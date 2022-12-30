How a tracking snow provides a window into the world of the whitetail

Snow is not all bad.

May come as a shock to the couch potato crowd.

Alerts on our phones harmonize with the TV weather forecasters, “Oh no! It’s snowing!”

But there are many of us who look forward to a “tracking snow.”

Because for one thing, it gives those of us who are fascinated by the whitetail deer a window into their behavior.

Without the white stuff, we only have a fragmentary glimpse into their lives, like pictures on a trail cam.

When snow settles fresh on the forest floor and adjacent fields, deer write their story on a new piece of paper for us to read.

It's a true story. But where we have to read, understanding is not just handed to us.

There are exaggerations, understatements, mistakes and incomprehension to trip us up.

A very common exaggeration in the snow is that over time, a track often widens, especially if there is a slight thaw. Tracks get larger.

In fact, it’s possible for a smaller sized deer to leave a track the size of a much bigger animal if that mark in the snow is allowed to freeze and then thaw a bit. It's ironic how proportionately these tracks open up, and with little distortion.

Another exaggeration in the snow that may fool us is the way the size of a deer track is affected by the speed of the animal when it left it.

The faster a whitetail moves, the larger the track. When a deer is picking its way along, slowly browsing on twigs and shriveled leaves, the tracks on a bit of powdery snow are often at their daintiest. The animal is up on its toes.

But when the deer decides to run a bit, the hoof becomes splayed and its dew claws, actually toes, which are up on the back of its legs above the hoof, become evident in the tracks. And of course the faster the animal is moving, the deeper the track, too.

We may like to imagine a large animal making a deeper track.

But all things being equal, the whitetail, which is loping along to catch up with its buddies, will splay its hoof, making the larger impression in the snow, even though it may be of identical weight or even have a slightly smaller body size than others in the group.

Many times we fail to see or realize the significance of what we read in the snow. And then, once in a while, it will hit us like a bolt out of the blue. And there it is. Understanding.

I was tracking a lone deer. It was a big fresh track, all alone and seemed to be moving with a singular purpose. It cried out to me that it was a buck. But sometimes we are fooled by tracks made by big, lone doe.

Often, I like to "back track" a deer, trying to decipher as much as I can about those few moments in its life that are open to me, by reading back into the past.

But this time I followed the deer along as it walked, seeing where it was going instead of where it had been.

Suddenly, the tracks veered slightly to the right, and came up behind a dense stand of poplar trees on the edge of an old goldenrod field. It was evident that the deer had stopped, stood for a moment, shifted back and forth in the same place, then whirled and bolted back down the trail, parallel to the way it had recently come.

Obviously the animal had spooked.

Why?

I walked about 50 yards further and found the answer. A fresh ATV track, but not used for at least a day (I could tell from the dusting of snow) may have spooked the whitetail.

Often deer are not spooked by machines. In fact they commonly use our trails as paths for ease of walking when the desire is to get to from point A to point B.

But this deer was probably on high alert and smelled the "wall" of residual human scent along the trail. And it may have signaled danger to this deer. However, the next deer along may not give a hoot.

Getting mixed up when attempting to follow a deer is easy because they seem to always cross another's tracks after going a short distance. And then we have to decipher which track is "ours." And to make it even more difficult, deer seem to like to walk down the same trails, often nibbling on the same twigs.

Unraveling the thread of the trail becomes impossible sometimes.

We can easily leap to conclusions when the empirical evidence is woven together with other whitetail tracks.

And sometimes the deer track in the snow will lead us to a point of incomprehension.

The tracks may lead us to the edge of our knowledge, the edge of the windswept field in the snow.

But as we decipher these runes in the snow, and become better at tracking, our woodsmanship and skill as a deer hunter increases.

— Oak Duke writes a weekly column appearing on the Outdoors page of The Spectator.