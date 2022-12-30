ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury, MA

2 Shot, 1 Dead In Boston On New Year’s Day

Boston Police are investigating an early New Year’s Day double shooting, with one person dead. Around 5:56 a.m. Sunday officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan. Responding officers located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot...
BOSTON, MA

