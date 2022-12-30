Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Police respond to rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico
ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are responding to a rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico Monday. The crash happened on Sandia Drive new the Texas state line. A truck rolled over on the side of the road. Our crew saw officers from Anthony police and New Mexico State Police.
KVIA
Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Jan. 2 to Jan. 6
EL PASO, Texas -- Happy New Year! TxDOT crews will be hard at work in 2023. From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of January 2 to January 6, 2023.
KFOX 14
Overturned dumping truck slows traffic in south central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire and police responded to an overturned dumping truck in south-central El Paso Monday morning. The incident happened on Interstate 10 heading west at Paisano Drive, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The crash involved three vehicles with two vehicles reported...
Apartment fire in the Lower Valley injures 1 person, 1 person in custody
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An apartment fire on North Carolina Dr. in the Lower Valley early Monday morning remains under investigation. The El Paso Fire Dept. knocked down a condition three fire overnight on the 600 block of North Carolina Dr. just off North Loop Dr. The fire was first believed to be a […]
Snowfall in West El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Some El Pasoans woke up to snowfall Monday morning. A thin blanket of snow dusted areas on the West side. The post Snowfall in West El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
KFOX 14
Police identify man who died after rollover in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials identified the man who died after a rollover in northeast El Paso on Friday. The crash happened at 6700 Alabama. Officials identified the man as 48- year old Oscar Muniz. According to what has been discovered so far, Muniz was...
One person arrested following Lower Valley apartment fire
EL PASO, Texas - One person is facing charges following a fire breaking out in El Paso's Lower Valley. The fire happened at Marmolejo Apartments, located at 600 N Carolina Drive, according for First Responders. One person suffered minor injuries, and another person was displaced due to the fire, according to a spokesman from the The post One person arrested following Lower Valley apartment fire appeared first on KVIA.
Transmountain closed due to weather, crash involving 18-wheelers
EL PASO, Texas -- Transmountain is closed Monday until further notice due to the weather. TXDOT released a Tweet Monday that said crews are also working on a crash. TRAFFIC ALERT ‼️ 9:30 a.m. Transmountain CLOSED until further notice due to weather. ❄️Crews also working on crash. Loop 375 East and West at Transmountain Mile The post Transmountain closed due to weather, crash involving 18-wheelers appeared first on KVIA.
More Headaches Expected This Week From El Paso Road Construction
El Paso residents have known about the road construction and closures causing headaches across the city for weeks, and sadly, there's more closures in store. TxDOT has been working diligently to improve El Paso's major roadways to help alleviate some of the congestion issues seen day after day. Anyone who...
KVIA
Car rolls over onto Sierra Middle School campus, Las Cruces police officer involved
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A two-vehicle crash involving a Las Cruces police officer ended with one car rolling over to a playing field at Sierra Middle School Tuesday. The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. at Evelyn Street and Spruce Ave. There are no injuries reported. The ABC-7 New...
Police continue search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying the driver who was involved in a fatal hit and run, killing a 24-year-old man a year and a half ago in Northeast El Paso. According to Crime Stoppers of El Paso, on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at […]
cbs4local.com
Woman arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting in east El Paso on Monday. Officers arrested 27-year-old Jenny Lee Rojo. The incident happened at the 12000 block of Kira Christel around 6:40 p.m. According to the initial investigation, officers were called to...
KFOX 14
Police identify man who died after shooting in front of 11:11 Bar in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police identified the man who died after a shooting in front of a bar in east El Paso on Wednesday. The shooting happened outside the 11:11 bar at 1441 N. Zaragoza. Police officials identified the man who died as 35-year-old Alonso Lamas Chavez. Upon...
PD: Man fatally shot in East El Paso, suspect still at large
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police are still searching for the gunman after a shooting on the morning of December 28, at the 11/11 bar, located at 1440 North Zaragoza Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the victim had been shot by an individual with a rifle who had emerged from a vehicle. The […]
cbs4local.com
Inmate has gone missing from La Tuna's satellite camp Saturday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An inmate has gone missing from the satellite camp next to the Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna in Anthony, Texas. According to a statement issued by the FCI spokesperson the inmate, Christian Delgado was discovered missing Saturday morning just before 11 a.m. Delgado is...
cbs4local.com
Police need the community's help to find driver responsible for deadly hit-and-run
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department are looking for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run from last year that claimed the life of one El Paso man. According to police, the crash happened in northeast El Paso on May 23, 2021. The crash happened...
El Paso hospitals welcome New Year with newborns
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso hospitals welcomed in the New Year with some newborns. The first baby at University Medical Center of El Paso was born at 2:44 a.m. Emma Sarai Martinez Espinoza came into the world, tipping the scales at 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Emma’s mother, Maria Abigail Espinoza Villalba, and father, […]
Head of cartel in Juarez among 27 prison escapees in brazen breakout
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The head of the Mexicles cartel is on the loose after he escaped from the Cereso prison in Juarez on New Year’s Day. According to El Diario in Juarez the leader, called “El Neto,” escaped along with 26 other inmates during a brazen at the prison. On Sunday morning the […]
KVIA
Machete attack in central El Paso leaves one person injured
EL PASO, Texas -- A person was attacked with a machete Tuesday, sending that person to the hospital with serious injuries. El Paso police say the call came in just before 9:30 p.m. They were called out to Noble Street and Myrtle Avenue. A separate scene related to the investigation...
Why Does El Paso Like Changing Street Names On Us?
It seems that back in the day, it was cool to name a street twice in El Paso. There's kind of a system to street names in El Paso. Certain neighborhoods will have a common theme about their street names. The Memorial Park historic section uses metals. Copper, Silver, Gold,...
