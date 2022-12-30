Directed by Noah Baumbach, Netflix’s drama film ‘White Noise’ revolves around the Gladneys, whose lives turn upside down when a chemical explosion happens in their town Blacksmith. The explosion makes Jack and Babette evacuate the town with their children. Although the authorities succeed in dealing with the “airborne toxic event” that happens after the explosion, Jack and Babette end up having unbearable fear of death, which also affects their marital relationship. Jack comes to know about Babette’s infidelity, which threatens their togetherness. Still, the couple overcomes the same and celebrates the next chapter of life by dancing at a nearby supermarket along with everyone present there. But what exactly is the significance of their dance? Let us share our thoughts regarding the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

