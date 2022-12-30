ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Michigan Wolverines have been playing football for 143 years, but Saturday’s game will be a first

By Phil Pinarski
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In the Michigan Wolverines’ illustrious 143-year football history, they have met more than 150 different teams.

With more than 1,375 games in the books, the Wolverines have outlasted world wars, global pandemics, and yes, even losing to Ohio State to win 989 games, more than any other school in history. Some of their 150 opponents don’t even exist anymore.

Confident Edwards a key cog for Michigan at Fiesta Bowl

Texas Christian University has also been fielding 11 men on the football field for more than a century and has had many memorable seasons, including this one, when they went 12-1 and were one game short of a Big 12 Championship.

Combined, Michigan and TCU have played 2,687 games, but Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl will be their first against each other. Michigan comes into the historic matchup as the No. 2 team in the country and TCU one spot behind at No. 3.

The Fiesta Bowl trophy. (Dec. 29, 2022)

The Wolverines and Horned Frogs have rarely faced off in any sport. The first meeting was in December 1962 , when the men’s basketball programs faced off in Ann Arbor. Michigan trounced TCU 82-60.

Since then, there have only been six other documented meetings between the universities. All were men’s tennis matches , including one in March of this year that saw the Wolverines victorious. Michigan holds the lead in head-to-head matchups over TCU, winning four out of the seven total games.

With mix of blue-chips and 3-stars, Michigan develops top D

If TCU were to pull off the upset, it would become just the 12th team in college football history to have never lost to Michigan. It would join other powerhouse programs like Wesleyan, Cleveland A.A. and the Chicago Athletic Club.

The two teams face off in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona at 4 p.m. Saturday. The game airs on ESPN. The winner will then move on to the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 9.

saturdaytradition.com

Michigan LB enters transfer portal following Fiesta Bowl loss

Just two days after Michigan lost 45-51 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines are losing a freshman linebacker. On Monday, LB Deuce Spurlock announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. Spurlock posted the announcement on Twitter, thanking the Michigan coaches and staff. The LB stated that it was after long conversations with his parents about his future that he decided to enter the transfer portal.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

2023 Michigan Football Way-Too-Early Game-By-Game Predictions

On New Year’s Eve, the Michigan football team had an opportunity to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game but they came up just short as they lost to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. That being said, it was certainly another solid season for the Wolverines as they defeated their biggest rival, Ohio State, for the second year in a row on their way to another Big Ten Championship.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

JJ McCarthy makes big promise after Michigan’s season comes to an end

JJ McCarthy made a big promise after his Michigan Wolverines’ season came to an end on Saturday. Michigan lost 51-45 to TCU in the CFP semifinal game between the teams at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona. TCU wanted to make McCarthy beat them, and the sophomore failed to do so. McCarthy threw two... The post JJ McCarthy makes big promise after Michigan’s season comes to an end appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker ruled out of College Football Playoff

It has not been a great night for the Michigan Wolverines. They just got some bad news too, as TE Luke Schoonmaker has been ruled out of the rest of the game. Schoonmaker make a nice long reception in the first half and came up hobbling with a shoulder injury. He tried to give it a go, but was unable to complete the rest of the game and was ruled out in the third quarter.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Football World Is Furious Over Controversial Michigan Review

Michigan has found itself on the wrong side of an awful call in the Fiesta Bowl. During the second quarter of action, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy connected on a deep pass to Roman Wilson that looked like a clearcut touchdown. However, the referees overturned the score and said Wilson was down at TCU's one-yard line.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Michigan fan’s shocking serial killer shirt

The Michigan Wolverines were the No. 2 team in the country entering the 2022 Fiesta Bowl against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs, but the blood rivalry with the Ohio State Buckeyes is still on the mind of at least one fan in blue. During Michigan’s disastrous first half, in which the Wolverines trailed 21-3 Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Michigan fan’s shocking serial killer shirt appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About The Fiesta Bowl Tonight

The first College Football Playoff game of the day is delivering with one of the most entertaining contests of the season. The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have combined for nearly 90 points in a game packed with big-play action. Both teams scored 20+ points apiece in the third quarter alone.
FORT WORTH, TX
State College

Where Ohio State and Michigan Came Up Short, Penn State Can Now Give the Big Ten Something to Hang Its Hat on

It has been a strange season to measure for Penn State. The Nittany Lions beat everyone they should have and lost to the two teams who have become — or have always been — the main impediment to greater success. As a result James Franklin and his forever-quarterback Sean Clifford simultaneously did quite a lot together in 2022 while also not doing much at all.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WOOD TV8

