Grocery Shoppers Flocked to Web for Product Shortage Solutions
New data from Google shows grocery shoppers were acutely impacted by product shortages this year. According to the 2022 edition of the technology company’s “Year in Search,” shortages were on consumers’ minds. Among the top-10 searches for shortages throughout the year included queries for baby formula, sriracha shortage, cream cheese, avocados and lettuce. These searches turn up articles on how the shortages originated, how consumers are responding and predictions for the future, among other content.
Walmart May Gain as Consumers Scale Back Grocery Delivery Subscriptions
The love affair with grocery delivery subscriptions may be peaking, a trend that could benefit Walmart. This, as PYMNTS’ report, “How the World Does Digital: Different Paths to Digital Transformation,” collected data from 30,174 individuals across 11 countries and showed a 4.5% sequential reduction in grocery subscription engagement in the third quarter of 2022 versus the second quarter.
The Year Consumers Found a New Shopping Friend in Digital Commerce
Fans of digital commerce got their shop on in 2022, and fresh usage analysis shows advancing behaviors. This, as the penchant for digital commerce and related connected economy activities, showed that consumers were now 10% more likely to engage with devices and digital channels to perform everyday tasks from shopping to messaging to booking travel than they were a year ago.
Amazon and Walmart Will Bring Old Retail Industry Fights Into New Year
When Walmart’s new CFO spoke to investors last month, his message was simple: We’re built differently than the rest of the retail industry. “Our purpose of saving people money has never been more important as inflation remains consistently high,” CFO John Rainey said on the retailer’s Q3 earnings call. “Walmart is well positioned to serve customers and gain greater trip frequency during tougher economic periods, and we have even more tools to do so in this cycle,” Rainey added.
Amazon's Third-Party and Small Business Sellers Lead ‘Record Breaking’ Holiday
Amazon's third-party sellers sold more products than ever this holiday season, led by surging sales among small businesses. This, as the digital retail giant said Thursday (Dec 29) that small businesses (SMBs) sold nearly half a billion items in the U.S. alone, as the company's third-party selling partners now account for nearly 60% of total sales.
Surge in Remote Workers Brings Opportunity for Online Retail, Grocery
The growing remote workforce presents a unique opportunity for online businesses as they boost online grocery and retail sales. A record number of consumers globally are at least partially working outside the office as of Q3 2022. Of those who reported working in the 30 days before the survey, 44% said they had worked online remotely, up one percentage point from the previous quarter, according to How The World Does Digital: Different Paths To Digital Transformation.
Meal Delivery Giant Freshly Shuts Down
Freshly is halting direct-to-consumer (D2C) meal deliveries as economic challenges rack the company and the broader meal delivery industry. The meal delivery company updated its website to reflect the change Friday (Dec. 23). “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the Freshly meal delivery service will be ceasing...
Refunds Put Southwest Airlines Customer Service to Test
Southwest Airlines is inviting customers to send it requests for refunds and reimbursement of alternate travel expenses. The beleaguered airline has set up a page on its website for customers to submit requests for refunds for canceled flights as well as for related expenses, it said in a Thursday (Dec. 29) update.
40% of First-Time Diners Try Independent Full-Service Restaurants
When trying out new eateries, consumers flock to independent full-service restaurants (FSRs). For the November edition of PYMNTS’ Restaurant Digital Divide study, “The 2022 Restaurant Digital Divide: Turning First-Time Diners Into Loyal Customers,” we surveyed 2,256 United States consumers in October about their habits around trying out new restaurants. What we found is that consumers are looking for local spots where they can sit down and be waited on.
Inflation Takes Its Toll on Starbucks, QSR Loyalty Programs
Starbucks and major restaurant chains are rethinking their loyalty program strategies amid worsening economic conditions. The coffeehouse chain, the world’s largest restaurant brand by revenue, is making changes to its rewards offerings, making it more costly to earn many popular items and less costly to earn a handful of others. The company notified program members Wednesday (Dec. 28) and updated its Starbucks Rewards Terms of Use page to reflect these changes, set to take effect Feb. 13.
Chewy CFO Seeks Labor Cost Savings via Automated Fulfillment
Chewy will reportedly open at least two automated fulfillment centers as it tries to curb rising labor costs. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) Tuesday (Jan. 3), Chief Financial Officer Mario Marte said the move will reduce the time workers spend tracking down and packaging products for the online pet supply retailer.
Disabled people have been demanding remote work for decades. Here’s what happened when the pandemic made it possible
Employment rates among disabled workers are at a record high–but going back to the office could reverse the progress.
UAW workers to vote on CNH offer 8 months after strike began
More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers will soon vote on an offer from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment for the first time since they walked off the job eight months ago
Tech in 2023: Inflation, Smartphones & More
Angelo Zino, senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar News to discuss what is new in tech coming out in 2023.
Startups Embrace Business Resilience Just as VCs Demand It
Global economic volatility and recession risk test the business resilience of startups. But for firms in emerging markets across Africa and the Middle East, the macroeconomic impact on business growth and investment so far seems less severe. In fact, while startups in those regions have not completely evaded the current...
Amazon Aims to Ease eCommerce Headaches With Box-Free Returns
Amazon hopes to add more convenience for its eCommerce customers by offering box-free returns. “We understand that finding a box and tape, and printing a label for a return can still be a hassle,” the company said in a news release Thursday (Dec. 29). “Now, most Amazon returns are easier than ever with no box required. After getting a QR code from the Amazon Return Center, items can simply be handed to an associate without a box or label, and they will pack and ship it for free.”
Galaxy Payroll Group Files for IPO and Aims for $24.8M
Galaxy Payroll Group has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States. The Hong Kong-based provider of payroll outsourcing services, employment services, and consultancy and market research services seeks to raise $24.8 million, according to its Thursday (Dec. 28) filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
4 Trends Shaping EMEA Banking Sector in 2023
In this article, PYMNTS analyzes trends shaping the banking sector in the EMEA region. Zooming in on the different subregions shows that the EMEA banking sector remains at different stages of growth and development, despite the acceleration in the digitization of financial services across the regions. 1. UAE and Saudi...
How US Consumers Lived Their Best Digital Lives in 2022
2022 marked many consumers’ triumphant return to the physical world after two years of pandemic-related restrictions — but even after options have opened up, their appetite for digital commerce experiences has not gone away. PYMNTS’ research finds that consumers used digital in their everyday lives 10 percent more in November 2022 than in November 2021, and this upward trend shows no sign of stopping.
No White Sales at Rolex as Luxury Watchmaker Prepares to Raise Prices
Rolex is reportedly finalizing another round of price increases amid continued strong demand from luxury shoppers. This, according to a Bloomberg report Tuesday (Jan. 3) that noted the latest increase comes just four months after a 5% hike on some watch models in September. While price increases taking place at...
