Smart Carts Meet in-Store Demand for eCommerce-Like Convenience
With consumers accustomed to frictionless digital experiences, smart carts bring increased convenience to physical stores. Raz Golan, CEO and co-founder of Shopic, a company that offers smart carts, retail media integrations and store analytics, spoke with PYMNTS about how these technologies can help grocers meet consumers’ changed expectations for their shopping journeys.
The Year Consumers Found a New Shopping Friend in Digital Commerce
Fans of digital commerce got their shop on in 2022, and fresh usage analysis shows advancing behaviors. This, as the penchant for digital commerce and related connected economy activities, showed that consumers were now 10% more likely to engage with devices and digital channels to perform everyday tasks from shopping to messaging to booking travel than they were a year ago.
This Holiday Season, Direct-to-Consumer Customers Demanded Deals
It was good deals or no deal for direct-to-consumer brands this holiday season. This, as inflation-ravaged consumers sought value in all quarters to get the most from their dollars. In reflecting back on the season, Victor Tam, co-founder and CEO of D2C travel and luggage brand Monos, noted in an...
Amazon Aims to Ease eCommerce Headaches With Box-Free Returns
Amazon hopes to add more convenience for its eCommerce customers by offering box-free returns. “We understand that finding a box and tape, and printing a label for a return can still be a hassle,” the company said in a news release Thursday (Dec. 29). “Now, most Amazon returns are easier than ever with no box required. After getting a QR code from the Amazon Return Center, items can simply be handed to an associate without a box or label, and they will pack and ship it for free.”
Subscription Business Braces for the Unknowns of 2023
It’s been a year of transitions for the subscription business, creating question marks for 2023. Invoking “the great unsubscribe” became commonplace in 2022 as inflation-beset consumers had to pick and choose between the subscriptions acquired during two years of COVID restrictions. Those were hard choices, and some...
Surge in Remote Workers Brings Opportunity for Online Retail, Grocery
The growing remote workforce presents a unique opportunity for online businesses as they boost online grocery and retail sales. A record number of consumers globally are at least partially working outside the office as of Q3 2022. Of those who reported working in the 30 days before the survey, 44% said they had worked online remotely, up one percentage point from the previous quarter, according to How The World Does Digital: Different Paths To Digital Transformation.
Refunds Put Southwest Airlines Customer Service to Test
Southwest Airlines is inviting customers to send it requests for refunds and reimbursement of alternate travel expenses. The beleaguered airline has set up a page on its website for customers to submit requests for refunds for canceled flights as well as for related expenses, it said in a Thursday (Dec. 29) update.
Amazon to Challenge ESPN With Launch of Sports App
Amazon plans to develop an app dedicated to sports content, according to a report. The move will build upon the company’s sports programming offered by its Prime Video, which helps draw viewers to its retail platform, Reuters reported Wednesday (Dec. 28), citing an article by The Information. As viewers...
Inflation Takes Its Toll on Starbucks, QSR Loyalty Programs
Starbucks and major restaurant chains are rethinking their loyalty program strategies amid worsening economic conditions. The coffeehouse chain, the world’s largest restaurant brand by revenue, is making changes to its rewards offerings, making it more costly to earn many popular items and less costly to earn a handful of others. The company notified program members Wednesday (Dec. 28) and updated its Starbucks Rewards Terms of Use page to reflect these changes, set to take effect Feb. 13.
Meal Delivery Giant Freshly Shuts Down
Freshly is halting direct-to-consumer (D2C) meal deliveries as economic challenges rack the company and the broader meal delivery industry. The meal delivery company updated its website to reflect the change Friday (Dec. 23). “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the Freshly meal delivery service will be ceasing...
