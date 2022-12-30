Read full article on original website
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Cabaret-Style Entertainment, UpStage at the Phillips.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
The Real Rosewood Foundation fundraises to relocate & build Rosewood museum in Archer (Part 2 of 3)
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s been 100 years since the Rosewood Massacre of 1923 and the only house that survived the massacre in the once, predominately black town of Levy County was John Wright’s house. During the massacre, the white family’s home protected neighboring black residents who were targeted by the racist mob.
WCJB
Renaissance group celebrates Saint Benet’s Day in Newberry
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Society for Creative Anachronism gathered in Newberry on New Year’s Day to celebrate a different kind of holiday. It’s called Saint Benet’s Day, a feast holiday that usually occurs sometime around Christmas and the new year. “Medieval and renaissance peasant...
Citrus County Chronicle
Real Rosewood Foundation to mark centennial of tragic massacre
It took 100 years. But on Jan. 7, 2023, people of all races and backgrounds will gather at Bo Diddley Plaza in downtown Gainesville to commemorate the centennial of the torching of Rosewood, a former mostly black community along State Road 24 – the road to Cedar Key. The...
WCJB
HOMETOWN HERO: Gabby Taylor is spreading joy one painting at a time
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “She’s just such an inspiration. Look at all of this that she does for the community,” said Gabby’s mother, Kerry Taylor. During the height of Covid, Gabby Taylor decided to pick up a paintbrush and begin her creations. These would eventually become...
WCJB
“It’s a history story that must be told,” Rosewood descendant reflects on Centennial anniversary of town’s massacre (Part 1 of 3)
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - January 1st marks 100 years since the Rosewood massacre and the families who keep its memory alive are making sure the story lasts for generations to come. At least 8 people died in Rosewood when a mob of Ku Klux Klan members destroyed the town based...
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: TRX maps system
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The new year has begun and new year resolutions have been made. On this weeks Gainesville Health and Fitness, you can learn about the benefits of the TRX maps system.
WCJB
Bradford County Commission will meet and discuss ARPA funding to repair roof of RJE Center
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County commissioners will discuss ARPA funding for a non-profit. $500,000 was approved for Concerned Citizens to repair the roof of RJE Center on May 19th, 2022. One of the Concerned Citizens leaders called TV20 to say they are afraid the grant will be revoked. At...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in North Central Florida recognize the 100th anniversary of the Rosewood Massacre starting January 1st. Events are happening all month long. On TV20, we’re airing a special Rosewood report highlighting how one descendant feels preserving this dark chapter in Florida history. Monday is when...
WCJB
One Class at a Time: Stefanie Pishock
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Stefanie Pishock is the music teacher at Chester Shell Elementary School. “I always knew I wanted to do a career that incorporated my passions in some kind of way,” that passion for music began at a young age for Miss Pishock. “I grew up in...
Villages Daily Sun
Mitey-Mites take second at Pop Warner National
One might describe the Wildwood Mitey-Mites’ performance at the Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championships as a Cinderella run. Another word came to their coach — her own. first name. Unique. “They were more focused and wanted to win on that big stage,” Unique Smith said after...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Gainesville is a Gator town and so much more
A drive through the outskirts of Gainesville feels like a drive through many of the small Florida towns that run through the middle of the state—quiet, slow-paced, surrounded by thick greenery and moss-draped oaks. But at the heart of the city, there’s a vibrant university scene that few other places can boast. Gainesville is largely centered around the University of Florida, and the school brings a unique vibe to an area that’s unlike any other place in the Sunshine State.
floridapolitics.com
Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago
'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
WCJB
Fire rescue crews in Gainesville respond to fire at Oaks Mall Plaza
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm at the Oaks Mall Plaza on Tuesday morning. Fire rescue crews were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to a fire alarm. Crews found the fire on the first floor inside Super Optical. The fire...
WESH
Families mourn 2 men shot, killed in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Ocala community came together Monday to remember 30-year-old Damonta Harris and 24-year-old Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey. The two were shot and killed at a gathering near Southwest 5th Street on New Year’s Day. Croskey’s father reminisced on his son’s life and reflected on...
WCJB
Gainesville man throws acid during argument, calls police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is behind bars after police say he threw acid at another man during an argument. Tony Duncan, 59, was arrested on an aggravated battery charge. Police say Duncan called 911 during the incident, claiming he used a “chemical weapon” to keep the...
WCJB
Lake City City Council will meet and discuss possible contract for city manager Paul Dyal
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City City Council will discuses the possible contract for city manager Paul Dyal and whether to hand over deed to the Richardson Center to Columbia County. The council will discuss authorizing the appointment of Paul Dyal as city manager of the city of...
WCJB
Driver runs stop sign and crashes in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers say a 24-year-old driver is dead after running a stop sign on Monday. Officers say the driver was going east around 9:15 p.m. on Northwest Fifth Avenue when he apparently ran the stop sign at the intersection of Third Street. His vehicle hit...
WCJB
Marion County firefighter arrested for domestic battery
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An employee of Marion County Fire Rescue was arrested after being accused of strangling a woman. Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to a home on New Year’s Eve in Marion County on a call of a reported battery at a home. Deputies say Joseph Rinaudo, 26, told them the damage done to the property was caused by him but said he did not hurt the victim.
WCJB
UPS man in jail for grand theft
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville mailman is in jail after UPS says he had sticky fingers before Christmas. According to Gainesville Police Department officials, 24-year-old Antonio Hampton was arrested after the postal service tipped off Gainesville police about an employee theft. Officers checked Hampton’s pawn records and saw that...
WCJB
Waldo man arrested by ACSO for burglary and stalking
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Waldo is behind bars after Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say he went to his ex’s home threatening to kill her. Amir Jackson, 33, is facing burglary, assault and drug possession charges. Deputies say Jackson and the victim were together for about...
