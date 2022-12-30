Amazon hopes to add more convenience for its eCommerce customers by offering box-free returns. “We understand that finding a box and tape, and printing a label for a return can still be a hassle,” the company said in a news release Thursday (Dec. 29). “Now, most Amazon returns are easier than ever with no box required. After getting a QR code from the Amazon Return Center, items can simply be handed to an associate without a box or label, and they will pack and ship it for free.”

4 DAYS AGO