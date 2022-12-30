Expert-approved apartment organization ideas and products to tidy up your space

When you live in an apartment, it’s not always easy to organize your space. But that doesn’t mean that organization is impossible. While you can always hire a professional organizer, that may not be in your budget. Fortunately, you can use the same organizer-approved products to achieve a similar look anywhere.

Whether you’re trying to fit your entire spice collection in your pantry, get a better idea of your snack inventory, or simply figure out what to do with all of your makeup, here are the best apartment organization ideas along with the essential products to help you get started.

1. CONQUER MAKEUP DRAWER MADNESS WITH COSMETIC DRAWERS

(Image credit: @doneanddonehome)

From lipsticks to pencils to foundations — cosmetic drawers can easily become cluttered and messy, making it hard to find what you’re looking for. Done and Done has found a solution to this problem by using different-sized plastic organizers.

Whether you need a long and narrow container to fit brushes, wider options to house palettes, or smaller containers for eyeshadows, just arrange the organizers in a drawer for a custom fit. There are sets available with enough containers to fit small , medium , or large makeup collections.

7 Drawer Organizers

16 Drawer Organizers

37 Drawer Organizers

2. DECANT AND RE-ORGANIZE

(Image credit: @shantaeizeyourspace)

Professional organizer Shantae Duckworth proves you can makeover your pantry with a few key products. For example, a tea sorter can help you eliminate excess boxes as well as get a handle on your tea inventory.

Mason jars are also a practical way to organize all kinds of things from dry foods like beans to leftover pesto sauce in the fridge. However, opting for airtight containers is ideal for foods such as nuts, cereal, and rice.

However, if you need help sorting snacks and condiments, you can’t go wrong with a classic clear bin . They can also be used to organize the inside of the refrigerator.

Clear Compact Tea Caddy

Set Of 15 Clear Mason Jars

Airtight Food Containers

3. ORGANIZE YOUR SPICES

(Image credit: Katie Jane Watson)

Spices can become disorganized real quick, especially if you're a fan of cooking. Duckworth has found that multiple-tiered spice racks are a good solution to this problem. Better yet, you can keep everything you need for tonight's dinner within reach. Then, add on a Lazy Susan to hold extra spices or anything that doesn't fit on the rack.

Minimalist Spice Labels Booklet





3-Tier Cream Spice Shelf

2 Lazy Susan Turntables

4. EASILY GRAB SNACKS WITH BASKETS IN THE PANTRY

(Image credit: _thestyledstories)

Maintaining a pantry is always a challenge for roomies (or families) who often need to keep lots of packages of food on hand. From bread loaves to rice to snacks — professional organizer Alia Adel of The Styled Stories has found a fantastic solution with chic baskets. Whether it’s a tall basket or a set of medium-sized baskets, they can be used in your pantry, bathroom, or any shelf or closet.

Pair Of Woven Storage Baskets

Cotton Rope Laundry Basket

Water Hyacinth Storage Basket

5. OPT FOR CUBBY STORAGE

(Image credit: @_thestyledstories)

Basket and cubby systems are an ideal way to store extra T-shirts, bedding, craft and hobby supplies, and other miscellaneous items. These units can also add a stylish touch to home work spaces or living rooms. The way Adel took the opportunity to organize her client's space looks just as stylish as a far more expensive storage unit or piece of furniture would. Re-creating this look at home is easy. Just find a cubby shelving system that fits your space, add baskets , and fill.

Oak Wooden Cube Organizer

6 Water Hyacinth Baskets

Versia Cube Bookcase

6. PLASTIC BINS WITH TOPS CAN ORGANIZE JUST ABOUT ANYTHING

(Image credit: @put_together_place)

Keeping small items like kids’ toys, craft supplies, papers, and manuals organized is a chore. But Kendall Wilson of Put Together Place streamlines the process using a variety of organizers from The Container Store. This includes shoe boxes , bins with clear lids , and magazine holders .

Set Of 5 Clear Shoe Boxes

Small Clear Storage Bin

Small Clear Storage Bin

7. TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THAT TINY SPACE UNDER THE SINK

(Image credit: @morganizewithme)

You might think you can’t store anything in that tiny space under the bathroom or kitchen sink, but Morgan Tyree of Morganize With Me proves otherwise by using a divided turntable to store beauty and personal care items. Similar turntables or Lazy Susans are also available with two or three tiers allowing you to take advantage of every extra inch.

Divided Lazy Susan Spinner

2-Tier Lazy Susan Spinner

3-Tier Turntable Lazy Susan

8. ORGANIZE CLOSETS WITH MATCHING HANGERS

(Image credit: Ikea)

Do you wish your closet looked like a clothing boutique? Then recycle those mismatched hangers and use only wooden or matching velvet hangers instead as seen in this closet organized by Carrie Kauffman of Carrie’s Essential Services .

Then opt for hampers that easily fit under a closet bar. Be sure to have three — one for darks, one for whites, and one for bright colors or delicates. Then take advantage of the top shelf space with storage bins .

Set Of 50 Velvet Hangers

Beige Collapsible Laundry Bag

Pair Of Storage Boxes

9. MAKEOVER YOUR LINEN CLOSET WITH LABELED BASKETS

(Image credit: @gridandglam)

Whether you have a linen closet or stuff your sheets and towels in or on top of a dresser, it rarely looks neat. Corinne Morahan of Grid & Glam has a beautifully visual solution. Fold or roll bedding, towels, and other linens, then store them in baskets . Don’t forget to label each basket for easy access. Morahan created beautiful labels using a Cricut machine, but you can easily write a label on an index card or paper and tape it on instead.

Mint Cricut EasyPress 2





Lined Woven Storage Basket

Pack Of 100 Index Cards