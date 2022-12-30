ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

Which countries have imposed fresh COVID rules on travellers from China?

Around a dozen countries have slapped fresh travel regulations on travellers from China, as the world's most populous nation faces a surge in COVID cases following its decision to relax strict virus restrictions. Here is a run-down of the countries that have imposed mandatory COVID tests and other rules on...
MedicalXpress

More countries roll out China traveller checks amid Covid surge

Travellers from China now face restrictions when entering more than a dozen countries as concern grows over its surge in COVID-19 cases, with Australia the latest to demand a negative test before arrival. Last month, Beijing abruptly began dismantling its "zero-COVID" containment policy of lockdowns and mass testing, three years...
MedicalXpress

Elderly patients fill hospitals in Shanghai COVID surge

Coughing, groaning, and gasping for breath, elderly COVID patients crammed hospital corridors in Shanghai on Tuesday as a wave of COVID-19 cases raged through the Chinese megacity. At two hospitals in the city, AFP journalists saw hundreds of mostly elderly patients lying on gurneys in public areas as emergency wards...
MedicalXpress

Up to 70% of Shanghai population infected with COVID: top doctor

A senior doctor at one of Shanghai's top hospitals has said 70 percent of the megacity's population may have been infected with COVID-19 during China's huge surge in cases, state media reported Tuesday. The steep rise in infections came after years of hardline restrictions were abruptly loosened last month with...

