ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

ASHLAND MEMORIES: Boosting Ashland, then and now

By Sarah Hootman Kearns
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19vuM0_0jyTNcYW00

If you have seen signs touting “Ashland on the rise” or the new illuminated arch over the entrance to downtown, you know Ashland is a thriving city that cares what visitors see when they travel through.

It has been said there is nothing new under the sun, so let’s travel back in time, a hundred years or more, and see what was happening on the same streets.

Ashland enjoyed a lot of economic growth in the first decades of the 20th century. The Cleveland, Southwestern, and Columbus electric railway − commonly known as the streetcar − laid tracks through town in 1907. Three new school buildings were built between 1908 and 1911. The hospital was dedicated in 1912.

More: Perfectly timedAshland Rotary clock dedicated marking 100 years of club's service to community

The Reliable Match Company and Yuncker Bottle both opened in 1903. Faultless Rubber Company opened in 1907 and Eagle Rubber Company followed in 1912. These manufacturers, and others, joined the established F.E. Myers & Brother Company, Kauffman Manufacturing Company, Garber Publishing Company and Hess and Clark as economic powerhouses in Ashland.

Trading a village vibe for the city scene in Ashland

This growth brought with it an increase in population, including many from the height of national immigration that peaked in 1907. The 1910 census showed Ashland had enough residents to achieve city status.

Many Ashland boosters were happy enough to exchange the village vibe for an electrified city scene.

Main Street businesses kept electrician Joe Moyer busy in 1909. In August, he hung a perpendicular 250-pound electric sign 10 feet in length in front of the Ashland Inn at the west end of Main Street. His next job was to erect a similar sign atop the Hotel Otter, just up the street. Both signs not only advertised, but also helped to illuminate the street, lending it a “citified appearance.”

These electric signs joined similar downtown signs on businesses including the Smokehouse, the Princess Theater and Cousins drug store. The notice in the Times said the “fine effect” of these signs gave Ashland a “metropolitan” aspect.

'Ashland, the City of Progress and Prosperity'

The Commercial Club, later known as the Chamber of Commerce, had been formed in 1908. In 1911, the Commercial Club solicited entries for a slogan for Ashland. Some suggestions were “Ashland, the Axle of Action and Activity” or “Ashland a place for everything that’s good.” As a forerunner of Ashland on the Rise, there was “Ashland − Onward, Forward, Upward!”

The winning slogan was “Ashland, the City of Progress and Prosperity” and Will Duff used it as the title of his book on the history and present of Ashland that he wrote for the celebration of Ashland’s centennial in 1915.

Also in 1911, the Commercial Club discussed an idea to disguise the “old dilapidated” artificial gas building at the corner of East Main and Union with a large sign that would welcome the thousands of travelers who came through the city on the streetcar.

They hoped to have it artistically painted with the city’s motto, and the Ashland Electric Light Company promised to light the sign free of charge.

When the Lincoln Highway came through downtown Ashland, travelers were greeted with signs bearing the city’s motto and claiming it to be the best city on the highway. I’d say all that local pride deserves an “A.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents of a Canton home suffered what the city’s fire department terms “substantial” burn injuries in a fire Sunday morning. Three men were in the home in 1200 block of 24th Street NE between Gibbs and Rowland Avenues,...
CANTON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Medical facility with drive-through restaurant may be approved in Avon

AVON, Ohio – Avon is holding a public hearing at the City Council meeting on Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. for input on a new business in the city. Countryside Antiques on Detroit Road in Avon closed after 45 years. Owner Marty Sinkewich closed the long-lasting shop at the end of June citing the pandemic as well as different habits in collecting antiques today.
AVON, OH
Travel Maven

These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio

If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Canton Man Killed in I-77 Crash Near Bolivar

LAWRENCE TWP., TUSCARAWAS CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man whose car had broken down on Southbound I-77 near the Bolivar exit around midnight Thursday night was killed. He was struck from behind by another vehicle. The unnamed 38-year-old victim was parked along the right shoulder...
CANTON, OH
Lootpress

New Year’s Day 1953: Hank Williams Sr. dies in West Virginia

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On New Year’s Day 69 years ago in 1953, one of the most famous country singers in America would take their last breath in West Virginia. Hank Williams Sr. who was one of the most popular artists at the time was on his way to a New Year’s concert in Canton, Ohio. He was scheduled to perform in Charleston, WV the day before but had to cancel due to an ice storm.
OAK HILL, WV
countynewsonline.org

Drivers Ticketed by Cleveland’s Traffic Cameras Not Entitled to Refund

Cleveland does not have to refund $4.1 million to motorists who paid fines under a now-defunct traffic camera program used to catch red-light and speeding violators, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled today. A divided Supreme Court ruled that once drivers paid the fines and did not contest the tickets...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy