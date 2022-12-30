Effective: 2022-12-31 23:52:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 03:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Madera; Mariposa FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Madera and Mariposa. * WHEN...Until 130 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1143 PM PST, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the advisory area. Minor flooding is already occurring. Between 5 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Yosemite South Entrance, Oakhurst, Bootjack, Yosemite National, Yosemite Valley, Mariposa, Metcalf Gap, Ahwahnee, Wawona Campground, Jerseydale, Fish Camp, Wawona Vistor Center, Wawona, Mariposa Grove, Bass Lake Ranger District, Batterson, El Portal, Badger Pass Ranger Station, Bridalveil Creek Campground and Poison Ridge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MADERA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO