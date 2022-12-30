ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.9 WOUR

Will Snowmobile Trails In New York State Open?

The weather for the start of 2023 does not look ideal for those who love snow. The recent blizzard that shut down the City of Buffalo for days dropped plenty of snow in some areas around Western New York. However, the temperatures are rising and the snow is melting in most areas.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Upstate New York’s Top 25 Most Popular Jobs And What They Pay

Job options are on the rise in Utica, Rome, Central New York, and the Mohawk Valley. What are the most popular jobs? With that, what is the pay?. New York State is divided into 62 counties (five of which are boroughs of New York City). Within these counties are 62 cities (including New York City), 933 towns, 533 villages and 690 school districts. That means there's a lot of people, and a lot of job opportunities.
UTICA, NY
2 On Your Side

Meet Western New York's New Year's babies

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a new year comes New Year's babies, and hospitals across Western New York reported their first births of 2023. Over at Oishei Children's Hospital, twins Taj and Kamara were born at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. "Kaleida Health welcomes its first babies of 2023! WNY's first babies...
BUFFALO, NY
PIX11

Man breaks into NY school to shelter people in blizzard

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Last Friday, as the Blizzard of ’22 whipped through Western New York, Jay Withey attempted to rescue a stranded friend. He never made it. Instead, the Kenmore resident’s truck got stuck near Pine Hill Primary Center on East Delavan Avenue. “I started getting nervous, and the wind was just blowing snow,” […]
KENMORE, NY
2 On Your Side

Timeline of the Blizzard of 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As 2022 came to a close Saturday, the weather event many in Western New York will remember as the top storm of the year, and for their whole lives, occurred just a week ago. Here is a look back at how the Blizzard of 2022 unfolded in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals

The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy