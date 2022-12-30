Read full article on original website
Related
Pinkbike.com
Trans New England Enduro Recap Video & 2023 Dates Announced
Trans New England is a week of racing, riding, and good times; exploring what makes New England mountain biking a unique experience. Taking place in northern New England, Trans-NE aims to bring a unique adventure to participants through “blind” enduro racing and riding. With a mix of terrain and locations, we will bring you to some of the best enduro settings New England has to offer.
Pinkbike.com
Photo Story: Intend BC Factory Tour & Infinity DH Fork Assembly
The European Bike Project is one of our favorite Instagram accounts and his feed is constantly updated with everything from interesting curios from tiny manufacturers to inside looks at European manufacturing to analyses of the environmental impact of our sport. He's going to be doing an occasional column for us here at Pinkbike that will be mainly focussed on bringing you exciting products from small manufacturers.
Pinkbike.com
Lachlan Blair Joins Deviate Cycles
Edinburgh-based Lachlan Blair will be riding for Deviate Cycles in 2023, taking on the newly titled UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup, the Trans Madeira and some DH races to boot. The move to Deviate happened in part by chance. I’d noticed Deviate bikes around more and more but I...
Comments / 0