Ecuador reaches trade deal with China, aims to increase exports, Lasso says
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso said on Tuesday the country has sealed a free trade deal with China, an agreement expected to increase exports and boost growth in the South American country's industrial sector.
MedicalXpress
Which countries have imposed fresh COVID rules on travellers from China?
Around a dozen countries have slapped fresh travel regulations on travellers from China, as the world's most populous nation faces a surge in COVID cases following its decision to relax strict virus restrictions. Here is a run-down of the countries that have imposed mandatory COVID tests and other rules on...
MedicalXpress
More countries roll out China traveller checks amid Covid surge
Travellers from China now face restrictions when entering more than a dozen countries as concern grows over its surge in COVID-19 cases, with Australia the latest to demand a negative test before arrival. Last month, Beijing abruptly began dismantling its "zero-COVID" containment policy of lockdowns and mass testing, three years...
MedicalXpress
Elderly patients fill hospitals in Shanghai COVID surge
Coughing, groaning, and gasping for breath, elderly COVID patients crammed hospital corridors in Shanghai on Tuesday as a wave of COVID-19 cases raged through the Chinese megacity. At two hospitals in the city, AFP journalists saw hundreds of mostly elderly patients lying on gurneys in public areas as emergency wards...
MedicalXpress
Decreased influenza prevalence potentially associated with public health measures against COVID-19 in China
A recent study provides preliminary evidence of the long-term relationship between prevention and control measures and influenza transmission in China during the COVID-19 pandemic, accounting for the impact under various prevention and control levels. This study, the first of its kind, was published in Health Data Science. "Since December 2019,...
Russia Unable to Learn From Their Mistakes—Retired Lt. General
Senior U.S. military officials warned in May 2021 that Russia could quickly change its tactics after early missteps in Ukraine.
MedicalXpress
Up to 70% of Shanghai population infected with COVID: top doctor
A senior doctor at one of Shanghai's top hospitals has said 70 percent of the megacity's population may have been infected with COVID-19 during China's huge surge in cases, state media reported Tuesday. The steep rise in infections came after years of hardline restrictions were abruptly loosened last month with...
