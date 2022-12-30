ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

Scarlet Nation

Offers from Miami, FSU just the start for 2025 G Alex Lloyd

Class-of-2025 guard Alex Lloyd attends Fort Lauderdale’s Westminster Academy but grew up in Miami rooting for the Hurricanes, which helps to explain why Miami represents one of the talented guard’s early scholarship offers. Florida State, Chicago State and Florida Gulf Coast have also already made things official with...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Scarlet Nation

Storm Tracker Podcast - The Case for A Fifth Star for Rueben Bain

Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker discuss the news surrounding the Under Armour All-America game and make our case for Miami signee DL Rueben Bain's fifth star. We briefly discuss the Damar Hamlin situation, dive into potential recruits and transfers for Miami, and look ahead to the Miami signees participating in the U.S. Army All-American Game.
MIAMI, FL

