hotnewhiphop.com
Coi Leray Gushes About Meeting Busta Rhymes, Calls Rapper An “Icon Legend”
The 25-year-old ended her year by meeting one of her favorite musicians. As Coi Leray continues to see her star rise, the 25-year-old recently linked up with someone she considers to be an “icon legend.” Appearing to party and dance with Busta Rhymes at an event, she shared a clip of their meeting on social media and opened up about how special the moment was for her.
Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Breaks Ceiling With 1 Billion Spotify Streams
Drake and 21 Savage have reached new heights, as their collaborative LP, Her Loss, has just surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, ChartData reports. On Sunday (Dec. 25), the music data platform tweeted out the news following the project’s success after being released under two months ago on Nov. 4th. Reportedly, Her Loss has become the “A Lot” rapper’s first LP to meet such a feat, as this is the twelfth for Drake. More from VIBE.comDrake And 21 Savage's ‘Her Loss’ Debuts At #1Drake's Producer Noah '40' Shebib Shows Love To Megan Thee StallionDrake Lyrics From His 'Degrassi' Years Resurface In...
Pusha T & DJ Drama Confirm Their New 'Gangsta Grillz' Mixtape Is On The Way
Push and Drama have big plans for 2023.
Boosie Badazz Pays Tribute To Takeoff In “Rocket Man” Music Video
Boosie Badazz has dropped the music video for his track “Rocket Man,” titled in honor of late rap star Takeoff. Shot in black and white, the visual begins with the Baton Rouge native in a photo studio surrounded by various lighting fixtures as he takes a drag from his blunt and begins to muse, “I feel like the realest ni**a in the world right now.” More from VIBE.comOffset Says Takeoff's Death Has Made Happiness Hard To FindBoosie Labels Gunna A "Rat" For Taking Plea Deal In RICO CaseBoosie Is Surprised To Learn That Drake Is Jewish Boosie’s opening verse finds him...
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Janet Jackson Explains Why She Chose Ludacris To Join Her Upcoming Tour
The wait for Janet Jackson and her fans to be reunited will not be long as the Control singer is heading on tour with Ludacris in 2023. Although many questioned why the Together Again Tour will feature the acclaimed rapper as her opening act, the answer is quite simple. During the mother of one’s recent appearance on TODAY, she explained, “I’ve never done it with him before, so he’s a great fit. [I] thought it would be a lot of fun.” When speaking on the tour overall, she shared, “I feel great. We’re so excited.” More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson To...
musictimes.com
GloRilla, Saweetie Feuding? Rapper Breaks Silence About Fight Allegations
GloRilla previously released two of the most viral hits of this year titled "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" with Hitkidd and "Tomorrow 2" with Cardi B. Despite being a popular and successful musician, the rapper became a target of false information as many alleged that she's feuding with Saweetie. According to Uproxx,...
Tony Yayo Says 50 Cent Treats His Artists Better Than Jay-Z
Tony Yayo has produced some hilarious moments over social media in 2022, but he’s also got some takes on rappers and how they conduct business. The 44-year-old stated that 50 Cent treats his artists better than Jay-Z earlier this week. The “So Seductive” rapper appeared on ThisIs50 on Tuesday (Dec. 27) and spoke with Uncle Murda about both of their careers. The two-time Platinum rapper revealed that he is still able to tour and perform overseas at this stage of his life, despite not being as active as he was during G-Unit’s prime, due to the label’s leader breaking bread. More...
Music producer remembers moment with Whitney Houston that scared him
Grammy Award-winning music producer Clive Davis sits down with CNN's Don Lemon to discuss singer Whitney Houston's career and "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," the new film about Houston that he produced.
iheart.com
Three 6 Mafia's Gangsta Boo Passes Away At 43
Gangsta Boo, famously known as an influential member of Three 6 Mafia, has passed away, according to DJ Paul. On New Year's Day, January 1, Fox 13 confirmed the 43-year-old rapper, born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was found dead at her home in Memphis. Three 6 Mafia's founding member DJ Paul confirmed the terrible news in a social media post. A cause of death was not confirmed but TMZ reported drugs may have been involved. Numerous artists took to social media to react to Lola's passing. One in particular was Latto, who was the last artist to release a collaboration with Gangsta Boo before she passed.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Legal Battle Against 1501 Moving To Trial
Megan Thee Stallion’s lawsuit against 1501 Certified Entertainment is officially going to trial after the Houston rapper scored an early legal win. Rolling Stone reported a judge sided with the 27-year-old musician in a pre-trial ruling. According to the outlet, a Texas judge declined the record label’s request to claim the 2021 project Something for Thee Hotties did not count as an album in the rapper’s, legal name Megan Pete, contract terms. 1501, founded by Carl Crawford, made the request in September 2021 and argued the court should dismiss the pending trial under these circumstances. More from VIBE.comMegan Thee Stallion Is The...
