Worcester, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Community mourns loss of legendary Brockton High School basketball coach Victor Ortiz
BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton community is mourning the loss of legendary Brockton High School basketball coach Victor Ortiz, a longtime educator who advocated for students learning English as a second language. Ortiz, a Vietnam veteran, died Monday at his home following a long illness, according to his obituary....
Butcher shop on North Shore known for gigantic craft sandwiches moving to new location
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A butcher shop on the North Shore that’s known for its gigantic craft sandwiches and raised meats is moving to a new location in 2023. In a Facebook post, The Modern Butcher announced that it will be leaving Newburyport for Danvers. The Modern Butcher said...
WCVB
Massachusetts referee recovering after being punched by student-athlete in Cohasset
COHASSET, Mass. — A referee is recovering after police say he was punched by a high school basketball player in Cohasset, Massachusetts. The incident happened at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday during a game between Boston's Excel High School and Cohasset High School. "(The referee) was punched in the face....
iheart.com
Cambridge's Mary Chung Closes After 40 Years, Fans Lined Up Down The Street
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Cambridge residents lined up down the block for one last chance to taste their favorite dish at Mary Chung on Saturday. Mary Chung announced the Chinese food restaurant was closing for good on the last day of 2022 after being a staple for the Cambridge community for the past 40 years.
spectrumnews1.com
UMass Memorial Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023 in Central Mass.
WORCESTER, Mass. — It's a boy! Central Massachusetts welcomed its first baby of 2023 at UMass Memorial Medical Center. Baby Beau was born at 1:10 a.m. Sunday, at 9 pounds, 13 ounces. It's the first child for parents, Laura and Jon. The Worcester couple says while they were expecting...
Brockton police announce untimely passing of veteran officer
BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police Department on Monday announced the untimely passing of a veteran officer who had served the community for more than two decades. Officer Sean Besarick, 48, worked with the department for 24 years. He was also a veteran of the United States Navy. In...
ABC6.com
Fire breaks out in Fall River home
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Fall River early Friday morning. The fire happened at about 4:30 on Hancock Street. It took firefighters roughly 10 minutes to knock down the flames. While there were two people inside the home at the time...
Western Massachusetts restaurants that closed in 2022
Western Massachusetts saw several restaurants close this year as many struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in costs for products.
communityadvocate.com
Pastries, generosity and more: a Westborough bakery begins anew
WESTBOROUGH – Sweets fill the space within the newly-opened Main Street Pastries and More at the Chauncy Plaza at 135 Turnpike Road. Cookies, cupcakes, cocoa bombs, truffles, apple turnovers, gingerbread, cheesecake – gluten-free, sugar-free, allergen-free, free for those in need. At the center of it all – a...
Teenager, adult in Easton suffer burns in fire pit incident, hospitalized
A teenager and an adult were hospitalized after suffering burns in what authorities described as a “fire pit accident” in Easton on Friday. First responders were sent to the scene of the incident at 19 Wenlock Circle in Easton shortly before 3:40 p.m. Friday. Two burn victims, one 15 years old and the other 45, were assisted, Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander said in a statement.
Police: Billerica man dies after rollover crash in Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, Mass — Chelmsford police are investigating after a Billerica man died in a rollover crash Sunday night. According to Chelmsford police, officers responded to the area of 143 Littleton Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Arriving officers found that a gray car had struck two utility...
Divers find body after search of Lake Quinsigamond near White City in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY - Rescue divers retrieved a body from Lake Quinsigamond Tuesday afternoon, hours after authorities received a report that a missing person could be in the water. Crews from Shrewsbury and Worcester focused on the shoreline and water at the base of the Kenneth F. Burns Memorial Bridge, on the Shrewsbury side,...
Saugus firefighter comforts young child following multi-car crash
SAUGUS, Mass. — A Saugus firefighter is gaining a great deal of praise after he went above and beyond the call of duty on New Year’s Eve. A photo shared Saturday by Saugus Firefighters Local 1003 showed the firefighter comforting a young child following a crash with reported injuries in the area of Essex Street.
Dick's Sporting Goods in Worcester's Lincoln Plaza going out of business
WORCESTER — It's game over for Dick’s Sporting Goods at Lincoln Plaza. The outlet will be closing for good after 20 years. The store will sell the last of its gear Saturday. The store is one of four in the region, with others in Millbury, Northborough and Leominster.
Massachusetts man putting gas in car for wife wins $1M with scratch ticket
A Massachusetts man won a $1 million lottery prize after buying an instant ticket while getting gas for his wife.
Billerica man finds roofing shingles in iPad bought at Target
LOWELL, Mass. — Who’s swapping out electronics with roofing shingles at stores in Massachusetts?. That question is being raised by people across the state after Boston 25 News first reported on the puzzling mystery Tuesday night. A Boston man said he found roofing shingles inside a Microsoft Surface...
insideradio.com
Boston’s WEEI-FM Posts Best Ratings In Years, Ahead Of Lineup Changes.
Ahead of launching a revamped on-air lineup next week, WEEI-FM Boston posts some of its best ratings in years. With the three fall Nielsen PPM months combined (Oct.-Nov.-Dec.), the Audacy sports station ranked second among Men 25-54 with a 9.0 share, Boston.com reports. As reported earlier by Inside Radio, afternoon...
Police: Lowell woman dies in two-car crash on I-495
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Lowell woman was killed when another driver lost control of their car, went airborne across the opposite side of the highway, and struck her car. According to State Police, the Lowell woman was driving a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
4 people ejected in wild crash that sent car airborne onto I-93 in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Four people were injured, including two seriously, when they were ejected in a wild crash that sent a car flying into the air and onto Interstate 93 in Quincy on Monday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of...
