'Unique' Ronaldo gets rapturous welcome at new Saudi club
Cristiano Ronaldo described himself as a "unique player" and insisted his career was not over as he received a thunderous welcome at his new club in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. "It's not the end of my career to come to Saudi Arabia.
China blasts 'unacceptable' COVID-19 travel restrictions, claims political motivations for new rules
China has changed how it reports cases and deaths related to COVID-19, with officials no longer counting asymptomatic results as positive and only certain deaths as covid-related.
