ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Homes

Expert-approved apartment organization ideas and products to tidy up your space

By Amanda Lauren
Real Homes
Real Homes
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xNUWo_0jyTHLfr00

When you live in an apartment, it’s not always easy to organize your space. But that doesn’t mean that organization is impossible. While you can always hire a professional organizer, that may not be in your budget. Fortunately, you can use the same organizer-approved products to achieve a similar look anywhere.

Whether you’re trying to fit your entire spice collection in your pantry, get a better idea of your snack inventory, or simply figure out what to do with all of your makeup, here are the best apartment organization ideas along with the essential products to help you get started.

1. CONQUER MAKEUP DRAWER MADNESS WITH COSMETIC DRAWERS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jCsL5_0jyTHLfr00

(Image credit: @doneanddonehome)

From lipsticks to pencils to foundations — cosmetic drawers can easily become cluttered and messy, making it hard to find what you’re looking for. Done and Done has found a solution to this problem by using different-sized plastic organizers.

Whether you need a long and narrow container to fit brushes, wider options to house palettes, or smaller containers for eyeshadows, just arrange the organizers in a drawer for a custom fit. There are sets available with enough containers to fit small , medium , or large makeup collections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dIQeT_0jyTHLfr00

 7 Drawer Organizers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OF1DF_0jyTHLfr00

 16 Drawer Organizers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DGrWy_0jyTHLfr00

 37 Drawer Organizers

2. DECANT AND RE-ORGANIZE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XhJmj_0jyTHLfr00

(Image credit: @shantaeizeyourspace)

Professional organizer Shantae Duckworth proves you can makeover your pantry with a few key products. For example, a tea sorter can help you eliminate excess boxes as well as get a handle on your tea inventory.

Mason jars are also a practical way to organize all kinds of things from dry foods like beans to leftover pesto sauce in the fridge. However, opting for airtight containers is ideal for foods such as nuts, cereal, and rice.

However, if you need help sorting snacks and condiments, you can’t go wrong with a classic clear bin . They can also be used to organize the inside of the refrigerator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03kURv_0jyTHLfr00

 Clear Compact Tea Caddy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ytBG7_0jyTHLfr00

 Set Of 15 Clear Mason Jars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZ0Lg_0jyTHLfr00

 Airtight Food Containers

3. ORGANIZE YOUR SPICES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14uibA_0jyTHLfr00

(Image credit: Katie Jane Watson)

Spices can become disorganized real quick, especially if you're a fan of cooking. Duckworth has found that multiple-tiered spice racks are a good solution to this problem. Better yet, you can keep everything you need for tonight's dinner within reach. Then, add on a Lazy Susan to hold extra spices or anything that doesn't fit on the rack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHH16_0jyTHLfr00

 Minimalist Spice Labels Booklet


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ckhvR_0jyTHLfr00

 3-Tier Cream Spice Shelf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gbrwi_0jyTHLfr00

 2 Lazy Susan Turntables

4. EASILY GRAB SNACKS WITH BASKETS IN THE PANTRY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nCMOb_0jyTHLfr00

(Image credit: _thestyledstories)

Maintaining a pantry is always a challenge for roomies (or families) who often need to keep lots of packages of food on hand. From bread loaves to rice to snacks — professional organizer Alia Adel of The Styled Stories has found a fantastic solution with chic baskets. Whether it’s a tall basket or a set of medium-sized baskets, they can be used in your pantry, bathroom, or any shelf or closet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zHY4e_0jyTHLfr00

 Pair Of Woven Storage Baskets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QodkB_0jyTHLfr00

 Cotton Rope Laundry Basket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zplTC_0jyTHLfr00

 Water Hyacinth Storage Basket

5. OPT FOR CUBBY STORAGE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IIq10_0jyTHLfr00

(Image credit: @_thestyledstories)

Basket and cubby systems are an ideal way to store extra T-shirts, bedding, craft and hobby supplies, and other miscellaneous items. These units can also add a stylish touch to home work spaces or living rooms. The way Adel took the opportunity to organize her client's space looks just as stylish as a far more expensive storage unit or piece of furniture would. Re-creating this look at home is easy. Just find a cubby shelving system that fits your space, add baskets , and fill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCnq2_0jyTHLfr00

 Oak Wooden Cube Organizer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hjs6O_0jyTHLfr00

