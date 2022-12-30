ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers DC Explains why they Won't Overlook the Raiders

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
This is a game that shouldn't require much energy from the 49ers given the state of the Raiders who look like the worst team in football.

Another victory is most likely on the horizon for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17.

The Las Vegas Raiders are currently in shambles following a streak of losses. Not to mention that they have just benched their nine-year starting quarterback Derek Carr who is likely done with the team.

Morale looks to be low for the Raiders, while it is extremely high for a red-hot 49ers team. This is a game that shouldn't require much energy from the 49ers given the state of the Raiders who look like the worst team in football. However, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is far from that mindset as he explains why the defense will not overlook the Raiders.

“With the Raiders, I do see a very dangerous team because they have playmakers all over the field," said Ryans. "You talk about their big three, they have guys who can really take over games and we still have our hands full no matter who's at quarterback. We still have our hands full with this team. They have been in a lot of close games. They’re a team who's vying for a playoff spot, so we know we're going to get all that they have and we know they're coming out gunning for us, so we have our hands full and we're ready to roll.”

The big three that Ryans is referring to on the Raiders offense are running back Josh Jacobs, receiver Davante Adams, and tight end Darren Waller. These three players are Pro Bowl caliber who will give a coordinator and their defenders fits. Ryans is right not to overlook them and I am sure he will get his players locked in for those matchups.

But the reality is the Raiders are trotting out a backup quarterback in Jarrett Stidham. Carr wasn't good at all this season for the Raiders, but he at least can deliver to Waller and Adams. Stidham is making his starting debut against the best defense in the league. And while he does have some weapons to ease his debut, it still won't matter with the defensive side that is in front of him.

Las Vegas is really doing Stidham no favors in this game. I don't expect Waller and Adams to be much of a factor in this game.

All49ers

All49ers

