Richland County, OH

Briefs: Six Richland County fire departments awarded MARCS grant

By Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 4 days ago
Ohio awards $3.5M to 325 fire departments in 76 counties

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal has announced the recipients of the 2023 MARCS (Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems) grant, which totals $3.5 million awarded to 325 fire departments in 76 counties throughout Ohio.

Six Richland County fire departments were awarded grants: Plymouth, $360; Shelby, $2,289; Mifflin Township, $3,000; Springfield Township, $1,560; and Troy Township, $1,200.

The MARCS radio system allows first responders to seamlessly communicate, not only with each other but with other agencies responding to an incident. MARCS radio system technology is advanced and the costs to acquire and operate can be significant.

Priority funding goes to departments applying as part of a regional or county-wide effort, as well as departments that show they are prepared to immediately begin using the MARCS radios upon receiving the award. The MARCS grant is available annually to fire departments with service areas of 25,000 people or fewer and up to $50,000 per department is available through this grant.

This cycle, the state fire marshal received more than $7.7 million in requests for the $3.5 million in total available funding.

Buckeye Opportunity Program expansion announced for Mansfield campus

The Ohio State University is reminding the incoming class of 2027 to take advantage of its Buckeye Opportunity Program. Launched in 2019, the program ensures that all eligible Ohio resident students on all campuses who qualify for a federal Pell Grant receive enough student financial aid beginning their first semester to cover the full cost of undergraduate tuition and mandatory fees. A new adjustment to the program allows all students on the regional campuses, including Mansfield, to qualify for the affordability grants immediately beginning in their first semester of enrollment.

During the 2021-2022 academic year, 9,400 students across all the university’s campuses, including 116 at Mansfield, were a part of the Buckeye Opportunity Program. To be eligible, students must be Ohio residents, enrolled full-time on one of Ohio State’s campuses or at Ohio State ATI at CFAES Wooster, be in good academic standing, file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by the Feb. 1 priority date each year, and be eligible for the federal Pell Grant.

Students do not need to apply for the Buckeye Opportunity Program. Eligibility is determined based on the FAFSA.

Madison senior citizen luncheon next week

There will be a senior citizen luncheon at Madison Comprehensive High School's Ramble Inn, 600 Esley Lane, at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. The cost is $4.25 per lunch.

People should call the board office at 419-589-2600 ext. 65001 to make a reservation.

