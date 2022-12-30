YoungBoy Never Broke Again is welcoming the new year with the announcement of his newest album, I Rest My Case. The upcoming project and its cover art were revealed via DJ Akademiks, who revealed that I Rest My Case is dropping on January 6. The record will mark his first of the year and follows Lost Files, which just came out on December 23 as his final release of 2022. In addition, I Rest My Case will most likely be his first release under his newly-signed record deal with Motown Records; YB’s The Last Slimeto marked his final release under Atlantic Records, which he previously slammed and publicly accused of blackballing him. “I don’t give a f**k you still can’t stop me don’t sign to [Atlantic Records] if you a artist they not gone support you especially if you live a certain way,” he wrote in a note.

14 HOURS AGO