Complex
Young Nudy Promises Leaker He’ll ‘Beat Your Ass’ After Hundreds of Songs by Nudy, Young Thug, Gunna, More Emerge
Young Nudy has issued a not-so-subtle warning. The Atlanta-born rapper took to Instagram to address the large-scale music leak affecting him and more than a dozen other artists including 21 Savage and the currently incarcerated Young Thug and Gunna. TMZ reports the hacker(s) managed to get their hands on at least 172 unreleased Nudy records, which were subsequently posted on the site leaked.cx.
HipHopDX.com
Future Only Rapper To Spend Entirety Of 2022 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart
Future has been recognized as the only rapper to spend the entirety of 2022 on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing other rap superstars including Drake. The data was shared in a tweet by Hip Hop All Day, which shows that King Pluto spent a total of 52 weeks atop the chart, aided in part by his ninth studio album I NEVER LIKED YOU which dropped earlier this year.
hypebeast.com
Future Welcomes 2023 With "BACK TO THE BASICS" Music Video
Future is ringing in 2023 with an official music video for “BACK TO THE BASICS.”. The Skeeboe-directed visual is his ninth from I NEVER LIKED YOU, and sees Future enjoying a tropical vacation in a stunning house and yacht surrounded by beautiful women. A press release states that the accompanying visual “hints at the dawn of the next chapter,” but fans will have to wait for more information on any new releases.
In Entertainment: 'Avatar' Smashes Box Office, The Weeknd Streams & Paak's Crib
"Box Office SmashAvatar: The Way of Water continues to do well at the global box office after raking up around $1.4 billion. Director James Cameron said the film would need to make at least $1.5 billion to break even and it has nearly accomplished that feat in just three weeks. The film is currently the 14th highest grossing film in history ahead of Black Panther and Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2.'Top Gun: Maverick' Soars AgainWith the way the Tom Cruise-led Top Gun: Maverick performed at the box office following its release, the fact that it has crushed...
Muscadine Bloodline Drop Title Track To Forthcoming Album “Teenage Dixie,” Along With Music Video
Muscadine Bloodline featured some beautiful harmonica work on their new song “Teenage Dixie,” which they just dropped last night, and I can’t get enough. A heartbreak anthem about young love and being a teenager without a care in the world, Charlie and Gary detail how maybe the narrator isn’t quite over the heartbreak from that relationship, even though years have passed since the couple was together.
hypebeast.com
NBA YoungBoy Announces New Album 'I Rest My Case'
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is welcoming the new year with the announcement of his newest album, I Rest My Case. The upcoming project and its cover art were revealed via DJ Akademiks, who revealed that I Rest My Case is dropping on January 6. The record will mark his first of the year and follows Lost Files, which just came out on December 23 as his final release of 2022. In addition, I Rest My Case will most likely be his first release under his newly-signed record deal with Motown Records; YB’s The Last Slimeto marked his final release under Atlantic Records, which he previously slammed and publicly accused of blackballing him. “I don’t give a f**k you still can’t stop me don’t sign to [Atlantic Records] if you a artist they not gone support you especially if you live a certain way,” he wrote in a note.
hypebeast.com
Hong Kong Is Celebrating 'The First Slam Dunk' With Limited-Edition Octopus Cards
Hong Kong‘s Medialink Group is celebrating the premiere of THE FIRST SLAM DUNK by releasing a commemorative MTR Octopus card. Made for manga readers who still use the physical Octopus card for their daily commute or collectors of the SLAM DUNK franchise, two sets are available which see the choice of the movie poster graphic with an accompanying lanyard holder, or a collector’s set with all five main characters’ portraits, a numbered presentation box, commemorative coin, and whistle.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rae Sremmurd Drops New Sonny Digital-Produced Single, “Torpedo”
Seven months have passed since Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee officially announced their long-awaited fourth studio album, Sremm4Life. The lauded sibling duo hasn’t reunited on wax for a full-length project since their ambitious triple album SR3MM in 2018. While many fans hoped Rae Sremmurd’s fourth joint outing would arrive in 2022, that no longer appears to be the case.
hypebeast.com
adidas Crazy 1 Returns With Off-White Uppers and Purple Accents
2022 marked the return of Crazy 1 — Kobe Bryant‘s first signature silhouette with the brand. Die-hard Mamba fans responded well to its reissue as a handful of its launches sold out, so the model will be looking to add to this momentum with more deliveries in the new year. On deck for the court-ready model is a brand new off-white colorway that is complemented by purple and gray accents.
