYS law bans PFAS in clothing

ALBANY — The day before the new year, the ban on PFAS in food packaging materials went into effect in New York. New York and California are now the first two states to ban PFAS in clothing. “They’re put there to make them stain-resistant or water-resistant, but unfortunately, they...
CALIFORNIA STATE
waer.org

How the state's minimum wage bump to $14.20 is hitting businesses

Entry-level workers will now be guaranteed $14.20 per hour, as the final stage of New York's tiered minimum wage increase plan takes effect Sunday. Meanwhile, tipped workers in Central New York will earn around $9 per hour. But Daniel Burchill, the general manager of B'Ville Diner in Baldwinsville, said paying...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY

