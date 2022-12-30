Read full article on original website
Related
Vladimir Putin's Top Tank Commander DIES SUDDENLY Hours After Russian Leader Cancels Meeting To Discuss War In Ukraine
Vladimir Putin’s top tank commander died suddenly over the weekend less than 24 hours after the Russian leader canceled a meeting to discuss weapon production for the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Alexei Maslov, the 69-year-old former Russian army commander and tank chief, passed away suddenly on Sunday in a Moscow military hospital.Maslov and Putin were set to meet hours earlier at the former general’s machine-building plant in Nizhny Tagil before Putin canceled the meeting unexpectedly and "at the last minute."According to Daily Star, Maslov was criticized by both Putin and the Kremlin before his death for failing to produce...
'Fatal mistake': Top Russian official warns Zelensky after surprise US trip
A Russian legislator issued a stark warning that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's faith in the United States was a "fatal mistake," following his speech to Congress on Wednesday.
Russia Losing Thousands of Soldiers As Bakhmut Plan Collapses: Ukraine
A Ukrainian official in the region has called Russia's waged battle more "symbolic" than strategic.
Ukraine turning the tables on Russia, close to using 'strike drones' to counter attacks: Live updates
Ukrainian officials have made veiled references to using their own drones in attacks on Russian military bases in recent weeks. Live updates.
Russia Admits It Just Suffered its Worst Ever Loss
Russia's defense ministry said Monday's HIMARS rocket attacks on one of its bases killed a large number of soldiers.
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
Nearly 1,500 Russians Killed in Last Two Days of War: Ukraine
"They are afraid. You can feel it. And they are right to be afraid. Because they are losing," Zelensky said.
Bakhmut on the Brink as Wagner Group Suffers Heavy Losses Across Region—ISW
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the intensifying battle for Bakhmut is taking a heavy toll on Russian forces.
msn.com
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin warns anyone attacking Moscow will be ‘wiped out’
LIVE – Updated at 00:26. Vladimir Putin has warned that any country that attacks Russia would be “wiped off the face of the Earth”. The Russia president issued his latest threat to the West at the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. Mr Putin...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘agreement will have to be reached’ to end conflict
Russian president says negotiations to end war likely to be necessary but he is wary following Minsk agreements
Putin's Soldiers Are Running Away From Key Battles: Ukraine
Serhiy Haidai, who serves as the regional governor of the Luhansk region, said that Russian defense lines will fall if they lose the city of Kreminna.
The Brutal Alternate World in Which the U.S. Abandoned Ukraine
On the shortest day of the year, after 10 months of war, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, finally left his country and came to Washington to thank Americans for their support. He went to the White House, where he appeared at a press conference. He went to Congress, where he handed a Ukrainian flag, signed by the defenders of Bakhmut, to the vice president and House speaker. He congratulated all of us on our first, joint American-Ukrainian victory: “We defeated Russia in the battle for minds of the world.”
Military.com
Russia's Wagner Militia Is Openly and Angrily Feuding with its Main Military over the Faltering Invasion of Ukraine
Original article on Business Insider. The leader of the pro-Russian Wagner Group private army endorsed a stinging criticism of Russia's official military, the Daily Beast reported, escalating the in-fighting around the war in Ukraine. The intervention by Yevgeny Prigozhin came after a foul-mouthed video from his rank-and-file mercenaries attacking Russia's...
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Is Extremely Concerned by Ukrainian Missile Downed Over Belarus
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it was extremely concerned about a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that was shot down after flying into the air space of its close ally Belarus on Thursday. Belarus' defence ministry said on Thursday its air defence forces had shot down a Ukrainian S-300...
Russia's New Year Just Got Off to the Worst Possible Start
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has recently issued a message indicating things are going to remain difficult for Russia in 2023.
War against Ukraine has left Russia isolated and struggling — with more tumult ahead
Russia will end 2022 in a weaker global standing than when the year began. Its struggles in Ukraine surprised the Kremlin, and the global punishments are starting to hamper the Russian economy.
U.S. sees 'conflicting' views in Russia on fresh Ukraine offensive
WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - There are conflicting views in Russia on whether or not to launch a renewed offensive in Ukraine, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday, reiterating Washington would keep backing Kyiv regardless of which scenario plays out.
‘Putin’s Chef’ Admits His Mercenaries Hit Dead End in Ukrainian Stronghold
Russia’s shadow army boss has tried to explain away his mercenary group’s failure to take the Ukrainian stronghold of Bakhmut by claiming Ukraine has “500 lines of defense” there. Yevgeny Prigozhin made the claim in an interview with RIA Novosti published Tuesday, telling the news agency...
Ukraine Situation Report: Troop Loss Catastrophe In Donetsk Outrages Russia’s Military Bloggers
Via the Readovka Telegram channelRussia's influential military bloggers lambast leadership for packing troops with little security discipline into a building with ammunition.
Russia must face long-term consequences for Ukraine, says Wallace
Russia must face “long-term consequences” for its actions in Ukraine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said, as Moscow continued to target Ukraine’s infrastructure in a new wave of missile strikes.Mr Wallace said the UK was continuing to provide military aid to the government in Kyiv, with another £2.3 billion worth of support due next year to help it acquire the weapons it needs.“We recently donated thousands of anti-air missiles so we can bring down these drones,” he said as Ukrainian officials said on Thursday the Russians had launched more than 120 missiles at their country.“At the same time Britain is...
Comments / 2