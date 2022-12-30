ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Where can I buy short wedding dress in Tacoma?

 4 days ago
Got engaged to my boo a couple of months ago, and am slowly getting around to the wedding planning.

I’d like to have a short dress for my wedding. Are there any bridal boutiques that have options in this style in Tacoma? I’ve checked a few (BHLDN by Anthropologie for example) but all I can seem to find is long dresses. There are short styles online, but I would much prefer to try on in-person if possible.

Your help would be so appreciated!

