Mariah Carey Extends ‘Christmas’ Streak In Australia

Mariah Carey already locked up the Christmas No. 1, now she’s certain to see in the New Year as queen of the Australian singles chart.

Carey’s nine-times platinum hit from 1994, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (Columbia/Sony), enters a third week at No. 1 on the latest ARIA Singles Chart , as holiday numbers flood the survey.

“All I Want” leads an “all-Christmas” top ten, published Dec. 30, and is one of 18 Christmas songs impacting the top 20, with SZA’s “Kill Bill” (down 2-12 via RCA/Sony) and Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ former leader “Unholy” (down 3-14 via Capitol/Universal) the only exceptions.

A string of Xmas-themed tracks impact the upper tier of the chart for the first time, including the late Nat King Cole’s 1946 recording “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You)” (via Universal), new at No. 27; The Beach Boys’ “Little Saint Nick” (Universal) at No. 39; Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” (Universal) at No. 41; Darlene Love’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” (via Sony) at No. 49; and another Nat King Cole classic, “Deck The Hall” (EMI), at No. 50.

Over on the ARIA Albums Chart , Taylor Swift’s platinum-certified Midnights (Universal) retains top spot, ahead of Michael Buble’s Christmas (up 3-2 via Reprise/Warner) and SZA’s SOS . (down 2-3 via RCA/Sony).

As the New Year nears, Swift can rest assured that her fanbase in Australia is amped for a potential tour to these parts. The U.S. pop superstar makes her presence known up and down the national albums survey, with Folklore (up 31-21), Evermore (up 50-22), Red (Taylor’s Version) (up 33-23), 1989 (up 32-27), Lover (up 34-30), Reputation (up 53-44), and Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (up 62-50) making gains.