ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

Police respond to rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico

ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are responding to a rollover crash in Anthony, New Mexico Monday. The crash happened on Sandia Drive new the Texas state line. A truck rolled over on the side of the road. Our crew saw officers from Anthony police and New Mexico State Police.
ANTHONY, NM
KFOX 14

Overturned dumping truck slows traffic in south central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire and police responded to an overturned dumping truck in south-central El Paso Monday morning. The incident happened on Interstate 10 heading west at Paisano Drive, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The crash involved three vehicles with two vehicles reported...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Snowfall in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Some El Pasoans woke up to snowfall Monday morning. A thin blanket of snow dusted areas on the West side. The post Snowfall in West El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police identify man who died after rollover in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials identified the man who died after a rollover in northeast El Paso on Friday. The crash happened at 6700 Alabama. Officials identified the man as 48- year old Oscar Muniz. According to what has been discovered so far, Muniz was...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

One person arrested following Lower Valley apartment fire

EL PASO, Texas - One person is facing charges following a fire breaking out in El Paso's Lower Valley. The fire happened at Marmolejo Apartments, located at 600 N Carolina Drive, according for First Responders. One person suffered minor injuries, and another person was displaced due to the fire, according to a spokesman from the The post One person arrested following Lower Valley apartment fire appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Transmountain closed due to weather, crash involving 18-wheelers

EL PASO, Texas -- Transmountain is closed Monday until further notice due to the weather. TXDOT released a Tweet Monday that said crews are also working on a crash. TRAFFIC ALERT ‼️ 9:30 a.m. Transmountain CLOSED until further notice due to weather. ❄️Crews also working on crash. Loop 375 East and West at Transmountain Mile The post Transmountain closed due to weather, crash involving 18-wheelers appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

More Headaches Expected This Week From El Paso Road Construction

El Paso residents have known about the road construction and closures causing headaches across the city for weeks, and sadly, there's more closures in store. TxDOT has been working diligently to improve El Paso's major roadways to help alleviate some of the congestion issues seen day after day. Anyone who...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police continue search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying the driver who was involved in a fatal hit and run, killing a 24-year-old man a year and a half ago in Northeast El Paso. According to Crime Stoppers of El Paso, on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Woman arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting in east El Paso on Monday. Officers arrested 27-year-old Jenny Lee Rojo. The incident happened at the 12000 block of Kira Christel around 6:40 p.m. According to the initial investigation, officers were called to...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

PD: Man fatally shot in East El Paso, suspect still at large

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police are still searching for the gunman after a shooting on the morning of December 28, at the 11/11 bar, located at 1440 North Zaragoza Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the victim had been shot by an individual with a rifle who had emerged from a vehicle. The […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Inmate has gone missing from La Tuna's satellite camp Saturday morning

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An inmate has gone missing from the satellite camp next to the Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna in Anthony, Texas. According to a statement issued by the FCI spokesperson the inmate, Christian Delgado was discovered missing Saturday morning just before 11 a.m. Delgado is...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso hospitals welcome New Year with newborns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso hospitals welcomed in the New Year with some newborns. The first baby at University Medical Center of El Paso was born at 2:44 a.m. Emma Sarai Martinez Espinoza came into the world, tipping the scales at 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Emma’s mother, Maria Abigail Espinoza Villalba, and father, […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Machete attack in central El Paso leaves one person injured

EL PASO, Texas -- A person was attacked with a machete Tuesday, sending that person to the hospital with serious injuries. El Paso police say the call came in just before 9:30 p.m. They were called out to Noble Street and Myrtle Avenue. A separate scene related to the investigation...
EL PASO, TX
US105

Why Does El Paso Like Changing Street Names On Us?

It seems that back in the day, it was cool to name a street twice in El Paso. There's kind of a system to street names in El Paso. Certain neighborhoods will have a common theme about their street names. The Memorial Park historic section uses metals. Copper, Silver, Gold,...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy