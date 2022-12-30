ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Highschool Basketball Pro

Worcester, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Saint Paul Diocesan basketball team will have a game with Notre Dame Academy- Worcester on January 02, 2023, 15:30:00.
WORCESTER, MA
iheart.com

Cambridge's Mary Chung Closes After 40 Years, Fans Lined Up Down The Street

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Cambridge residents lined up down the block for one last chance to taste their favorite dish at Mary Chung on Saturday. Mary Chung announced the Chinese food restaurant was closing for good on the last day of 2022 after being a staple for the Cambridge community for the past 40 years.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
ABC6.com

Fire breaks out in Fall River home

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Fall River early Friday morning. The fire happened at about 4:30 on Hancock Street. It took firefighters roughly 10 minutes to knock down the flames. While there were two people inside the home at the time...
FALL RIVER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Pastries, generosity and more: a Westborough bakery begins anew

WESTBOROUGH – Sweets fill the space within the newly-opened Main Street Pastries and More at the Chauncy Plaza at 135 Turnpike Road. Cookies, cupcakes, cocoa bombs, truffles, apple turnovers, gingerbread, cheesecake – gluten-free, sugar-free, allergen-free, free for those in need. At the center of it all – a...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Teenager, adult in Easton suffer burns in fire pit incident, hospitalized

A teenager and an adult were hospitalized after suffering burns in what authorities described as a “fire pit accident” in Easton on Friday. First responders were sent to the scene of the incident at 19 Wenlock Circle in Easton shortly before 3:40 p.m. Friday. Two burn victims, one 15 years old and the other 45, were assisted, Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander said in a statement.
EASTON, MA
insideradio.com

Boston’s WEEI-FM Posts Best Ratings In Years, Ahead Of Lineup Changes.

Ahead of launching a revamped on-air lineup next week, WEEI-FM Boston posts some of its best ratings in years. With the three fall Nielsen PPM months combined (Oct.-Nov.-Dec.), the Audacy sports station ranked second among Men 25-54 with a 9.0 share, Boston.com reports. As reported earlier by Inside Radio, afternoon...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Lowell woman dies in two-car crash on I-495

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Lowell woman was killed when another driver lost control of their car, went airborne across the opposite side of the highway, and struck her car. According to State Police, the Lowell woman was driving a 2018 Subaru Impreza...
LOWELL, MA

