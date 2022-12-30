ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Statesville Record & Landmark

Out of Our Past

“Willie B. Hudson, who is White Cane chairman for District 31 B, praised the Troutman Lions Club for its outstanding support of White Cane. The club now leads the district in per member contributions.” [White Cane funds help NC’s visually impaired.] (1/2) NC unemployment rates for November. “The...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 16

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 16. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From Edelweiss NC LLC to Mooresville Self Storage II LLC, 4.190 acres, 1220 River Highway, Mooresville, $5,650,000, on Dec. 16. From J....
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell Arts Council to present works of Tony Griffin in January

Tony Griffin, one of North Carolina’s most noted artists and new Statesville resident, will be the gallery artist at the Iredell Arts Council for the month of January. Griffin was classically trained in Vienna and at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. He studied under Fresco artist, Ben Long, Italian master Pietro Annigoni and Signorina Nera Simi. His classical art upbringing and life experiences work seamlessly together to inform his art today.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Come and meet them. Any animal that has been in the shelter 30 days or more can be adopted for free and currently all adoption fees are waived.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell pair arrested for stealing safe from a Troutman-area home

A man and woman were charged with stealing a safe from a home when the owner was out of town. Steven Floyd Fish, 35, of Mott Road, Mooresville, and Katelynn Paige Woolledge, 26, of Arthurs Road, Troutman, were each charged with felony safecracking, larceny and larceny of a firearm. A magistrate set bond at $30,000 for Woolledge and $220,000 for Fish.
TROUTMAN, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Hamptonville man charged with shooting at juveniles for toilet paper prank

A Hamptonville man has been charged with shooting at three juveniles for putting toilet paper at a friend’s home, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. William James Baugus, 50, of York Spann Road, was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property and three counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. A magistrate set bond at $50,000.
HAMPTONVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

City of Statesville offices to be closed Monday

City of Statesville offices will be closed Monday in recognition of New Year’s Day. Revised schedule for residential garbage collection and recycling:. Monday’s routes will be picked up on Tuesday. Tuesday and Wednesday’s routes will be picked up on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday’s routes will run on...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Second family accuses Iredell County Most Wanted of major scam

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Erik Lurhs says he first learned about Tammy Domenick when Domenick claimed she was organizing a fundraiser for the family of Ella Rose. Ella Rose has vanishing white matter disease, an extremely rare brain disease with no cure. Lurhs says he thought the fundraiser would raise money for Ella Rose and awareness about the disease. But according to Ella Rose’s family that didn’t happen. They claim Domenick stole nearly three thousand dollars and ran.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Arrested By Hickory Police On Sunday

A Taylorsville woman is facing charges after she was arrested on Sunday. Antoinette Marie McCullough, age 38, was taken into custody by the Hickory Police Department. She’s charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving with license revoked and defrauding an innkeeper. She was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $7,500. McCullough has a court date scheduled for Tuesday, January 3rd in Newton.
HICKORY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Loomis armored truck flips over during crash on Highway 321

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Police are investigating after a Loomis armored truck crashed and flipped over near Highway 321 Monday in Caldwell County. The crash happened Monday afternoon, and witnesses said the driver and the worker who was riding in the back of the truck were both hospitalized. It’s...
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Vehicle crash closes road in Cabarrus County, sheriff office says

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A road will remain closed until the new year in Cabarrus County due to a car accident that happened on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Odell School Road between Jim Johnson Road and Barnett Road will be closed in both directions because the car accident is causing issues with power lines.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WCNC

CMPD investigating 1st homicide of 2023 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported shooting near the 300 block of Blackhawk Road, near the Townes at University apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem drive-by shooting injures one

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near 2700 Gilmer Avenue on Sunday, just after one in the morning. When officers arrived, they found a white Nissan that had collided with a power pole. Officers located one person in the driver’s seat...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

