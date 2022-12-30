ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Top Tank Commander DIES SUDDENLY Hours After Russian Leader Cancels Meeting To Discuss War In Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s top tank commander died suddenly over the weekend less than 24 hours after the Russian leader canceled a meeting to discuss weapon production for the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Alexei Maslov, the 69-year-old former Russian army commander and tank chief, passed away suddenly on Sunday in a Moscow military hospital.Maslov and Putin were set to meet hours earlier at the former general’s machine-building plant in Nizhny Tagil before Putin canceled the meeting unexpectedly and "at the last minute."According to Daily Star, Maslov was criticized by both Putin and the Kremlin before his death for failing to produce...
The Atlantic

The Brutal Alternate World in Which the U.S. Abandoned Ukraine

On the shortest day of the year, after 10 months of war, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, finally left his country and came to Washington to thank Americans for their support. He went to the White House, where he appeared at a press conference. He went to Congress, where he handed a Ukrainian flag, signed by the defenders of Bakhmut, to the vice president and House speaker. He congratulated all of us on our first, joint American-Ukrainian victory: “We defeated Russia in the battle for minds of the world.”
WASHINGTON STATE
Military.com

Russia's Wagner Militia Is Openly and Angrily Feuding with its Main Military over the Faltering Invasion of Ukraine

Original article on Business Insider. The leader of the pro-Russian Wagner Group private army endorsed a stinging criticism of Russia's official military, the Daily Beast reported, escalating the in-fighting around the war in Ukraine. The intervention by Yevgeny Prigozhin came after a foul-mouthed video from his rank-and-file mercenaries attacking Russia's...
US News and World Report

Russia Says It Is Extremely Concerned by Ukrainian Missile Downed Over Belarus

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it was extremely concerned about a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that was shot down after flying into the air space of its close ally Belarus on Thursday. Belarus' defence ministry said on Thursday its air defence forces had shot down a Ukrainian S-300...
The Independent

Russia must face long-term consequences for Ukraine, says Wallace

Russia must face “long-term consequences” for its actions in Ukraine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said, as Moscow continued to target Ukraine’s infrastructure in a new wave of missile strikes.Mr Wallace said the UK was continuing to provide military aid to the government in Kyiv, with another £2.3 billion worth of support due next year to help it acquire the weapons it needs.“We recently donated thousands of anti-air missiles so we can bring down these drones,” he said as Ukrainian officials said on Thursday the Russians had launched more than 120 missiles at their country.“At the same time Britain is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy