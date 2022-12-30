Introducing the top SouthCoast sports stories of 2022

There were plenty of memorable moments for SouthCoast sports in 2022.

Here’s a look at the top five stories from the year:

5. CCNB MEN’S FOURBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Even though Jeff Silva had previously won the CCNB Fourball with his brother, Mike Silva (2006), and Steve Bastoni (2015), he always dreamt of winning it with his son, Kevin. That dream became a reality in August when the father-son duo beat Chris Perry and Tom Ayala 1-up in the finals of the 92nd annual Country Club of New Bedford Men's Fourball.

"This means everything to me," said Jeff Silva, a retired dentist from New Bedford. "To win with my son is icing on the cake. That was the most fun I've ever had out here. I can't ask for much more."

It was just as sweet for Kevin Silva, a standout player at New Bedford High and the University of North Carolina who went on to compete in two U.S. Opens and play professionally for a few years on some mini tours.

"I grew up playing here and I caddied for a lot of great players out here," Kevin said. "I watched my dad and my uncles play out here and this is where I got my start. It means the world to me to win this great tournament. Getting a chance to win it with my dad makes it extra special."

4. BISHOP STANG’S JACOB COOKINHAM

It’s been a whirlwind of a year for Cookinham, who won back-to-back indoor and outdoor divisional and All-State championships in the shot put to cap off his remarkable junior campaign.

In the winter, Cookinham was the EAC champion (66-1), Division 4 state champion (62-8¾) and Massachusetts All-State champion (62-4¾) in the shot put.

In the spring, his season-bests were 66-02.75 in the shot put and 155-6 in the discus. He became the first thrower from Bishop Stang to throw more than 66 feet in the shot put. Cookinham captured the shot put at the CCL meet, Div. 5 championship and the Meet of Champions. He also won the discus at the CCL meet and Div. 5 championship.

Cookinham went on to finish first at the 2022 USATF Youth Nationals, second at USATF Region 1 2022 Junior Olympic Nationals and fourth at Nike X NSAF Indoor High School Nationals.

Then in the fall, the two-time Standard-Times Boys Track Athlete of the Year signed a letter of intent to compete next year at the University of Kansas with hopes of one day becoming an NCAA champion and Olympic medalist.

3. WAREHAM GIRLS TENNIS

For the first time in school history, Wareham’s girls tennis team reached the Div. 4 state final. Despite a 4-1 loss to top-seeded Hamilton-Wenham in the title match, the season will go down as the best in program history.

Not only did the Vikings (25-1) finish the regular season undefeated, they captured their second-straight South Coast Conference championship.

Sophomore Brooklyn Bindas wrapped up a perfect 24-0 record at first singles while the first doubles team of Mackenzie Brodley and Olivia Powers finished 24-1 with their lone loss coming in the state final.

2. UMASS DARTMOUTH

UMass Dartmouth enjoyed historic seasons in men’s basketball and football.

The men’s basketball team capped off a memorable year with an appearance in the NCAA Sweet 16, where UMD lost to No. 1 Randolph-Macon 92-69. It was the Corsairs’ deepest tournament run since 2008-09.

UMass Dartmouth’s 26 wins were the most in a single season in program history.

Jake Ashworth topped 1,500 career points while Marcus Azor, Jarron Santos and Adam Seablom each surpassed 1,000 points.

Azor became the first player in Little East Conference history to earn the Player and Defensive Player of the Year twice, doing so in back-to-back seasons.

In the fall, UMass Dartmouth’s football team qualified for the NCAA tournament for the second time in school history, falling to Ithaca College, 63-20, in the first round. The Corsairs, who finished the year with a record of 9-2, captured the program’s first Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Championship.

Junior quarterback Dante Aviles-Santos was honored by the NEFW as the season’s Gold Helmet Award Winner as well as being named the D3Football.com All-Region I team and receiving the 26th annual Joe Zabilski Award, which recognizes New England's top offensive player in Divisions II/III. He also was voted the MASCAC Offensive Player of the Year. Aviles-Santos broke UMD's single-season records for passing yards, touchdowns, completion percentage, passing yards per game, average yards per pass and total offense. For the season, Aviles-Santos completed 219 of 362 passes (.605), throwing for 3,189 yards and 28 touchdowns. He was ranked eighth in the nation in passing yards and tied for 16th in total touchdown passes.

Sophomore wide receiver Angel Sanchez also received multiple awards after finishing the season second in the nation in receiving yards per game (131.2) and seventh in total receiving yards (1,181) with eight touchdowns. Sanchez put up over 100 yards receiving in seven games this season.

UMass Dartmouth head coach Mark Robichaud was named the BSN Coach of the Year for the first time in his career.

1. GNB VOC-TECH SOFTBALL

With an 8-5 victory over Middleboro in the Div. 3 state final, GNB Voc-Tech captured its second softball state championship in four years.

It was a year to remember for the Bears, who won their first 19 games and finished the regular season 20-2 with losses to Dighton-Rehoboth and Middleboro — teams they went on to beat in the playoffs.

In five MIAA tournament games, the Bears outscored the opposition a combined 52-10.

For the season, senior shortstop Kylee Caetano batted .600 with a school-record 61 hits, knocked in 40 runs and slugged six home runs. She also scored 48 runs.

Senior catcher Lena Tsonis batted .500 with 46 RBIs and a school-record 12 home runs. She finished with 45 hits and a .927 slugging percentage.

Senior pitcher Madison Medeiros was a force on the mound as she finished with an impressive 25-2 record. The 25 wins is a school record for most in a single season. She fanned 217 batters in 175 innings and tossed three no-hitters, including two in the postseason. She finished with a 1.50 ERA. She was also strong at the plate with a .400 average, 42 hits and 13 RBIs.