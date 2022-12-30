Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream M3GAN Free Online
Cast: Allison Williams Violet McGraw Jenna Davis Amie Donald Jen Van Epps. A brilliant toy company roboticist uses artificial intelligence to develop M3GAN, a life-like doll programmed to emotionally bond with her newly orphaned niece. But when the doll's programming works too well, she becomes overprotective of her new friend with terrifying results.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery Free Online
Best sites to watch Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery - Last updated on Jan 03, 2023. Best sites to stream: Netflix ,Netflix basic with Ads. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery on this page.
epicstream.com
House of the Dragon Season 2 Writer Promises Brutal Blood and Cheese Scene
There is little doubt that people are expecting a lot in House of the Dragon Season 2. After all, the first season concluded with the event that would kickstart the Dance of the Dragons. Not surprisingly, fans are dreading the idea of the book's most ruthless revenge scheme playing out in the second season but as series writer Sarah Hess has confirmed, Blood and Cheese are coming next year.
epicstream.com
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Teases Omega's Backstory, Possible Spin-Off Plans
It's almost time for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 and there is little doubt that fans are already looking forward to seeing Clone Force 99 with their most recent addition Omega. So what can we expect in the second season of the returning series? Head writer Jennifer Corbett teases more details about Omega's backstory will be explored and addresses the possibility of the young clone getting a little spin-off of her own.
epicstream.com
Lycoris Recoil Ending Tops Best Anime ED Japanese Poll
Aside from being one of 2022’s biggest unexpected hits, the Lycoris Recoil ending has also been chosen as the best anime ED of 2022 in a new Japanese poll. In December, AnimeAnime.jp set up a poll that asked Japanese anime fans about their favorite anime ending themes for the year.
epicstream.com
Most Popular K-Dramas on Netflix in 2022: All of Us Are Dead, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, More
As Hallyu gave viewers a remarkable year, Netflix hailed All of Us Are Dead, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, and more as among the most popular films and TV shows on the platform in 2022. The streaming giant unveiled a rundown of the hottest series that gained the hype throughout the year.
Comments / 0