CES 2023 Puts Smart Home, Digital Health Tech in Spotlight
CES 2023 is spotlighting smart homes and digital health as concepts like the metaverse languish. Officially kicking off Thursday, Jan. 5 at its accustomed set of Las Vegas venues, the annual Consumer Electronics Show owned by the Virginia-based Consumer Technology Association (CTA) is expecting 100,000 in-person attendees this year compared to last year’s hybrid event and the virtual events held during the depths of COVID lockdowns.
Walmart May Gain as Consumers Scale Back Grocery Delivery Subscriptions
The love affair with grocery delivery subscriptions may be peaking, a trend that could benefit Walmart. This, as PYMNTS’ report, “How the World Does Digital: Different Paths to Digital Transformation,” collected data from 30,174 individuals across 11 countries and showed a 4.5% sequential reduction in grocery subscription engagement in the third quarter of 2022 versus the second quarter.
Amazon Stock Cut in Half as eCommerce Giant Can't Stem Slump
From an all-time high in 2021 to a 3-year low in 2022, Amazon will ring in the New Year about half as large as it was a year ago. While the staggering $900 billion, 50% contraction in Amazon’s stock over the past 12-months is its first negative annual return since 2014, and its largest percentage drop since falling 79% during the dot-com bubble pop in 2000, the path to its present trough has been strewn with efforts and innovations aimed at righting the ship and restoring investor confidence.
Startups Embrace Business Resilience Just as VCs Demand It
Global economic volatility and recession risk test the business resilience of startups. But for firms in emerging markets across Africa and the Middle East, the macroeconomic impact on business growth and investment so far seems less severe. In fact, while startups in those regions have not completely evaded the current...
How US Consumers Lived Their Best Digital Lives in 2022
2022 marked many consumers’ triumphant return to the physical world after two years of pandemic-related restrictions — but even after options have opened up, their appetite for digital commerce experiences has not gone away. PYMNTS’ research finds that consumers used digital in their everyday lives 10 percent more in November 2022 than in November 2021, and this upward trend shows no sign of stopping.
No White Sales at Rolex as Luxury Watchmaker Prepares to Raise Prices
Rolex is reportedly finalizing another round of price increases amid continued strong demand from luxury shoppers. This, according to a Bloomberg report Tuesday (Jan. 3) that noted the latest increase comes just four months after a 5% hike on some watch models in September. While price increases taking place at...
90% of US Consumers Want One App to Manage Healthcare Needs
Unified digital healthcare platforms cure pains for consumers seeking better experiences in treatment and payment. And it turns out that patients who have been jilted by tech or other bottlenecks along their medical journey are wide open to trying something new. This, according to “Healthcare In The Digital Age: Consumers...
Customer Loyalty Lessons Traditional Banks Can Learn From FinTechs
To capture consumers who are hesitant about digital banking, FinTechs focus on customer satisfaction. The study “Digital-First Bankingn: Experience-Oriented Digital-First Banking,” a PYMNTS and NCR collaboration, found that all age groups, led by younger generations, are moving toward making digital-only banks their primary providers. However, total consumer adoption of these neobanks is a long way off, with just one in 10 primarily using them. Digital-only banks, therefore, have been looking to gain consumer trust (and thereby market share) through enhanced customer service.
Swift Names Mastercard Vet Stephen Grainger as Americas/UK Chief
Swift has appointed Mastercard veteran Stephen Grainger to oversee operations in the Americas and U.K. Grainger had worked for Swift in senior business development roles, the financial transactions facilitator said in a news release sent to PYMNTS Tuesday (Jan. 3). His LinkedIn profile shows Grainger at the organization from June 2015 to September 2018.
Amazon and Walmart Will Bring Old Retail Industry Fights Into New Year
When Walmart’s new CFO spoke to investors last month, his message was simple: We’re built differently than the rest of the retail industry. “Our purpose of saving people money has never been more important as inflation remains consistently high,” CFO John Rainey said on the retailer’s Q3 earnings call. “Walmart is well positioned to serve customers and gain greater trip frequency during tougher economic periods, and we have even more tools to do so in this cycle,” Rainey added.
