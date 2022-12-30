Read full article on original website
A Menominee Man receives consecutive Prison Sentences
On Thursday, December 22nd, the Honorable Mary B. Barglind in the 41st Circuit Court sentenced consecutive terms in prison to Gary Eugene Nicoll, 58, of Menominee for his 16th, 17th, and 18th felony convictions. They found Nicoll guilty by a jury verdict on October 25th of Fleeing and Eluding, Second Degree, and two counts of Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer. The incident occurred on March 18th, 2022, when Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies observed a vehicle being driven by a man they recognized as Nicoll pass by the patrol car. The deputy knew Nicoll had an open felony bench warrant and that Nicoll’s Michigan driving privileges were suspended. When he attempted to make a traffic stop, Nicoll fled in the care for over a mile. Nicoll was eventually caught and arrested on open warrants from two different courts. At the time of his March 2022 arrest, Nicoll was on probation for a 2018 conviction for Unlawful Driving Away of a Motor Vehicle. Judge Barglind imposed a sentence of eight to 20-years in prison, as a Fourth Habitual Offender, for his most recent convictions, and an additional 2 ½ to five-years, consecutively, for the 2018 case. Mr. Nicoll will serve a minimum of 10 ½ – years in prison before he is eligible for parole. “Mr. Nicoll is well known to me and my local law enforcement partners; in actual fact, he is notorious,” says Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg. “Mr. Nicoll is a career criminal, with a history of convictions between 1982 to the 2022 jury verdict. He has now been convicted of 18 felonies and 14 misdemeanors, in three different states; he has been sentenced to prison at least four times previously,” says Rogg. “I appreciate the vigorous effort of my Chief Assistant, Jerry Karafa, who tried the case, and Judge Barglind, in obtaining these sentences, for protecting the citizens of Menominee County,” Rogg concluded.
Escanaba traffic stop results in drug arrests
ESCANABA, MI— Two people were arrested on drug charges, following a traffic stop in Escanaba Thursday. Around 2 a.m., Escanaba Public Safety officers stopped a vehicle on the 700 block of North Lincoln Road. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of about 1 ounce of meth.
VIctim, Driver Identified In Marquette Fatal Traffic Accident
On 12/27/22 at 8:10 pm, officers from the Marquette Police Department responded to a car vs pedestrian personal injury accident on the US41 Bypass at the McClellan Ave intersection. Upon arriving on scene, the accident was determined to be a fatal accident. The victim in the vehicle v. pedestrian accident...
UP man sentenced for 16th-18th felonies
Victim in deadly crash on US-41 Bypass identified
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMM) – UPDATE: The Marquette Police Department has released the names of the pedestrian and driver involved in the Tuesday night crash on the US-41 Bypass at the McClellan Ave intersection in Marquette. We have listed their names below:. The pedestrian struck in the crash has been...
Storage unit fire in Marquette under investigation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Firefighters spent hours working to get the flames under control from an incident at a storage facility in Marquette. In a release from the Marquette City Fire Department, the first calls for a fire came in at 4:39 a.m. Saturday to 2120 Sugarloaf Avenue. Firefighters...
Fire crews respond after south Marquette home destroyed in explosion
UPDATE (12/29/2022 9:00 p.m.) – According to Marquette City Fire Department, several neighboring trailers were also damaged from the explosion with no fire involved in those homes. Semco and Marquette Board of Light and Power were on seen quickly to shut off gas and electrical to the involved trailers.
One Lane Of M-28 To Be Closed Tuesday Near Munising
One lane of M-28 will be closed to traffic Tuesday, Jan. 3, near Alger Heights Road between Munising and Wetmore while crews from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) install and test new equipment on the digital message sign (DMS) on the north side of M-28. A single-lane closure using...
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
Rock, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Bay College Board Taking Applications For New President
The Bay College Board of Trustees invites nominations and applications for the position of President of Bay de Noc Community College to replace Dr. Laura Coleman, who will retire as President effective June 30, 2023, after serving as the fifth and longest-serving President in Bay College’s 60-year history. The...
