Archer, FL

WCJB

Renaissance group celebrates Saint Benet’s Day in Newberry

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Society for Creative Anachronism gathered in Newberry on New Year’s Day to celebrate a different kind of holiday. It’s called Saint Benet’s Day, a feast holiday that usually occurs sometime around Christmas and the new year. “Medieval and renaissance peasant...
NEWBERRY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Real Rosewood Foundation to mark centennial of tragic massacre

It took 100 years. But on Jan. 7, 2023, people of all races and backgrounds will gather at Bo Diddley Plaza in downtown Gainesville to commemorate the centennial of the torching of Rosewood, a former mostly black community along State Road 24 – the road to Cedar Key. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

HOMETOWN HERO: Gabby Taylor is spreading joy one painting at a time

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “She’s just such an inspiration. Look at all of this that she does for the community,” said Gabby’s mother, Kerry Taylor. During the height of Covid, Gabby Taylor decided to pick up a paintbrush and begin her creations. These would eventually become...
TIOGA, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in North Central Florida recognize the 100th anniversary of the Rosewood Massacre starting January 1st. Events are happening all month long. On TV20, we’re airing a special Rosewood report highlighting how one descendant feels preserving this dark chapter in Florida history. Monday is when...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

One Class at a Time: Stefanie Pishock

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Stefanie Pishock is the music teacher at Chester Shell Elementary School. “I always knew I wanted to do a career that incorporated my passions in some kind of way,” that passion for music began at a young age for Miss Pishock. “I grew up in...
HAWTHORNE, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Mitey-Mites take second at Pop Warner National

One might describe the Wildwood Mitey-Mites’ performance at the Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championships as a Cinderella run. Another word came to their coach — her own. first name. Unique. “They were more focused and wanted to win on that big stage,” Unique Smith said after...
WILDWOOD, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Gainesville is a Gator town and so much more

A drive through the outskirts of Gainesville feels like a drive through many of the small Florida towns that run through the middle of the state—quiet, slow-paced, surrounded by thick greenery and moss-draped oaks. But at the heart of the city, there’s a vibrant university scene that few other places can boast. Gainesville is largely centered around the University of Florida, and the school brings a unique vibe to an area that’s unlike any other place in the Sunshine State.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago

'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WESH

Families mourn 2 men shot, killed in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Ocala community came together Monday to remember 30-year-old Damonta Harris and 24-year-old Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey. The two were shot and killed at a gathering near Southwest 5th Street on New Year’s Day. Croskey’s father reminisced on his son’s life and reflected on...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man throws acid during argument, calls police

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is behind bars after police say he threw acid at another man during an argument. Tony Duncan, 59, was arrested on an aggravated battery charge. Police say Duncan called 911 during the incident, claiming he used a “chemical weapon” to keep the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Driver runs stop sign and crashes in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers say a 24-year-old driver is dead after running a stop sign on Monday. Officers say the driver was going east around 9:15 p.m. on Northwest Fifth Avenue when he apparently ran the stop sign at the intersection of Third Street. His vehicle hit...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Marion County firefighter arrested for domestic battery

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An employee of Marion County Fire Rescue was arrested after being accused of strangling a woman. Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to a home on New Year’s Eve in Marion County on a call of a reported battery at a home. Deputies say Joseph Rinaudo, 26, told them the damage done to the property was caused by him but said he did not hurt the victim.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

UPS man in jail for grand theft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville mailman is in jail after UPS says he had sticky fingers before Christmas. According to Gainesville Police Department officials, 24-year-old Antonio Hampton was arrested after the postal service tipped off Gainesville police about an employee theft. Officers checked Hampton’s pawn records and saw that...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Waldo man arrested by ACSO for burglary and stalking

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Waldo is behind bars after Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say he went to his ex’s home threatening to kill her. Amir Jackson, 33, is facing burglary, assault and drug possession charges. Deputies say Jackson and the victim were together for about...
WALDO, FL

