ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Where can I buy short wedding dress in Salem?

Ask Salem
Ask Salem
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QKDay_0jyTNOOS00
unsplash web image

Got engaged to my boo a couple of months ago, and am slowly getting around to the wedding planning.

I’d like to have a short dress for my wedding. Are there any bridal boutiques that have options in this style in Salem? I’ve checked a few (BHLDN by Anthropologie for example) but all I can seem to find is long dresses. There are short styles online, but I would much prefer to try on in-person if possible.

Your help would be so appreciated!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Skyline Restaurant grateful for community support following break-in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The community is rallying behind Portland’s oldest diner following a break-in last week. Skyline Restaurant owner Michelle Nelson says on Dec. 28, someone broke into the restaurant in the early morning. While nothing was taken, the restaurant will have to spend thousands to repair the large window that was busted out.
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Sweet Home has its 6th fast-food joint and people are lining up

Sweet Home lined up to greet and eat at a newly opened Taco Bell on Thursday, Dec. 29, the sixth major fast-food restaurant for the population on the verge of 10,000 people. Errolyn Bauer said she’d seen a Taco Bell before. “Oh, yeah — all over California. In Lebanon,”...
SWEET HOME, OR
Outlook Online

My Father's House opens temporary thrift store in downtown Gresham

After ongoing delays in constructing a permanent location, a nonprofit family shelter is opening a temporary jobs training center in downtown Gresham. The Journey Thrift Store, operated by My Father’s House, will open Sunday, Jan. 18, at 343 N. Main St. The location will allow residents at the shelter to gain valuable real-world experience in the work place, with plenty of support and trainings to help them find permanent jobs following their time in the shelter.
GRESHAM, OR
The Oregonian

Hidden glass float schedule released for 2023 in Lincoln City

Still hunting for a hidden glass float on Oregon coast beaches? There are a few days in particular this year you should mark on your calendar. A colorful glass float is hidden every day somewhere on a beach around Lincoln City, part of a program called Finders Keepers, run by local tourism organization Explore Lincoln City, but odds of finding one are much better on “special drop” days, when dozens or even hundreds of floats are hidden at once.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
KGW

'This is crazy!': Woodburn gas station charging drivers $6.69 for unleaded

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Arco am/pm in Woodburn is charging $6.69 per gallon for regular unleaded, roughly three dollars more than the statewide average. “This is crazy. This is absolutely crazy,” explained Chris Lemieux, who had no idea how much he was paying for gasoline until it was too late. Lemieux’s $90 fill-up at the Arco in Woodburn on Monday was nearly double what he normally pays for gas.
WOODBURN, OR
thatoregonlife.com

You’ll Love The Fish Tacos at This Humble Little Oregon Fish Market

Featuring mouth watering seafood, a beer garden, and a fresh fish market, Flying Fish Co in Portland, Oregon is the perfect spot to spend a Friday night, or hang out with friends. Whether you’re looking for delicious fish tacos with locally caught fish, Poke, a delicious bowl of Korean noodle soup, or a cheeseburger, there’s something for everyone here.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

It's a girl! Hattie Jane Davis is Portland's first baby of 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. — The first baby born in 2023 was born at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas. Kaiser says Hattie Jane Davis was born at 12:21 a.m. and weighed in at 7 pounds 10 ounces. Another baby was born just after 3 a.m. at Kaiser’s Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro.
PORTLAND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Polar Plunge: Cape Lookout State Park 1/1/23 – Photos & Video by Don Backman

A New Year Day tradition – plunge into the cold Pacific Ocean to start the year … the weather was a balmy 45 degrees and sunny at Cape Lookout State Park as dozens gathered to take the plunge. The event was sponsored by the Tillamook County Family YMCA, Oregon State Parks and the Netarts-Oceanside Fire & Rescue.
TILLAMOOK, OR
Ask Salem

Ask Salem

Seattle, WA
2K+
Followers
929
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

Everything about Salem

Comments / 0

Community Policy