 6 Water Hyacinth Baskets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZG2Sj_0jyTHLfr00

 Versia Cube Bookcase

6. PLASTIC BINS WITH TOPS CAN ORGANIZE JUST ABOUT ANYTHING

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xN8nf_0jyTHLfr00

(Image credit: @put_together_place)

Keeping small items like kids’ toys, craft supplies, papers, and manuals organized is a chore. But Kendall Wilson of Put Together Place streamlines the process using a variety of organizers from The Container Store. This includes shoe boxes , bins with clear lids , and magazine holders .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h2yUE_0jyTHLfr00

 Set Of 5 Clear Shoe Boxes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vlrhE_0jyTHLfr00

 Small Clear Storage Bin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UXfKz_0jyTHLfr00

 Small Clear Storage Bin

7. TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THAT TINY SPACE UNDER THE SINK

(Image credit: @morganizewithme)

You might think you can’t store anything in that tiny space under the bathroom or kitchen sink, but Morgan Tyree of Morganize With Me proves otherwise by using a divided turntable to store beauty and personal care items. Similar turntables or Lazy Susans are also available with two or three tiers allowing you to take advantage of every extra inch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rXkaf_0jyTHLfr00

 Divided Lazy Susan Spinner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uulyZ_0jyTHLfr00

 2-Tier Lazy Susan Spinner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jqMpr_0jyTHLfr00

 3-Tier Turntable Lazy Susan

8. ORGANIZE CLOSETS WITH MATCHING HANGERS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cnfvl_0jyTHLfr00

(Image credit: Ikea)

Do you wish your closet looked like a clothing boutique? Then recycle those mismatched hangers and use only wooden or matching velvet hangers instead as seen in this closet organized by Carrie Kauffman of Carrie’s Essential Services .

Then opt for hampers that easily fit under a closet bar. Be sure to have three — one for darks, one for whites, and one for bright colors or delicates. Then take advantage of the top shelf space with storage bins .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F0OOJ_0jyTHLfr00

 Set Of 50 Velvet Hangers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aUOyL_0jyTHLfr00

 Beige Collapsible Laundry Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UhDSb_0jyTHLfr00

 Pair Of Storage Boxes

9. MAKEOVER YOUR LINEN CLOSET WITH LABELED BASKETS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38r4NJ_0jyTHLfr00

(Image credit: @gridandglam)

Whether you have a linen closet or stuff your sheets and towels in or on top of a dresser, it rarely looks neat. Corinne Morahan of Grid & Glam has a beautifully visual solution. Fold or roll bedding, towels, and other linens, then store them in baskets . Don’t forget to label each basket for easy access. Morahan created beautiful labels using a Cricut machine, but you can easily write a label on an index card or paper and tape it on instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14nGwP_0jyTHLfr00

 Mint Cricut EasyPress 2


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gt6uh_0jyTHLfr00

 Lined Woven Storage Basket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gp9i5_0jyTHLfr00

Pack Of 100 Index Cards

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

How to Declutter Your Closet in 4 Easy Steps

We’ve all been there, when closing your closet door becomes an all out war. It’s time to go through your closet, organize and get rid of some things. Decluttering can feel overwhelming, but by breaking it down into smaller steps can lighten the load. Take an afternoon and follow these easy steps to declutter you closet!
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsRead: 5 Things You Must Do...
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
New York Post

Home Depot employees track down customer who dropped $700 cash meant for Christmas shopping

Staff at a Home Depot in Tennessee were recently able to locate a customer who had lost a large amount of cash that he reportedly planned on using to purchase Christmas gifts for his kids. Alissa Rocchi, an operations assistant and store manager at Home Depot in Bellevue, told Fox News Digital that she and her colleagues wanted to “do the right thing” after finding $700 in an envelope that had been dropped on the floor of aisle 22 last month. Adam Adkisson, an employee under Rocchi, was making rounds through his section at the store when he noticed a bank envelope sitting on the ground,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tyla

Woman shares clever tip to keep your house warm without central heating

A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.
Ingram Atkinson

What is the Purpose of the Tiny Pocket in Jeans?

The tiny pocket in jeans, also known as a coin pocket, is a small pocket typically located on the front of the jeans, just above the larger front pockets. This pocket is intended for small, easy-to-lose items such as coins, keys, or even a small notepad and pen.
Real Homes

Real Homes

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether it’s adding an extension, replacing your kitchen, converting your loft, or decorating your living room, Real Homes has all the modern homeowner’s needs covered.

 https://www.realhomes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy