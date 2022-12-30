It's almost time for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 and there is little doubt that fans are already looking forward to seeing Clone Force 99 with their most recent addition Omega. So what can we expect in the second season of the returning series? Head writer Jennifer Corbett teases more details about Omega's backstory will be explored and addresses the possibility of the young clone getting a little spin-off of her own.

4 HOURS AGO